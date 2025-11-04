Sen. Raphael Warnock: Trump Is the One Literally Holding Hungry Children Hostage for Leverage

This is rich. Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock says that President Donald Trump is literally holding hungry children hostage to gain leverage. Where have we heard the word "leverage" recently? That's right … as our own Warren Squire reported recently, House Democrat Whip explained that "shutdowns are terrible. Of course, there will be families that are going to suffer. We take that responsibility seriously, but it is one of the few leverage times we have."

Then, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse was cornered about the effect of the shutdown on working families and replied that the shutdown was "the only lever we have."

So who, exactly, is using hungry children to gain political leverage? They've said it out loud. Warnock should talk to Whitehouse and his other colleagues and tell them to reopen the government.

This is a new low. We just learned that the President is once again REFUSING to fund SNAP despite a court order to do so.



He’s literally holding hungry children hostage to gain political leverage. It's craven and deeply immoral. — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) November 4, 2025

We heard your vote recorded in the Senate this morning AGAINST funding the government, including SNAP, so you can create this crisis for political gain.



You're literally holding hungry children hostage to gain political leverage. It's craven and deeply immoral. pic.twitter.com/P1iaGAw55o — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 4, 2025

What was that, the 14th time the Senate Democrats have blocked the reopening of the government?

You just voted not to reopen the government. Grab a mirror. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 4, 2025

If you're that compassionate, then why don't you open up government yourselves, by voting for a clean continuing resolution? You could do it at any time. — Insomnus (@nighttimemedia) November 4, 2025

You just voted for the 14th time to withhold the money he needs to feed them, "reverend."



Stop lying.



And repent. — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) November 4, 2025

If that were true then this seems to be a great time to open the government. Or is it that you value party over your constituents? — Mícheál MacRodáin 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@sfdoc110) November 4, 2025

What could you possibly do as a remedy? — Dcguinn (@dcguinn) November 4, 2025

You voted to stop funding SNAP 14 times. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) November 4, 2025

Not enough to cover the entire balance.



The authority lapsed to use the contingency funds when the Senate failed to pass the continuing resolution. — Sebastian Ridley-Thomas (@SebastianMRT) November 4, 2025

What leverage? The Republicans keep voting for the Biden CR. — What now? (@Michael64422597) November 4, 2025

Says a Senator that has voted 14 times to shut down SNAP benefits.



There isn't enough in the emergency funds for even 1 month.



Congress appropriate funds, not the President.



Do YOUR JOB Senator. Reopen the government. — Jack Buckingham (@Jbuck9797) November 4, 2025

Cool, can you vote to reopen government now? — Michael J. Noir (@MJjolNoir) November 4, 2025

If only democrats could find 5 sane people in their party to vote for the clean funding cr and reopen the government all would be handled. — MICHAEL Murdock 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@docmurdock) November 4, 2025

Warnock calls Trump craven while voting no for the 14th time. Here's hoping the Democrats give up their leverage and vote to reopen the government after today's election.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

