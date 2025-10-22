Looks Like We Can Add 'Renovated Part of the East Wing' to the...
Cut the Ads: Dem Katherine Clark Says Her Party Is Leveraging Families’ Suffering in Schumer Shutdown

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on October 22, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File

Give Democrats enough screen time and eventually the self-damaging truth will slip out. Democrat Whip Representative Katherine Clark just gave away how far her party is willing to go to get what it wants - they’re using your family's suffering as leverage during the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government.

Have a look. (WATCH)

The truth hurts, and we really hope this hurts the Democrats.

Posters say the message is clear: Democrats are all about putting party politics before the American people.

Hopefully, this will up the pressure to end the Schumer Shutdown and get Senate Democrats to sign the clean CR bill.

Commenters say the Democrats’ message needs to be made into TV and online ads now, with big elections coming up in New Jersey and Virginia.

The GOP needs to get off its collective butts and clip it now.

Many posters say Clark’s words and attitude sounded very familiar; others found a connection to the AG race in Virginia. (WATCH)

It’s a given that Democrats will always place illegal aliens over Americans, but this is a perfect opportunity to hammer home that truth, backed by a Democrat leader’s own words.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

