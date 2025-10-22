Cut the Ads: Dem Katherine Clark Says Her Party Is Leveraging Families’ Suffering in Schumer Shutdown

Give Democrats enough screen time and eventually the self-damaging truth will slip out. Democrat Whip Representative Katherine Clark just gave away how far her party is willing to go to get what it wants - they’re using your family's suffering as leverage during the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Democrat Whip Rep. Katherine Clark: "Shutdowns are terrible. Of course there will be families that are going to suffer. We take that responsibility seriously, but it is one of the few leverage times we have."



Talk about saying the quiet part out loudpic.twitter.com/ZVfPNyZuMi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 22, 2025

And there you have it, the quiet part said out loud.



It’s okay Democrats, it’s safe now. You can open up your eyes and ears and listen to one of your own as she tells you some truth, finally! — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) October 22, 2025

The truth hurts, and we really hope this hurts the Democrats.

Posters say the message is clear: Democrats are all about putting party politics before the American people.

In other words: "We don't care what happens if there's hope that the shutdown will help us politically." — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) October 22, 2025

Let them own it.



SCHUMER SHUTDOWN. — ChurchsSermons (@churchs_sermons) October 22, 2025

It will backfire. Big time. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 22, 2025

Hopefully, this will up the pressure to end the Schumer Shutdown and get Senate Democrats to sign the clean CR bill.

Commenters say the Democrats’ message needs to be made into TV and online ads now, with big elections coming up in New Jersey and Virginia.

Translation: we don’t give a damn about the American people and we don’t care if you know it.



Just keep giving us money for illegal aliens so that we can import and secure future voters.



Did I get it right? — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 22, 2025

This needs to be an ad next year for the GOP.



This is the Democrat Party. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 22, 2025

Absolutely. Clips of these savages saying things like that, and they always do, need to be showcased to show the American people that the Left and even the mainstream media view the people as lowly serfs, who they will abuse without remorse. — Emo (@Emodius_) October 22, 2025

Needs to be an ad right now. — Matt (@Gaboon82) October 22, 2025

The GOP needs to get off its collective butts and clip it now.

Many posters say Clark’s words and attitude sounded very familiar; others found a connection to the AG race in Virginia. (WATCH)

Its the DNC way pic.twitter.com/36KFJpVtUq — allie 𐩕 (@AllieonX) October 22, 2025

Making people suffer on purpose in order to gain political leverage...noted — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) October 22, 2025

The number two House Democrat just looked Americans in the eye and said your family's suffering is worth it to protect illegal immigrant healthcare subsidies. — Congressman Pat Harrigan (@RepPatHarrigan) October 22, 2025

It’s a given that Democrats will always place illegal aliens over Americans, but this is a perfect opportunity to hammer home that truth, backed by a Democrat leader’s own words.

