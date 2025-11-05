'Soros Cut Him Off Already?' Mamdani Asks People Who Voted for Him to...
'Repeal the 19th' Trends After Zohran Mamdani's Victory, Democrat Sweep
Jewish FDNY Commissioner Resigns Day After Anti-Israel Mamdani Elected NYC Mayor
Bill Melugin Explains the Meaning of the Passage of California’s Prop 50
Podcaster Thinks Now Is a Good Time for Zohran Mamdani to Review Bari...
Ilhan Omar-Endorsed Democratic Socialist Omar Fateh Loses Bid for Minneapolis Mayor
The Blunder Games: Jennifer Lawrence Says No More Trump Talk Because Hollywood Actors...
Group of Mamdani Campaigners Try to Explain Why They Voted for Him (Good...
VIP
Yes, Van Jones, You Are EXACTLY the Useful Idiot Who Fell for Mamdani...
Mamdani, Socialism, Super PACs, and Political Violence. What Last Night’s Elections Really...
JD Vance's Emergency Election Warning: How to Beat Democrats
Dem Rep's Attempt to Prove Prices Have Gone Up Under Trump Is the...
Zohran Mamdani Just Delivered One of the Most Horrifying Quotes Ever From a...
TMZ Platforms the Lipsticked Locker Room Creeper to Whine While Real Women Get...

DHS Adds Context the Media Avoided in Their 'Daycare Teacher Detained by ICE' Headlines

Doug P. | 5:40 PM on November 05, 2025
Screenshot of meme

We have yet another "what the media/Dems are saying vs. what actually happened" story to bring you. It's almost a daily feature at this point. 

Today's example starts with this which has been picked up by some Democrat propagandists poorly disguised as "journalists":

Advertisement

As things turn out, there's a little more to that.

It's almost like the headlines, like the one below, are designed to create a certain impression. Here's WGN:

Journo John Harwood didn't care to look into what was happening and what led up to it because pushing any narrative anti-Trump is his shtick these days: 

It's comical that Harwood fancies himself as a "journalist" when in reality he appears to view his job as pushing narratives on behalf of the Democrats without any context. 

What did the media not want to lead with (or look into whatsoever)? @DaveBondyTV called out the usual suspects: 

Recommended

'Repeal the 19th' Trends After Zohran Mamdani's Victory, Democrat Sweep
Brett T.
Advertisement

So, the lefty media's spin is basically "ICE officers storm a preschool and drag out a teacher because they're Nazi gestapo stormtroopers carrying out Trump's orders.

Reality, of course, tells a different story. 

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin added context the media won't find any room for in their headlines or opening paragraphs (or for some probably even in the story at all): 

Here's the full post: 

Officers attempted to conduct a targeted traffic stop of this female illegal alien from Colombia.  

Officers attempted to pull over this vehicle, which was registered to a female illegal alien, with sirens and emergency lights, but the male driver refused to pull the vehicle over.  

Law enforcement pursued the vehicle before the assailant sped into a shopping plaza where he and the female passenger fled the vehicle. They ran into a daycare and attempted to barricade themselves inside the daycare—recklessly endangering the children inside.  

The illegal alien female was arrested inside a vestibule, not in the school. Upon arrest, she lied about her identity.

The vehicle is registered to in her name, though she claims that she didn’t know the man who was driving her car and just picked him up from a bus stop.  

Facts including criminality and information on the male assailant are forthcoming and we will update the public with more information as soon as it becomes available.

Advertisement

That's a little more information than "daycare teacher detained by ICE."

Not that that will stop the MSM from using "Chicago daycare teacher targeted by ICE" headlines. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Repeal the 19th' Trends After Zohran Mamdani's Victory, Democrat Sweep
Brett T.
'Soros Cut Him Off Already?' Mamdani Asks People Who Voted for Him to Get Free Stuff to First Send Money
Doug P.
Group of Mamdani Campaigners Try to Explain Why They Voted for Him (Good Luck, NYC)
Doug P.
Bill Melugin Explains the Meaning of the Passage of California’s Prop 50
Brett T.
Jewish FDNY Commissioner Resigns Day After Anti-Israel Mamdani Elected NYC Mayor
justmindy
Podcaster Thinks Now Is a Good Time for Zohran Mamdani to Review Bari Weiss' Armed Security
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Repeal the 19th' Trends After Zohran Mamdani's Victory, Democrat Sweep Brett T.
Advertisement