Not-Yet-Deported Hamas Cheerleader Mahmoud Khalil Spotted at Mamdani's Victory Party

As this editor has said before, he'll believe former Columbia University grad student and pro-Hamas agitator Mahmoud Khalil has been deported when he sees the plane take off from the tarmac. He was released from DHS custody in Louisiana earlier this summer and was met at the New Jersey airport by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He immediately went on a media tour, explaining that the phrase "globalize the intifada" was supposed to make people feel uncomfortable and quoted an alleged Hamas terrorist, Anas al-Sharif, who was killed during an Israeli missile strike, during a large protest in New York City.

The last time we checked in with Khalil was in September, when a judge had ordered him deported to either Syria or Algeria, citing green card fraud.

But guess what. It's November, and Khalil got to hang around the United States long enough to attend Zohran Mamdani's victory party Tuesday night.

Here is a look at who was at Mamdani’s election night party. @ZohranKMamdani



That’s Mahmoud Khalil. The Columbia grad student who led anti-Israel protests for months. He was supposed to be deported by the Trump administration.



Also, Hasan Piker. The streamer who said America… pic.twitter.com/3U6pmJ6dI4 — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) November 5, 2025

Don't forget former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan and MSNBC political analyst Anand Giridharadas.

That's a really good question that we don't have an answer for.

Diana Moreno, a socialist candidate for the New York State Assembly, was thankful for the opportunity to meet her hero:

What an incredible honor to meet my hero, Mahmoud Khalil, during this historic evening. This movement is unwavering in our commitment to Palestinian dignity, life, and freedom. ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/OC9wjUvcL6 — Diana Moreno (@DianaCMoreno) November 5, 2025

Out of all the people in the world, your hero is Mahmoud Khalil. — Roma (@RomaB) November 5, 2025

Not everyday one gets to meet a terror supporter. Mazal tov! — Sallah Shabati (@kodkod87) November 5, 2025

Speaking of terror supporters:

Mehdi Hasan's on both pictures. — Anders Midby (@whatboldness) November 5, 2025

And don’t forget the professional propagandist and disinformation peddler, Mehdi Hasan, who seems to dedicate every waking hour to twisting facts and fueling hatred toward Israel and the West. — Moshe Emilio Lavi (@MosheELavi) November 5, 2025

All you need is Rashida Tlaib and you’ve got one horrible disgusting sandwich. — NonProgressive NYer🇺🇸 ✝️🇮🇱 (@Declassified66) November 5, 2025

@ICEgov found one of your deportees — Marcos Americus (@m_americus) November 5, 2025

Khalil was arrested by ICE for his role in organizing pro-Hamas protests and encampments at Columbia back in March, and he's still here, walking free and hanging out with his fellow Mamdani supporters. It's November. Why is he still here? A judge ordered him deported to Syria or Algeria. Get him out.

