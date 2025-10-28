Wired, Wikipedia Drop Hits on ‘Far-Right’ Grokipedia
George Conway’s Lawfare Threat: Targeting the GOP with Vengeance
Hot Take: If a Private Donor Is Paying the Troops, They’re Not America’s...
Oilfield Rando's Genius: Kill SNAP for a Month, Watch Illegals' Foreign Remittances Starve
Experts Endorse Mamdani's Feasible Freebies: One's a Donor, the Other's a Left-Wing Prof
Nearly Naked Trucker Quizzed on Ability to Read Basic Traffic Signs, Fails
VIP
SNAP Scams Exposed: From Spam Cases to Soda Swaps – How Taxpayer Dollars...
Jason Rantz: Seattle Democrats Have Been Hiring Illegals as Corrections Officers
Rep. Dan Goldman Calls Canal Street Raid ‘Lawless Terror to Try to Incite...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Desperately Wants to Be Invited on Joe Rogan’s Podcast
Republican August Pfluger Suggests Democrats Staged the Schumer Shutdown to Campaign for Z...
Chuck Schumer Is Still Pushing the 'Ballroom Is Trump's Main Priority' Hoax, Now...
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Surprisingly Calls Out Dem Jasmine Crockett for Spreading ‘Ballroom...
Jessica Tarlov Should Take a LONG Look in the Mirror If She Wants...

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Admits Working Families Are 'The Only Lever We Have' in Shutdown

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on October 28, 2025
Tom Williams/Pool via AP

As Twitchy reported earlier this month, House Democrat Whip Rep. Katherine Clark said the quiet part out loud, admitting in an interview that "Shutdowns are terrible. Of course, there will be families that are going to suffer. We take that responsibility seriously, but it is one of the few leverage times we have."

Advertisement

Just a couple of weeks later, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse was confronted about the Schumer shutdown and admitted that yes, suffering families is "the only lever we have." Earlier on Tuesday, Senate Democrats voted to keep the government shut down for the 13th time. They really want free healthcare for illegal aliens and tens of millions for NPR and PBS and they think this is the way they're going to get it.

Recommended

Oilfield Rando's Genius: Kill SNAP for a Month, Watch Illegals' Foreign Remittances Starve
justmindy
Advertisement

Yeah, calling it the "Republican shutdown" isn't working. Neither is repeating that Republicans control the White House, House of Representatives, and the Senate. People aren't stupid.

Advertisement

They're really digging in, because as they admit, it's the only leverage they have. They'll cave eventually. All we need is five Democratic senators to vote to reopen the government. Who will be brave enough to break ranks?

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN SHELDON WHITEHOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oilfield Rando's Genius: Kill SNAP for a Month, Watch Illegals' Foreign Remittances Starve
justmindy
Nearly Naked Trucker Quizzed on Ability to Read Basic Traffic Signs, Fails
Brett T.
George Conway’s Lawfare Threat: Targeting the GOP with Vengeance
justmindy
Hot Take: If a Private Donor Is Paying the Troops, They’re Not America’s Troops
Brett T.
SNAP Scams Exposed: From Spam Cases to Soda Swaps – How Taxpayer Dollars Fuel Fraud Across America
justmindy
Experts Endorse Mamdani's Feasible Freebies: One's a Donor, the Other's a Left-Wing Prof
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oilfield Rando's Genius: Kill SNAP for a Month, Watch Illegals' Foreign Remittances Starve justmindy
Advertisement