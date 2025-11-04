Sen. Raphael Warnock: Trump Is the One Literally Holding Hungry Children Hostage for Leverage

VIP
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on November 04, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Gray

This is rich. Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock says that President Donald Trump is literally holding hungry children hostage to gain leverage. Where have we heard the word "leverage" recently? That's right … as our own Warren Squire reported recently, House Democrat Whip explained that "shutdowns are terrible. Of course, there will be families that are going to suffer. We take that responsibility seriously, but it is one of the few leverage times we have."

Then, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse was cornered about the effect of the shutdown on working families and replied that the shutdown was "the only lever we have."

So who, exactly, is using hungry children to gain political leverage? They've said it out loud. Warnock should talk to Whitehouse and his other colleagues and tell them to reopen the government.

What was that, the 14th time the Senate Democrats have blocked the reopening of the government?

Warnock calls Trump craven while voting no for the 14th time. Here's hoping the Democrats give up their leverage and vote to reopen the government after today's election.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

