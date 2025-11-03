Reporter Says Teen Vogue Was an 'Envelope-Pushing Source' of 'Social Justice Reporting'

Whoopi Goldberg Tears Up Note Giver to Her on The View After Trump...
VIP
VIP
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on November 03, 2025
Twitchy

Big news in the publishing world: Condé Nast announced on Monday that it was folding Teen Vogue into Vogue, laying off staffers as its editor departed. Independent reporter Ben Ryan, who has bylines at The New York Times, The Washington Post, and NBC News, claims that Teen Vogue "distinguished itself during the 2010s as an envelope-pushing source of social-justice reporting on politics." 

As we reported in 2017, Hillary Clinton was asked to guest-edit an issue of Teen Vogue. A year later, the magazine was telling its "teen" readers (likely pre-teens) that there was no way to end poverty without ending President Donald Trump's brand of ultra-capitalism and publishing pieces on all you needed to know about Karl Marx. Not quite as blatantly political were Teen Vogue's pieces on how abortion can be funny, promoting sex work, and giving girls tips on anal sex.

"I voted for this."

Yes, devastating. No more envelope-pushing social justice headlines like, "Melania Trump Cosplays The Apprentice in Her Official White House Portrait." It's noticeable that Vogue featured  Michelle Obama, Jill Biden, and Kamala Harris on its cover, but never Melania Trump, a former model.

"A well-respected publication."

According to the publisher, as a pillar of Vogue, Teen Vogue "will focus its content on career development, cultural leadership, and other issues that matter most to young people." 


