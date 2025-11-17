ABC News’ John Karl: Trump Is Trying to Prevent the Biggest Political Defeat of His Second Term

ABC News' chief Washington correspondent, Jonathan Karl, doesn't hate to mix some politics into his reporting. As a guest on MSNBC, he and Nicolle Wallace bandied about the theory that "Trump’s affinity for Hitler was always covered under an umbrella of his stupidity." Just this September, Karl claimed on air that the assassination of Charlie Kirk "was not a political act" but rather a "gruesome crime." A crime that just happened to be 100 percent political.

He's also the author of "RETRIBUTION: Donald Trump and the Campaign that Changed America."

Now that we've quickly moved on from the Democrats caving on the government shutdown with nothing to show for it, we're back to the Jeffrey Epstein playbook. Karl claims that by not releasing the Epstein files now, President Trump is "trying to prevent the biggest political defeat of his second term."

.@jonkarl breaks down Pres. Trump’s latest push to release the Epstein files and whether or not they’ll be made public. pic.twitter.com/2gPPpX2iOd — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 17, 2025

If Donald Trump wanted to release the Epstein files, he could do it now.



He is not doing that. What he is doing is trying to prevent the biggest political defeat of his second term. https://t.co/nNOuS6Anmc — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) November 17, 2025

Funny how these things are never considered "defeats" for democrats. — Antonio (@djtechchicago) November 17, 2025

The Epstein files will be released soon, and it’ll be the biggest backfire on the Democrat party in history. — Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) November 17, 2025

Question. Why in the world didn’t you ask your guests yesterday about Stacy Plackett and Epstein? I find it very curious that you did not. — Liz (@Elizabe28813295) November 17, 2025

And if the Dems wanted to do it, they could have any time during the previous administration. Why didn’t they?



I’ll wait for an answer… 🤨 — Andy Corwin (@awcorwin) November 17, 2025

Except they did release tens of thousands of documents already and Trump requested the courts release all docs/testimony and 3 judges said no. So there's that. — Independent (@SeaSel) November 17, 2025

@grok could Biden similarly have released the Epstein files and did @jonkarl ever point this out ever during Biden Administration as he’s doing now for Trump? — Northsider (@Northsider1060) November 17, 2025

Joe Biden had precisely the same control over precisely the same files for four years — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) November 17, 2025

If Joe Biden had any damning evidence against Trump, he would have dropped it during the campaign.

No, Karl he could not



Not all of them anyways



3 separate judges have sealed the files of the cases they are overseeing — 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 𝔻𝕒𝕝𝕥𝕠𝕟 (@dutchdalton992) November 17, 2025

3 federal judges blocked him... it will take an act of Congress. Hopefully we will get one. Now that Trump is encouraging Republicans to vote to release the files... will the Democrats refuse to?... — erin (@ekhb83) November 17, 2025

Oh, so now a president CAN dictate what the Justice Department can do.



I see how that works. — David C (@beegjuan1) November 17, 2025

LOL, he just encouraged the House to vote to release the files. You couldn't have gotten that more wrong. — Joshua Heard (@joshuatheard) November 17, 2025

How does Trump even start his day without checking with you to explain it all? — Kent (@kent4jmj) November 17, 2025

Trump has encouraged Republicans in Congress to vote to release the files. How does that translate to him trying to prevent the biggest political defeat of his second term?

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

