CBS News: ICE Arrests Father Dropping Off His Child at Preschool in Oregon

OK, by this editor's count, this is the third story about immigration enforcement this week where the headlines don't tell the full story, leaving it up to DHS to fill in the blanks. First, there was the headline from WGN, "Video captures daycare teacher detained by ICE agents on Chicago’s North Side." At least two members of Congress reposted the video with outrage. DHS added:

Officers attempted to pull over this vehicle, which was registered to a female illegal alien, with sirens and emergency lights, but the male driver refused to pull the vehicle over. Law enforcement pursued the vehicle before the assailant sped into a shopping plaza where he and the female passenger fled the vehicle. They ran into a daycare and attempted to barricade themselves inside the daycare—recklessly endangering the children inside. The illegal alien female was arrested inside a vestibule, not in the school. Upon arrest, she lied about her identity. The vehicle is registered in her name, though she claims that she didn’t know the man who was driving her car and just picked him up from a bus stop.

Then there was the ridiculous headline from FOX 11 Los Angeles, "An adult male and a baby were arrested at a Home Depot in Cypress Park." Just to make it clear, the baby was not arrested, and the adult male, who was driving a stolen car with a pistol in it, assaulted federal law enforcement agents.

Now, this third story took place back in July, but resister Suzie Rizzio posted it on Friday to round out the week.

A father & Physician was in his car with his baby in front of her preschool when ICE showed up & asked him for his ID which he provided them & then as he’s comforting his baby they break out his window for no reason at all & drags him out.He is a U.S citizen,but they didn’t care! pic.twitter.com/oc2LWu0MfC — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) November 8, 2025

There's a proposed Community Notes that cites as its source CBS News, which reports:

A 38-year-old father was arrested by immigration officials outside his child's preschool in Oregon on Tuesday, officials said. Mahdi Khanbabazadeh, a citizen of Iran, was arrested for overstaying his visa, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson told CBS News on Friday. The spokesperson said ICE officials attempted to arrest Khanbabazadeh during a traffic stop when he requested permission to drop his child off at daycare. The agency allowed him to the school's parking lot, where he "resisted arrest and refused to exit his vehicle." ICE officials broke one of the windows of the vehicle to "complete the arrest," the spokesperson said, adding that Khanbabazadeh's child was unharmed.

So he's not a U.S. citizen, and ICE permitted him to drop his child off at daycare.

Nice cutting up of the original video.



They days of freeloading immigrants is over.



Show the whole film

And why they broke his window — Orthodoxy Above The Clouds (@noetic_healing) November 8, 2025

None of this clickbait turns out to be the real or full story of what happened. Sick of it — Anna Ireland (@AnnaIreland17) November 8, 2025

Why would a father use his baby as a human shield? Think you need to rethink this one. — CC1776 (@J1776CC) November 8, 2025

Who else is tired of edited videos to fit their narrative? — MRG (@MRG11212) November 8, 2025

Huh, something seems to be off — Nameless G (@RealTmDaddy) November 8, 2025

Do you ever examine facts or simply manipulate the story? — Kwgn01 (@kwgn01) November 8, 2025

"For no reason at all." He was told 3 times to get out of the car even though he cropped that from his video. — Michael Hamilton (@FreedmRings) November 8, 2025

"For no reason"



Conveniently edits out everything prior to that point — BurritoBrains (@BurritoBrains) November 8, 2025

Nice editing out of him closing his window and refusing to follow police instructions — Mr. Jerkface (@will6410) November 8, 2025

Deport them all.



Some bullshit sob story isn’t going to change my mind about resisting this invasion. — BJ Jones (@AKmountain_guy) November 8, 2025

None of the stories this week has changed our minds about deporting illegals.

