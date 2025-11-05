VIP
Fox Affiliate: A Baby Was Arrested at Home Depot by the Feds

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on November 05, 2025
Twitchy

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier Wednesday, DHS stopped by to debunk a story that ICE had entered a daycare and arrested a teacher. This was posted by WGN TV:

"Journalist" John Harwood, of course, bought the story and called it "sick." The facts of the case are that ICE pulled over a woman at a traffic stop, and she ran into the vestibule of a daycare to escape and try to barricade herself in.

WGN's headline was not the only winner of the day. Check out this one by Fox 11 Los Angeles:

A baby was arrested. Right.

There was also a video of the baby's arrest:

Once again, DHS had to step in to debunk the story:

The post continues:

… was found in his car, that is reported stolen out of the state of New York. The individual has an active warrant for property damage. We refuse to apologize for enforcing the law.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 5 illegal aliens from Mexico and Guatemala who were all breaking our nation’s immigration laws. Their criminal histories include DUI, driving without a license, and previously removal, which is a felony.

So, an illegal alien driving a stolen car and packing a gun accosted law enforcement officers with a hammer, and Fox 11 reports that they arrested a baby.

Being put in tiny little cuffs like that.

***

