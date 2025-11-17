Police Turn Off Canadian National Anthem as Palestinian Flag Is Raised Over Toronto...
ABC News’ John Karl: Trump Is Trying to Prevent the Biggest Political Defeat of His Second Term

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on November 17, 2025
ABC

ABC News' chief Washington correspondent, Jonathan Karl, doesn't hate to mix some politics into his reporting. As a guest on MSNBC, he and Nicolle Wallace bandied about the theory that "Trump’s affinity for Hitler was always covered under an umbrella of his stupidity." Just this September, Karl claimed on air that the assassination of Charlie Kirk "was not a political act" but rather a "gruesome crime." A crime that just happened to be 100 percent political.

He's also the author of "RETRIBUTION: Donald Trump and the Campaign that Changed America."

Now that we've quickly moved on from the Democrats caving on the government shutdown with nothing to show for it, we're back to the Jeffrey Epstein playbook. Karl claims that by not releasing the Epstein files now, President Trump is "trying to prevent the biggest political defeat of his second term."

If Joe Biden had any damning evidence against Trump, he would have dropped it during the campaign.

Trump has encouraged Republicans in Congress to vote to release the files. How does that translate to him trying to prevent the biggest political defeat of his second term?

