Condé Nast Fires Journalists Who Revolted Against Cuts at Teen Vogue

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on November 06, 2025

It looks like some more journalists are going to have to learn to code. As Twitchy reported, Condé Nast announced on Monday that it was folding Teen Vogue, which one reporter said had "distinguished itself during the 2010s as an envelope-pushing source of social-justice reporting on politics," into Vogue, laying off staffers.

We don't even know why they needed staffers; we checked Teen Vogue's X timeline and counted 12 reposts of their "Everything You Should Know About Karl Marx" story before getting tired and giving up. Why not just keep republishing the same stories?

Max Tani, media editor at Semafor, reported on Thursday that journalists from The New Yorker, Wired, and Bon Appétit had been fired after complaining to human resources about the layoffs at Teen Vogue.

Excuse our ignorance, but what was the Nancy Mace airport story last week? Now we may never know.

In all, four people were fired.

Not only did they push the teachings of Marx on 13-year-olds … they also wrote about sleep being racist, how to make your menstrual blood even more magical through witchcraft, published a guide to anal sex, and let young girls know that yes, abortion can be funny.

We've been told there are plenty of good jobs assembling solar panels.

