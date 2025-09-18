Judge Orders Mahmoud Khalil Deported to Syria or Algeria

Kimmel and Fits: Bluesky Lefties Cry for All-Brands ABC/Disney Boycott Over Late-Night Hos...
Brett T. | 5:00 PM on September 18, 2025

Here's some big news that slipped past us yesterday, among all the wailing and gnashing of teeth over Jimmy Kimmel being pulled off the air. Columbia University's premier pro-Hamas agitator, Mahmoud Khalil, has been ordered deported to either Syria or Algeria. This will be a sad day for the Senate Judiciary Democrats, who'd posted "Free Mahmoud Khalil" back in March, and to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who'd greeted Khalil at the airport in New Jersey after he'd been released from detention in Louisiana to cheers from supporters. Remember, this poor man missed the birth of his child because he was in custody.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, an immigration judge ordered Khalil deported to either Syria or Algeria, citing green card fraud.

The New York Post reports:

Former Columbia graduate student and anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil will be deported to Syria or Algeria after a new ruling from an immigration judge in Louisiana found he purposefully committed fraud on a green card application, newly filed court documents revealed.

Immigration Judge Jamee Comans rejected three motions filed by Khalil’s lawyers on Sept. 12 — including one in which he sought approval for a waiver to remedy factual omissions on a green card application, which Comans ruled to be intentionally fraudulent.

Khalil neglected to disclose his involvement, association and participation with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) and Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) on his Form I-485, Comans ruled.

“The evidence shows the Respondent knew of the potential immigration consequences for his involvement in protests organized by varying organizations on campus, including CUAD,” the judge wrote in a ruling shared by Khalil’s lawyers.

Back in July, after his release from detention, Khalil had filed a $20 million lawsuit against the Trump administration, claiming he was falsely imprisoned, maliciously prosecuted, and smeared as an antisemite.

Advertisement

Yeah, we want to see his plane take off — no more delays.

"We'll always have New Jersey."

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

