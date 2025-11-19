Del. Stacey Plaskett Tells CNN ‘There Are a Lot of People Who Have Done a Lot of Crimes’

As Twitchy reported on Monday, Delegate Stacey Plaskett of the Virgin Islands didn't just have Jeffrey Epstein coaching her via texts during a hearing — she also accepted $30,000 from Epstein after he was convicted. That inspired her to take to the House floor on Tuesday and try to clear things up. She explained how she got a text from Epstein, her constituent by way of Pedo Island, 11 years after he was first arrested for child sex crimes — because all of her constituents have her private cell phone number so they can text her during hearings.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Plaskett seemed to suggest she was keeping in touch with Epstein because she thought she could get information from him. Most of all, though, Plaskett just wanted to move forward. When CNN pushed back that he was a known sex offender at the time, Plaskett explained that, as a prosecutor, you get information from wherever you can get it.

PLASKETT: "I believed that Jeffrey Epstein had information, and I was going to get information to get at the truth..."



CNN: "At the time, he was a known sex offender..."



PLASKETT: "There are a lot of people who have done a lot of crimes..." pic.twitter.com/NwsBIkxmXc — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 19, 2025

Oh, it was an investigation! Yesterday, it was you just talking with one of your constituents. 😂 — Truth Warrior (@TruthWarriorFJB) November 19, 2025

Big issue here is that she wasn't law enforcement or a journalist that would have legitimate reasons for interviewing someone with this type of record to "learn".



She was consorting with criminals outside her purview as a congressperson.



I for one don't believe her story here. — Ozark Outlaw (@Darin_M_Heath) November 19, 2025

You'd be a fool to believe it. (We wonder if Wolf Blitzer bought it.)

oh yea, she was definitely in it to try and get “information.” — HappyTraveler (@genkitraveler) November 19, 2025

She wins the gold medal in mental gymnastics — Richard Saunders (@1PoorRichard) November 19, 2025

Might be a good idea for Plaskett to stop going on television and getting handed a shovel to keep digging that hole. — Tye Web (@justTyWebb1980) November 19, 2025

"Some people did something" — Barrett Lake (@UpperSoda) November 19, 2025

Funny that she says that because she's asking people to move forward, yet a couple of days ago she was totally willing to bash Trump for nothing that was in the past. She wasn't feeling so generous as to move forward when it comes to Donald Trump. — The Lemon (@Sir_SourLemon) November 19, 2025

She really just wants to move forward, guys.

***

Editor's Note: Democrats continue to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their lies by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.