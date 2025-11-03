Reporter Says Teen Vogue Was an 'Envelope-Pushing Source' of 'Social Justice Reporting'

Big news in the publishing world: Condé Nast announced on Monday that it was folding Teen Vogue into Vogue, laying off staffers as its editor departed. Independent reporter Ben Ryan, who has bylines at The New York Times, The Washington Post, and NBC News, claims that Teen Vogue "distinguished itself during the 2010s as an envelope-pushing source of social-justice reporting on politics."

As we reported in 2017, Hillary Clinton was asked to guest-edit an issue of Teen Vogue. A year later, the magazine was telling its "teen" readers (likely pre-teens) that there was no way to end poverty without ending President Donald Trump's brand of ultra-capitalism and publishing pieces on all you needed to know about Karl Marx. Not quite as blatantly political were Teen Vogue's pieces on how abortion can be funny, promoting sex work, and giving girls tips on anal sex.

Teen Vogue, which distinguished itself during the 2010s as an envelope-pushing source of social-justice reporting on politics, has been stripped down and folded into Vogue, much to the dismay of folks on Bluesky. pic.twitter.com/i3WkOxwUiD — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) November 3, 2025

This move follows the shuttering at @NBCNews of its affinity verticals, including NBC OUT about LGBTQ issues, and another one about African American issues. — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) November 3, 2025

I was laid off from Teen Vogue today along with multiple other staffers on other sections, and today is my last day.



certainly more to come from me when the dust has settled more, but to my knowledge, after today, there will be no politics staffers at Teen Vogue. — Lex McMenamin (they/them) (@leximcmenamin) November 3, 2025

JUST IN: Teen Vogue, one of the most toxic leftist publications and purveyors of depravity in the country just laid off 75% of its workforce, including its entire politics team. It will cease to exist and folded into the main Vogue publication.



Many they/thems out of a job.

I… pic.twitter.com/4vl81BnWwa — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) November 3, 2025

"I voted for this."

How will democracy survive without a steady infusion of doubtless hard hitting political coverage from… *checks notes*… “Teen Vogue” — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 3, 2025

Devastating. Teen vogue was doing some of the best political coverage of the moment we’re in — endless screaming (@screamingcrumb) November 3, 2025

Yes, devastating. No more envelope-pushing social justice headlines like, "Melania Trump Cosplays The Apprentice in Her Official White House Portrait." It's noticeable that Vogue featured Michelle Obama, Jill Biden, and Kamala Harris on its cover, but never Melania Trump, a former model.

Grim. Conde is killing what made Teen Vogue a well-respected publication—what made them burst onto the political scene and really matter. I can only assume this was the intent. pic.twitter.com/FiaASHzxho — Christopher Shay (@ChrisBurkeShay) November 3, 2025

"A well-respected publication."

It's funny they're lamenting the death of top notch political journalism in a magazine aimed at children. — stephen elliott (@S___Elliott) November 3, 2025

Nothing says hard hitting, accurate, in depth reporting like "teen" anything — CJPK54 (@CJPK54) November 3, 2025

This is awful. RIP Teen Vogue — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) Nov 2, 2025

According to the publisher, as a pillar of Vogue, Teen Vogue "will focus its content on career development, cultural leadership, and other issues that matter most to young people."

Lost my job at Teen Vogue today. I was the staffer in charge of making sure elementary schools were stocked with our “Sex Tips for the Long COVID Polycules” edition. https://t.co/DmA1lxDqAR — Magills (@magills_) November 3, 2025

The struggle is real. — Geoffrey Sirois (@link2reality) November 3, 2025





