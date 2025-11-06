Condé Nast Fires Journalists Who Revolted Against Cuts at Teen Vogue

It looks like some more journalists are going to have to learn to code. As Twitchy reported, Condé Nast announced on Monday that it was folding Teen Vogue, which one reporter said had "distinguished itself during the 2010s as an envelope-pushing source of social-justice reporting on politics," into Vogue, laying off staffers.

We don't even know why they needed staffers; we checked Teen Vogue's X timeline and counted 12 reposts of their "Everything You Should Know About Karl Marx" story before getting tired and giving up. Why not just keep republishing the same stories?

Max Tani, media editor at Semafor, reported on Thursday that journalists from The New Yorker, Wired, and Bon Appétit had been fired after complaining to human resources about the layoffs at Teen Vogue.

New: Conde Nast fired four employees who were among a group that confronted the company's head of human resources on Wednesday over the decision to fold Teen Vogue into Vogue/recent cuts. Employees who were fired included journalists from the New Yorker, Wired, and Bon Appétit. — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) November 6, 2025

Jake Lahut, a Wired reporter who from the Nancy Mace airport story last week, was among those fired.



During the incident, CN's HR chief asked staff not to congregate outside his office. Lahut asked "what's your definition of congregating?" and was let go later that day.… — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) November 6, 2025

Excuse our ignorance, but what was the Nancy Mace airport story last week? Now we may never know.

In all, four people were fired.

It sounds like they fired the 4 people who made an aggressive disruption at work. Only 1 of the 4 is even a current union leader



Conde Nast doesn't have any obligation to keep publishing an unprofitable magazine. The entitlement is unreal. I would fire them too — Recovering Woke (@dnvr_is_burning) November 6, 2025

Good. Now they can get on food stamps. Oops. — kassie 🐾 (@kassiekitson) November 6, 2025

"Employees who were fired included ideological activists who pretended to be journalists from the New Yorker, Wired, and Bon Appétit."



FIFY 👍 — Spencer Corbyn (@spencercorbyn1) November 6, 2025

it is great seeing entitled journalists who assume that their value is much much higher than it really is getting a reality check. what a bunch of fucking losers — Dino75 (@GenX975) November 6, 2025

Teen Vogue was absolute woke garbage. — US@ (@Bourgeois1951) November 6, 2025

Not only did they push the teachings of Marx on 13-year-olds … they also wrote about sleep being racist, how to make your menstrual blood even more magical through witchcraft, published a guide to anal sex, and let young girls know that yes, abortion can be funny.

“Journalists” LOL



The children are no longer in charge at these companies. Sorry. — Dr. Gay Russian Bot (@overitall69) November 6, 2025

Everyone. I mean everyone is dispensable. — Maggie (@Centermaggie26) November 6, 2025

Good riddance. Go screw yourselves and get a real job. — MikeMack33 (@mike95589) November 6, 2025

We've been told there are plenty of good jobs assembling solar panels.

***

