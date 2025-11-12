John Cleese Deletes Post About Trump and the ‘Tomb of the Unknown Loser’

We hate to break it to fans of Fawlty Towers and Monty Python's Flying Circus, but John Cleese has contracted a raging case of TDS and is beyond cure. We were set the other day to publish a post on Cleese's tendency to repost lies about Israel, but in this case, he went after President Donald Trump in a poorly thought-out post that he decided to delete.

As you know, Tuesday was Veterans' Day, and as is the custom, Trump laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Cleese might have thought to take the day off from TDS posting, but instead he decided to run with a "joke" inspired by Atlantic fabulist Jeffrey Goldberg, saying what he saw in the photo of the event was Trump laying a wreath at the Tomb of the "Unknown Loser."

Cleese deleted the post, but not before someone captured a screenshot:

John Cleese's disgusting remarks about fallen soldiers.

What the hell is wrong with these people? pic.twitter.com/LvaKN7NT5w — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) November 12, 2025

Slagging off the unknown soldier is a new low for John Cleese. https://t.co/f3FbyKzlWi — Paz49 (@BritisherPaz49) November 12, 2025

TDS. It's a mass psychosis. On another note, why'd he have to open his fat mouth because now I'm going to feel weird watching anything he's in - and I grew up on his movies. — ploppity plop (@supercalifrag33) November 12, 2025

Has Cleese got dementia to post something like that?



I've been a fan for 50 years and he just lost me with this. — Old Sarge (@MichaelGrahamSC) November 12, 2025

I'm beginning to think his account was taken over by an activist grandchild — Al Bon Deega (@AlBonDeega) November 12, 2025

John Cheese is out to destroy his legacy.



It must be nice being that rich and distanced from reality. — Mr T (@TheMancMrT) November 12, 2025

Look if he want to piss on his 'legend' status, let him. — Ann Drogyne (@AnnDrogyne) November 12, 2025

I had to check it was actually him, not a parody account. Disgraceful thing to post. A boomer like him must know what the unknown soldier represents. — Orwellwasright Abouttheleft 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@IMissHitchSlaps) November 12, 2025

Im unsure why he took aim at this. It isn’t the slightest bit funny. It’s disrespectful and just unbecoming of a Brit gent. — J A (@jamesan56549131) November 12, 2025

This isn't a good look. — Bewildered Brit 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@CurtTeeBee) November 12, 2025

Somehow, I get the feeling he’s not writing these tweets anymore. — Thanworth (@orlandoratel) November 12, 2025

Sadly, we're pretty sure he is. Cleese is a little too anxious to hit that Post button. This isn't the first TDS post he's deleted; there was this one back in May:

He's also recently reposted posts about ICE "arresting" a six-year-old girl and Erika Kirk applying fake tears before a Turning Point USA event.

Sad.

***

