Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Admits Working Families Are 'The Only Lever We Have' in Shutdown

As Twitchy reported earlier this month, House Democrat Whip Rep. Katherine Clark said the quiet part out loud, admitting in an interview that "Shutdowns are terrible. Of course, there will be families that are going to suffer. We take that responsibility seriously, but it is one of the few leverage times we have."

Just a couple of weeks later, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse was confronted about the Schumer shutdown and admitted that yes, suffering families is "the only lever we have." Earlier on Tuesday, Senate Democrats voted to keep the government shut down for the 13th time. They really want free healthcare for illegal aliens and tens of millions for NPR and PBS and they think this is the way they're going to get it.

RI’s ⁦@SenWhitehouse⁩ defends Dems shutting down the govt to try extracting concessions from Republicans: “It’s the only lever we have” (reporting from ⁦@NicholasBallasy⁩) pic.twitter.com/826hIMhCZr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 28, 2025

Starving those people who are either unable or unwilling to work is your lever @SenWhitehouse? — SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) October 28, 2025

Right or wrong the shutdown IS the only lever the Left has.😂



And they are beating themselves to death with it. Carry on you fools!🥳



Too late to pass this CR anyway, it would expire on 11/21. THAT's when the REAL fun and games will begin. pic.twitter.com/Oim3co4Uva — Mustang '72-'92⚓️USN (ret.) (@Paul_at_PSG) October 28, 2025

Several are confessing their intentions…. 😁 — Hayburner (@hayburner49) October 28, 2025

Frankly @SenWhitehouse your side lost. Open the government or stop taking a paycheck. — Elizabeth Burns (@eburns24_burns) October 28, 2025

Election ad. — Stone (@StoneAxe8) October 28, 2025

I just wanna thank all the Dems for shutting down the government 😁https://t.co/SLhUqTyfJ2 — Scott Lee (@OnClose) October 28, 2025

Yeah, calling it the "Republican shutdown" isn't working. Neither is repeating that Republicans control the White House, House of Representatives, and the Senate. People aren't stupid.

Human pain is the lever — shenan2021 (@shenan2023) October 28, 2025

I’m tired of hearing that Americans who suffer are the @TheDemocrats leverage. It’s sickening how awful they are. — Kristina Marie (@McphailKristin1) October 28, 2025

Starving Americans is considered leverage to Democrats



Ghouls — Abri (@abriNotMe77) October 28, 2025

Actually you pinhead, the actual leverage you have is to put together good policies that Americans will want to vote for and take back the house the Senate and the presidency. As Barack Obama once famously said, elections have consequences. — Doug Smith ✝️ 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@SpeedKills2651) October 28, 2025

DISGUSTING DEMOCRAT LOGIC: Days before the Democrat shutdown cuts off food assistance for 42 million Americans, Dem. Senator Whitehouse reaffirms his party’s commitment to keeping the government closed. pic.twitter.com/HwHDfuXgSe — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) October 28, 2025

They're really digging in, because as they admit, it's the only leverage they have. They'll cave eventually. All we need is five Democratic senators to vote to reopen the government. Who will be brave enough to break ranks?

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

