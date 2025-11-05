Fox Affiliate: A Baby Was Arrested at Home Depot by the Feds

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier Wednesday, DHS stopped by to debunk a story that ICE had entered a daycare and arrested a teacher. This was posted by WGN TV:

#BREAKING Video captures daycare teacher detained by ICE agents on Chicago’s North Side https://t.co/2QZIrh7CBk pic.twitter.com/KBApt5HPGl — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) November 5, 2025

"Journalist" John Harwood, of course, bought the story and called it "sick." The facts of the case are that ICE pulled over a woman at a traffic stop, and she ran into the vestibule of a daycare to escape and try to barricade herself in.

WGN's headline was not the only winner of the day. Check out this one by Fox 11 Los Angeles:

An adult male and a baby were arrested at a Home Depot in Cypress Park. https://t.co/45TEKbCzv5 — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) November 5, 2025

A baby was arrested. Right.

I’m relatively certain a baby wasn’t arrested on assault charges. Context and wording matters. — John D S (@USC2ndAmendment) November 5, 2025

Really @FOXLA? Arrested a baby? Why can't you just be honest? — RaiderDogg76 (@KelstromRyan) November 5, 2025

They arrested a baby?!! 😂 You have one job..FFS who approved this story headline? 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Bi6B2g3zpF — Vengeful Valkyrie🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@LilMinxx2u) November 5, 2025

How stupid are you? The baby wasn't arrested. Anyone with a brain would know that. — 🌸𝘿𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙟𝙖𝙝🌸 (@DavenjahT) November 5, 2025

Babies are not arrested. — Rule 62 (@kayco76) November 5, 2025

There was also a video of the baby's arrest:

ICE detain father in unmarked white van—then drive off in his car—with his toddler still in back car seat.



One agent threw volleyball into back seat—it bounced hitting the toddler in head.



"There's a baby in there!" people cry. "They covered up his face! That's child abuse!"… pic.twitter.com/KtCZqq0Ykg — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) November 5, 2025

Once again, DHS had to step in to debunk the story:

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT.



During a targeted immigration enforcement operation, a U.S. citizen exited his vehicle WIELDING A HAMMER and THREW ROCKS at law enforcement while he had a child in his car.



He was arrested for assault and during his arrest a pistol was found in his… https://t.co/PiFNLABCah — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 5, 2025

The post continues:

… was found in his car, that is reported stolen out of the state of New York. The individual has an active warrant for property damage. We refuse to apologize for enforcing the law. The operation resulted in the arrest of 5 illegal aliens from Mexico and Guatemala who were all breaking our nation’s immigration laws. Their criminal histories include DUI, driving without a license, and previously removal, which is a felony.

So, an illegal alien driving a stolen car and packing a gun accosted law enforcement officers with a hammer, and Fox 11 reports that they arrested a baby.

Hope it was actually his own kid since everything else seemed to be stolen. What a thing to do with your child in the car! Sad and bad. — MaggieMcGee (@maggied45777) November 5, 2025

Great job! Poor kid has idiots for parents. — Todd MacPherson (@toddmacpherson) November 5, 2025

Get more and find that child better parents. — Mary Angst (@marye_angst) November 5, 2025

I hope that baby is in foster care because he should never have custody 🤬 — JamieLee (@Wallflower2u) November 5, 2025

Many thanks to the scumbag helping to get himself off our streets, illegal alien or not👏

Hope the kid finds a better guardian. — Bo (@bOcFUSS1) November 5, 2025

I feel sad for that child. — George V (@georgev0728) November 5, 2025

Being put in tiny little cuffs like that.

