Not-Yet-Deported Hamas Cheerleader Mahmoud Khalil Spotted at Mamdani's Victory Party

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on November 05, 2025
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

As this editor has said before, he'll believe former Columbia University grad student and pro-Hamas agitator Mahmoud Khalil has been deported when he sees the plane take off from the tarmac. He was released from DHS custody in Louisiana earlier this summer and was met at the New Jersey airport by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He immediately went on a media tour, explaining that the phrase "globalize the intifada" was supposed to make people feel uncomfortable and quoted an alleged Hamas terrorist, Anas al-Sharif, who was killed during an Israeli missile strike, during a large protest in New York City.

The last time we checked in with Khalil was in September, when a judge had ordered him deported to either Syria or Algeria, citing green card fraud.

But guess what. It's November, and Khalil got to hang around the United States long enough to attend Zohran Mamdani's victory party Tuesday night.

Don't forget former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan and MSNBC political analyst Anand Giridharadas.

That's a really good question that we don't have an answer for.

Diana Moreno, a socialist candidate for the New York State Assembly, was thankful for the opportunity to meet her hero:

Speaking of terror supporters:

Khalil was arrested by ICE for his role in organizing pro-Hamas protests and encampments at Columbia back in March, and he's still here, walking free and hanging out with his fellow Mamdani supporters. It's November. Why is he still here? A judge ordered him deported to Syria or Algeria. Get him out.

