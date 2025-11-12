John Cleese Deletes Post About Trump and the ‘Tomb of the Unknown Loser’

Dem Senator Duckworth's Aide Forges Docs to Spring Repeat Illegal Immigrant—DUI Rap Sheet...
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on November 12, 2025
Meme screenshot

We hate to break it to fans of Fawlty Towers and Monty Python's Flying Circus, but John Cleese has contracted a raging case of TDS and is beyond cure. We were set the other day to publish a post on Cleese's tendency to repost lies about Israel, but in this case, he went after President Donald Trump in a poorly thought-out post that he decided to delete.

As you know, Tuesday was Veterans' Day, and as is the custom, Trump laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Cleese might have thought to take the day off from TDS posting, but instead he decided to run with a "joke" inspired by Atlantic fabulist Jeffrey Goldberg, saying what he saw in the photo of the event was Trump laying a wreath at the Tomb of the "Unknown Loser."

Cleese deleted the post, but not before someone captured a screenshot:

Sadly, we're pretty sure he is. Cleese is a little too anxious to hit that Post button. This isn't the first TDS post he's deleted; there was this one back in May:

He's also recently reposted posts about ICE "arresting" a six-year-old girl and Erika Kirk applying fake tears before a Turning Point USA event.

Sad.

***

