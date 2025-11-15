BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: House Has Votes to Impeach Trump and Avoid World War III

Here we have some BREAKING and EXCLUSIVE news from PoliticsVideoChannel, whose motto in its X bio seems to be, "FACTS MATTER!" So what is this exclusive breaking news that no mainstream media outlet has picked up on? According to PoliticsVideoChannel, the House of Representatives has the numbers to impeach President Donald Trump.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: The US House has the numbers to Impeach Trump pic.twitter.com/st0w2CxbPG — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025

Stay with us for a bit; this thread goes on for a while.

This week, The House Oversight Democrats dropped a bombshell: a 2011 email from Jeffrey Epstein to Ghislaine Maxwell straight-up implying Donald Trump knew about the underage girls being trafficked. — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025

"Bombshell." You keep using that word …

In one email dated April 2, 2011, Epstein emailed Maxwell: “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump.. (REDACTED) spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. Police chief. etc. im 75 % there.” pic.twitter.com/VMqOQhIsNu — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025

This isn't rumor – it's documented, reviewed by CNN, and released under subpoena.https://t.co/TITaD4GJez — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025

OMG, CNN's Kaitlan Collins reviewed it. The redacted version that wasn't redacted before.

Epstein's email screams: Trump spent hours at my house with her. pic.twitter.com/zKaMwEdEhP — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025

And the "victim" in this case "screamed" in her testimony that Trump did nothing inappropriate. That's why the Democrats redacted her name before leaking the email.

This shreds Trump's "I banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago" fairy tale. Another email from Epstein to Michael Wolff: "of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop." — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025

Now, the math on Impeachment: Can the House actually pull it off? YES. — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025

5 GOP house members told us, " "We have the Numbers to Force a vote to impeach ..... We will Vote with All Democrats to stop this Madness." — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025

Who are you again?

HOW IT WORKS: The process begins in the House of Representatives, where any member can force a vote to impeach.... if it passes it goes to the senate. — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025

We know … Rep. Al Green alone has introduced two articles to impeach Trump in his second term, not to mention multiple times during his first term.

The vote requires a simple majority vote, which is 50% plus one (218), after which the president is impeached. — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025

If 5 GOP members vote with all Democrats: 213 + 5 = 218. Impeachment passes. — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025

if it passes, Trump Will faces a trial on the article in the Senate. — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025

Speaker Johnson can't whip votes if his caucus bolts – he's already fighting Dem discharge petitions on Epstein docs. — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025

The path is clear: 213 Dems + 5 GOP = 218. Majority. Impeachment. — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025

Bottom line: The House has the numbers if 5 Republicans Vote With ALL DEMS. That’s all it takes. — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 14, 2025

Calm down.

Nancy Sinatra, about whom we haven't written since "These Boots Were Made for Walkin'" was climbing the charts, says they could save us from World War III.

What are they waiting for? They could save us from WWIII — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) Nov 13, 2025

How many wars has Trump started? — Duane Jones (@jo77559834) November 15, 2025

Yeah, the guy who’s constantly stopping wars is going to start World War III. — MingieBret (@MingieBret) November 15, 2025

Democrats are really hammering this Epstein "bombshell" dropped by the House Oversight Democrats to distract from their humiliating cave on the government shutdown.

Guess who controls what comes to the floor.

Stick to whatever it is that you do. — TXIND1836⭐️ (@txind1836) November 15, 2025

You really know nothing about impeachment do you. Who controls the senate? Republicans. Who makes the impeachment ruling? The Senate and by how much? Two-thirds vote. — TLC 🇺🇸 (@James_M_Bishop) November 15, 2025

They've impeached him twice. And he still got re-elected. Find a new strategy — noQuarter4Liberals (@NoQuarter4Libs) November 15, 2025

Impeach for what? — Texas Grandma Banned in 2021 (@TXGrandma2023) November 15, 2025

Does it matter? Green wanted to impeach Trump for "dastardly deeds."

And then JD Vance would be our president. Impeach him, and then Mike Johnson would be our president.



It's going to be a LONGGGG three years. ☹️ — Joshua@Seattle (@JoshuaSeattle1) November 15, 2025

Settle in.

***

