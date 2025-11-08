BBC Presenter Reprimanded for Making Facial Expression at Term ‘Pregnant People’
Action Meet Consequence: Four Fired After Filming Harassment of HR Over Teen Vogue...
Socialist Candidate for Senate Wants to Turn CVS and Walgreens Into Public Property
VIP
Choosing Time Over Treasure: Why Staying Home with Kids Matters More Than Money
CNN Commentator Says the Shutdown Is Having a Huge Impact on Eyebrow Technicians
MSNBC Host Says That Baby Arrested by ICE at Home Depot Had a...
Shots Fired at Border Patrol in Chicago: Attack on Agents Sparks Fury Over...
Barack Obama Pimps Michelle’s Book About Her ‘Own Style Journey’
Ilhan Omar’s Minneapolis Meltdown: Somali Clan Wars Hit the Heartland—And She Wants Traito...
Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife Wishes She Could ‘Deprogram’ Herself From Her All-Consuming Anger At...
How Does Your Rate of Return on Stocks Compare to Nancy Pelosi's Over...
JD Vance's Urgent Call to GOP Legislators: Nuke the Filibuster NOW—Or Hand Dems...
A Fuming Chuck Schumer Did NOT Like a GOP Senator's Questions About His...
Price of Food/Drinks at Mamdani's Victory Party Could Be a Sign of Socialist...

CBS News: ICE Arrests Father Dropping Off His Child at Preschool in Oregon

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on November 08, 2025
imgflip

OK, by this editor's count, this is the third story about immigration enforcement this week where the headlines don't tell the full story, leaving it up to DHS to fill in the blanks. First, there was the headline from WGN, "Video captures daycare teacher detained by ICE agents on Chicago’s North Side." At least two members of Congress reposted the video with outrage. DHS added:

Advertisement

Officers attempted to pull over this vehicle, which was registered to a female illegal alien, with sirens and emergency lights, but the male driver refused to pull the vehicle over.  

Law enforcement pursued the vehicle before the assailant sped into a shopping plaza where he and the female passenger fled the vehicle. They ran into a daycare and attempted to barricade themselves inside the daycare—recklessly endangering the children inside. 

The illegal alien female was arrested inside a vestibule, not in the school. Upon arrest, she lied about her identity.

The vehicle is registered in her name, though she claims that she didn’t know the man who was driving her car and just picked him up from a bus stop.  

Then there was the ridiculous headline from FOX 11 Los Angeles, "An adult male and a baby were arrested at a Home Depot in Cypress Park." Just to make it clear, the baby was not arrested, and the adult male, who was driving a stolen car with a pistol in it, assaulted federal law enforcement agents.

Now, this third story took place back in July, but resister Suzie Rizzio posted it on Friday to round out the week.

Recommended

Action Meet Consequence: Four Fired After Filming Harassment of HR Over Teen Vogue Layoffs (Watch)
Eric V.
Advertisement

There's a proposed Community Notes that cites as its source CBS News, which reports:

A 38-year-old father was arrested by immigration officials outside his child's preschool in Oregon on Tuesday, officials said.

Mahdi Khanbabazadeh, a citizen of Iran, was arrested for overstaying his visa, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson told CBS News on Friday.

The spokesperson said ICE officials attempted to arrest Khanbabazadeh during a traffic stop when he requested permission to drop his child off at daycare. The agency allowed him to the school's parking lot, where he "resisted arrest and refused to exit his vehicle."

ICE officials broke one of the windows of the vehicle to "complete the arrest," the spokesperson said, adding that Khanbabazadeh's child was unharmed.

So he's not a U.S. citizen, and ICE permitted him to drop his child off at daycare.

Advertisement

None of the stories this week has changed our minds about deporting illegals.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Action Meet Consequence: Four Fired After Filming Harassment of HR Over Teen Vogue Layoffs (Watch)
Eric V.
BBC Presenter Reprimanded for Making Facial Expression at Term ‘Pregnant People’
Brett T.
Socialist Candidate for Senate Wants to Turn CVS and Walgreens Into Public Property
Brett T.
A Fuming Chuck Schumer Did NOT Like a GOP Senator's Questions About His Proposal So He STORMED OFF
Doug P.
Ilhan Omar’s Minneapolis Meltdown: Somali Clan Wars Hit the Heartland—And She Wants Traitors Expelled
justmindy
CNN Commentator Says the Shutdown Is Having a Huge Impact on Eyebrow Technicians
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Action Meet Consequence: Four Fired After Filming Harassment of HR Over Teen Vogue Layoffs (Watch) Eric V.
Advertisement