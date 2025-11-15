BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: House Has Votes to Impeach Trump and Avoid World War III

Here we have some BREAKING and EXCLUSIVE news from PoliticsVideoChannel, whose motto in its X bio seems to be, "FACTS MATTER!" So what is this exclusive breaking news that no mainstream media outlet has picked up on? According to PoliticsVideoChannel, the House of Representatives has the numbers to impeach President Donald Trump.
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: The US House has the numbers to Impeach Trump pic.twitter.com/st0w2CxbPG— PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025
Stay with us for a bit; this thread goes on for a while.
This week, The House Oversight Democrats dropped a bombshell: a 2011 email from Jeffrey Epstein to Ghislaine Maxwell straight-up implying Donald Trump knew about the underage girls being trafficked.— PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025
"Bombshell." You keep using that word …
In one email dated April 2, 2011, Epstein emailed Maxwell: “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump.. (REDACTED) spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. Police chief. etc. im 75 % there.” pic.twitter.com/VMqOQhIsNu— PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025
This isn't rumor – it's documented, reviewed by CNN, and released under subpoena.https://t.co/TITaD4GJez— PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025
OMG, CNN's Kaitlan Collins reviewed it. The redacted version that wasn't redacted before.
Epstein's email screams: Trump spent hours at my house with her. pic.twitter.com/zKaMwEdEhP— PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025
And the "victim" in this case "screamed" in her testimony that Trump did nothing inappropriate. That's why the Democrats redacted her name before leaking the email.
This shreds Trump's "I banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago" fairy tale. Another email from Epstein to Michael Wolff: "of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop."— PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025
Now, the math on Impeachment: Can the House actually pull it off? YES.— PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025
5 GOP house members told us, " "We have the Numbers to Force a vote to impeach ..... We will Vote with All Democrats to stop this Madness."— PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025
Who are you again?
HOW IT WORKS: The process begins in the House of Representatives, where any member can force a vote to impeach.... if it passes it goes to the senate.— PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025
We know … Rep. Al Green alone has introduced two articles to impeach Trump in his second term, not to mention multiple times during his first term.
The vote requires a simple majority vote, which is 50% plus one (218), after which the president is impeached.— PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025
If 5 GOP members vote with all Democrats: 213 + 5 = 218. Impeachment passes.— PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025
if it passes, Trump Will faces a trial on the article in the Senate.— PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025
Speaker Johnson can't whip votes if his caucus bolts – he's already fighting Dem discharge petitions on Epstein docs.— PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025
The path is clear: 213 Dems + 5 GOP = 218. Majority. Impeachment.— PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025
Bottom line: The House has the numbers if 5 Republicans Vote With ALL DEMS. That’s all it takes.— PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025
Calm down.
Nancy Sinatra, about whom we haven't written since "These Boots Were Made for Walkin'" was climbing the charts, says they could save us from World War III.
What are they waiting for? They could save us from WWIII— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) Nov 13, 2025
How many wars has Trump started?— Duane Jones (@jo77559834) November 15, 2025
Yeah, the guy who’s constantly stopping wars is going to start World War III.— MingieBret (@MingieBret) November 15, 2025
November 15, 2025
Democrats are really hammering this Epstein "bombshell" dropped by the House Oversight Democrats to distract from their humiliating cave on the government shutdown.
Guess who controls what comes to the floor.— TXIND1836⭐️ (@txind1836) November 15, 2025
Stick to whatever it is that you do.
You really know nothing about impeachment do you. Who controls the senate? Republicans. Who makes the impeachment ruling? The Senate and by how much? Two-thirds vote.— TLC 🇺🇸 (@James_M_Bishop) November 15, 2025
November 15, 2025
They've impeached him twice. And he still got re-elected. Find a new strategy— noQuarter4Liberals (@NoQuarter4Libs) November 15, 2025
🤡— C.B.A. (@abbottcb860) November 15, 2025
Impeach for what?— Texas Grandma Banned in 2021 (@TXGrandma2023) November 15, 2025
Does it matter? Green wanted to impeach Trump for "dastardly deeds."
And then JD Vance would be our president. Impeach him, and then Mike Johnson would be our president.— Joshua@Seattle (@JoshuaSeattle1) November 15, 2025
It's going to be a LONGGGG three years. ☹️
Settle in.
***
