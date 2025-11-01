'I Am Going to Abhor Evil': Nick Freitas Drops Biblical FIRE on the...
Candidate in Columbus, Ohio, Declares, ' We Believe in Somalia' at Campaign Rally

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on November 01, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

As our own Doug Powers reported a couple of days ago, Omar Fateh, the mayoral candidate known as the "Mamdani of Minneapolis," pledged his loyalty to the country … of Somalia. Fateh waved the Somali flag at a campaign rally and pledged loyalty to the country, despite the fact that he was born in Washington, D.C. 

It was a nice concession of Fateh to have an American flag behind him.

We know that Minneapolis is Little Somalia, but it looks like Columbus, Ohio, is moving in the same direction. We're not sure why this woman is urging children who are too young to vote to get out and vote, but she assures them, "We believe in Somalia." The Associated Press just a couple of weeks ago published a feature about Somali Americans running for office. "It’s a busy Friday afternoon at a Somali restaurant on the northeast side of Columbus, home to the second-largest Somali population in the United States. The smell of spices is just as robust as the loud conversation, and the East African restaurant is crowded after afternoon prayers at the nearby mosque."

The two little girls up front are even dressed as the Somali flag.

It was just a couple of years ago that Minnesota changed its "offensive" state flag to one that looks a lot like the Somali flag.

Matt Walsh posted a hard truth on Friday:

Like they say, import the third world, become the third world.

***

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

