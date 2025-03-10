WaPo Notes That Elon Musk's Politics Have Incited People to Turn Violent
Hegseth to CNN: 'The DoD Does Not Do Climate Change Crap'

Senate Judiciary Democrats Rally Behind Hamas-Supporting Student Activist

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on March 10, 2025
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file

If you've been able to read posts on X today after a cyberattack, you'll note that there are thousands of posts about Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student who was arrested Saturday night by ICE agents for organizing the pro-Hamas protests and encampments at the university last year.

CBS News reports:

Mahmoud Khalil, a prominent Palestinian activist who helped lead Columbia University's 2024 student encampment protests, was arrested in New York City by federal immigration authorities who claimed they were acting on a State Department order to revoke his green card, according to his attorney.

In a statement to CBS News, the Department of Homeland Security said Khalil's arrest was "in support of President Trump's executive orders prohibiting anti-Semitism," alleging the former student "led activities aligned to Hamas." The department did not provide details of any charges or alleged crimes.

After the arrest of Khalil, Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on social media, "We will be revoking the visas and/or green cards of Hamas supporters in America so they can be deported."

There's a reason we at Twitchy referred to the university uprisings as pro-Hamas protests rather than the media's preferred pro-Palestinian protests. That's because they were pro-Hamas. Students spray-painted "Hamas" on campus monuments and joined in pro-Hamas chants including "Al-Qassam, you make us proud, kill another soldier now"; "Hamas, we love you, we support your rockets too"; and simply "We are Hamas."

The anti-Semitic Left, of course, is treating Khalil like a martyr. Not surprisingly, the Senate Judiciary Democrats posted a message of full support.

CNN's Scott Jennings reposted that with the comment:

Of course Dems stand with non-citizen pro-Hamas radicals. Choosing the 20 of another 80/20 issue. Smdh.

Revoke his green card and deport him ASAP to somewhere he'll be happier. He's a guest in our country and was granted the privilege of attending our schools. There's no good reason to keep him here. Sure, the Democrats will claim that it's a First Amendment issue, because as Jennings said, they're determined to be on the wrong side of every issue.

***

DEMOCRATS HAMAS COLUMBIA

