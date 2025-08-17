Mahmoud Khalil’s Hamas-Praising NYC Rant: Way Past Time to Show This Coward the Door

HELL YEAH: Tim Burchett REFUSES to Be Bullied by Unhinged, Garbage Leftist Who...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on August 17, 2025
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

Why exactly is this guy still in our country? Can we leave a couple day laborers in America in exchange for deporting this disgusting piece of garbage? 

Notorious anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil showed up in NYC Saturday, quoting an alleged Hamas terrorist during a large protest in front of the New York Public Library.

Khalil, 30, stood on the library steps and gave a seven minute speech in which he talked about Anas al-Sharif, an Al Jazeera correspondent who was killed during an Israeli missile strike last week.

Israel has said al-Sharif was running a Hamas terrorist cell, which he and Al Jazeera repeatedly denied. Khalil recalled al-Sharif’s final words and proclaimed to the crowd of roughly 2,000 — at least one of whom was sporting the green headband worn by members of Hamas’ Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, a wing of the terrorist group in the Gaza Strip — “The time is now, the bridges towards liberation start with us.” The protestors marched from the library through the streets of Manhattan to Columbus Circle. 

The former Columbia University student made national headlines when he was detained by Immigration Customs and Enforcement in March for posing an alleged threat to national security interests.

He was released in late June from a detention center in Louisiana, after a judge declared his arrest unconstitutional.  

It can't happen soon enough.

Sickening.

The major focus of our government right now should be getting rid of people like these who espouse terror groups. All immigrants need to go, but prioritizing men like this who are trying to undermine our whole government should be first and foremost. 

It absolutely would not happen in Florida.

It couldn't happen soon enough. 

He's a coward. He just wants to run his mouth instead of defending his own country or even spending time with his own baby. 

HAMAS ILLEGAL ALIEN NATIONAL SECURITY PRO-PALESTINIAN TERRORISM

