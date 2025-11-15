BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: House Has Votes to Impeach Trump and Avoid World War III

PBS: Military Personnel Seeking Legal Counsel About the Missions Trump Has Assigned Them
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on November 15, 2025
meme

Here we have some BREAKING and EXCLUSIVE news from PoliticsVideoChannel, whose motto in its X bio seems to be, "FACTS MATTER!" So what is this exclusive breaking news that no mainstream media outlet has picked up on? According to PoliticsVideoChannel, the House of Representatives has the numbers to impeach President Donald Trump.

Stay with us for a bit; this thread goes on for a while.

"Bombshell." You keep using that word …

OMG, CNN's Kaitlan Collins reviewed it. The redacted version that wasn't redacted before.

And the "victim" in this case "screamed" in her testimony that Trump did nothing inappropriate. That's why the Democrats redacted her name before leaking the email.

Who are you again?

We know … Rep. Al Green alone has introduced two articles to impeach Trump in his second term, not to mention multiple times during his first term.

Calm down.

Nancy Sinatra, about whom we haven't written since "These Boots Were Made for Walkin'" was climbing the charts, says they could save us from World War III.

Democrats are really hammering this Epstein "bombshell" dropped by the House Oversight Democrats to distract from their humiliating cave on the government shutdown.

Does it matter? Green wanted to impeach Trump for "dastardly deeds."

Settle in.

***

