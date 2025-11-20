Cynical Publius: The Dems Are Up to Their Usual Obfuscation With Their Sedition...
Karoline Leavitt Torches Media for Not Focusing on the REAL Danger With the Dems' 'Seditious' Video

Doug P. | 4:10 PM on November 20, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As we told you earlier this week, some congressional Democrats and former intelligence community officials (would they ever tell us any lies?) put out a video advising members of the U.S. military to ignore any "illegal orders" that might come down from their Commander in Chief. 

Presumably the Dems would take it upon themselves to determine was orders are "illegal," but the video is a clear attempt to foment a military backlash against the president. 

President Trump took to social media to call it what it is, which is sedition, and then reminded the Dems about what the penalty for that would be... hypothetically of course. The Democrat response made it clear they seem to think they're guilty of that very thing. It was nice of them to make that point. 

Guess which part of the above story caused the media to hyperventilate and focus on. You guessed it -- Trump's response and NOT the original seditious video. 

During today's White House briefing, Karoline Leavitt dismantled the press for clutching pearls over Trump's response instead of what the Dems are actually encouraging the military to do: 

The full post via @Townhallcom: 

"Every single order that is given to the US military by this Commander in Chief & through the Sec. Of War. is lawful, and the courts have proven that.  

This administration has an an UNPARALLELED record at the Supreme Court, We are following the laws. We don’t define court orders. We do things by the books. To suggest & ENCOURAGE that active duty service members defy the chain of command is a very DANGEROUS thing for sitting members of Congress to do.  

They should be held accountable. That’s what the president wants to see."

Imagine if a bunch of Republicans encouraged the military to defy orders from President Autopen two or three years ago -- the media would have lost their minds over that no matter what the response from the White House would have been: 

That's a certainty. The real audacity is that the media's helping Dems make Trump the dangerous "threat to the Constitution" when it's the Left encouraging servicemembers to disobey orders from the president. 

