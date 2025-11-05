DHS Adds Context the Media Avoided in Their 'Daycare Teacher Detained by ICE' Headlines

We have yet another "what the media/Dems are saying vs. what actually happened" story to bring you. It's almost a daily feature at this point.

Today's example starts with this which has been picked up by some Democrat propagandists poorly disguised as "journalists":

Federal law enforcement enters North Center daycare takes person into custody pic.twitter.com/MSJ0lWoXek — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) November 5, 2025

As things turn out, there's a little more to that.

It's almost like the headlines, like the one below, are designed to create a certain impression. Here's WGN:

#BREAKING Video captures daycare teacher detained by ICE agents on Chicago’s North Side https://t.co/2QZIrh7CBk pic.twitter.com/KBApt5HPGl — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) November 5, 2025

Journo John Harwood didn't care to look into what was happening and what led up to it because pushing any narrative anti-Trump is his shtick these days:

these people are sick https://t.co/60LppzcJ3A — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 5, 2025

It's comical that Harwood fancies himself as a "journalist" when in reality he appears to view his job as pushing narratives on behalf of the Democrats without any context.

What did the media not want to lead with (or look into whatsoever)? @DaveBondyTV called out the usual suspects:

I think we have all learned that it’s not a good idea to pass judgment on something completely. If we do not have the entire context. We don’t know what happened before the video was rolling or any other info about the investigation. — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) November 5, 2025

So, the lefty media's spin is basically "ICE officers storm a preschool and drag out a teacher because they're Nazi gestapo stormtroopers carrying out Trump's orders.

Reality, of course, tells a different story.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin added context the media won't find any room for in their headlines or opening paragraphs (or for some probably even in the story at all):

ICE law enforcement did NOT target a Daycare.



Officers attempted to conduct a targeted traffic stop of this female illegal alien from Colombia.



Officers attempted to pull over this vehicle, which was registered to a female illegal alien, with sirens and emergency lights, but… https://t.co/ChNhTyAOQc — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) November 5, 2025

Here's the full post:

Officers attempted to conduct a targeted traffic stop of this female illegal alien from Colombia. Officers attempted to pull over this vehicle, which was registered to a female illegal alien, with sirens and emergency lights, but the male driver refused to pull the vehicle over. Law enforcement pursued the vehicle before the assailant sped into a shopping plaza where he and the female passenger fled the vehicle. They ran into a daycare and attempted to barricade themselves inside the daycare—recklessly endangering the children inside. The illegal alien female was arrested inside a vestibule, not in the school. Upon arrest, she lied about her identity. The vehicle is registered to in her name, though she claims that she didn’t know the man who was driving her car and just picked him up from a bus stop. Facts including criminality and information on the male assailant are forthcoming and we will update the public with more information as soon as it becomes available.

That's a little more information than "daycare teacher detained by ICE."

NEW: DHS sources provide information on the Colombian woman arrested at a daycare in the Chicago area—Saying she was caught at the border and released in 2023 then she had her children smuggled into the U.S. as unaccompanied children after entering illegally in the El Paso, TX… https://t.co/qegZsCsob0 pic.twitter.com/uNsxYxaUQ3 — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) November 5, 2025

Not that that will stop the MSM from using "Chicago daycare teacher targeted by ICE" headlines.

