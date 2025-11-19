Here's Our 'Headline vs. What's Buried in the Story' Legacy Media Anti-ICE Spin...
Over Her Head: Jasmine Crockett Melts Down Because MAGA Did Not Turn on...
VIP
Chuck Schumer Gives Away the Dems' Upcoming Game on the Epstein Files
Oh, Honey, NO: Obama Bro Jon Lovett Gets BODIED By X for Demanding...
Trump Just Put the Entire Federal Reserve on Notice Through Poor Secretary Scott...
CNN Asks Hakeem Jeffries About Soliciting Money From Epstein AFTER He Was Convicted
Rep. Jim Jordan Goes Scorched Earth on Dems to Explain What Their Epstein...
Try Not to Get Whiplash During Jamie Raskin's FAST One-Eighty on Epstein When...
Department of Education Stripped of Power in a Continued Effort to Dismantle the...
Eric Swalwell Vows Dems Will Hold Noem and Homan Accountable for Crime of...
WOW: Check Out Just One of the Texts Between Stacey Plaskett and Her...
Riley Gaines LESS Than Impressed With Joy Reid's SUDDEN Change of Heart About...
Scott Jennings Makes the Most Scott Jennings Face EVER As CNN Panelist Makes...
'We Got Him THIS TIME!' Kara Swisher Predicts the Walls Are FINALLY Closing...

Del. Stacey Plaskett Tells CNN ‘There Are a Lot of People Who Have Done a Lot of Crimes’

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on November 19, 2025
CNN

As Twitchy reported on Monday, Delegate Stacey Plaskett of the Virgin Islands didn't just have Jeffrey Epstein coaching her via texts during a hearing — she also accepted $30,000 from Epstein after he was convicted. That inspired her to take to the House floor on Tuesday and try to clear things up. She explained how she got a text from Epstein, her constituent by way of Pedo Island, 11 years after he was first arrested for child sex crimes — because all of her constituents have her private cell phone number so they can text her during hearings.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Plaskett seemed to suggest she was keeping in touch with Epstein because she thought she could get information from him. Most of all, though, Plaskett just wanted to move forward. When CNN pushed back that he was a known sex offender at the time, Plaskett explained that, as a prosecutor, you get information from wherever you can get it.

You'd be a fool to believe it. (We wonder if Wolf Blitzer bought it.)

Recommended

Oh, Honey, NO: Obama Bro Jon Lovett Gets BODIED By X for Demanding Fealty to Politicians
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

She really just wants to move forward, guys.

***

Editor's Note: Democrats continue to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their lies by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS CRIME JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, Honey, NO: Obama Bro Jon Lovett Gets BODIED By X for Demanding Fealty to Politicians
Grateful Calvin
Here's Our 'Headline vs. What's Buried in the Story' Legacy Media Anti-ICE Spin of the Day
Doug P.
Over Her Head: Jasmine Crockett Melts Down Because MAGA Did Not Turn on Trump for Dem SNAP Delay
Warren Squire
Trump Just Put the Entire Federal Reserve on Notice Through Poor Secretary Scott Bessent
justmindy
Rep. Jim Jordan Goes Scorched Earth on Dems to Explain What Their Epstein Obsession Is REALLY About
Doug P.
'We Got Him THIS TIME!' Kara Swisher Predicts the Walls Are FINALLY Closing In on Trump Presidency
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oh, Honey, NO: Obama Bro Jon Lovett Gets BODIED By X for Demanding Fealty to Politicians Grateful Calvin
Advertisement