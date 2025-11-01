Candidate in Columbus, Ohio, Declares, ' We Believe in Somalia' at Campaign Rally

As our own Doug Powers reported a couple of days ago, Omar Fateh, the mayoral candidate known as the "Mamdani of Minneapolis," pledged his loyalty to the country … of Somalia. Fateh waved the Somali flag at a campaign rally and pledged loyalty to the country, despite the fact that he was born in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

Omar Fateh waves foreign flag, speaks a foreign language, pledges his loyalty to Somalia, tells Somalians to elect him



This is a rally in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/uVP4k8TVcK — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 30, 2025

It was a nice concession of Fateh to have an American flag behind him.

We know that Minneapolis is Little Somalia, but it looks like Columbus, Ohio, is moving in the same direction. We're not sure why this woman is urging children who are too young to vote to get out and vote, but she assures them, "We believe in Somalia." The Associated Press just a couple of weeks ago published a feature about Somali Americans running for office. "It’s a busy Friday afternoon at a Somali restaurant on the northeast side of Columbus, home to the second-largest Somali population in the United States. The smell of spices is just as robust as the loud conversation, and the East African restaurant is crowded after afternoon prayers at the nearby mosque."

"WE BELIEVE IN SOMALIA" This is a rally for a candidate in… Columbus, Ohio pic.twitter.com/nrninMBeSh — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 31, 2025

The two little girls up front are even dressed as the Somali flag.

“We believe in Somalia”.



Awesome, then go back there and make your own country better. — StopMakingSense (@StopNoticingIt) October 31, 2025

Invasions by invitation are a real issue — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 31, 2025

I believe in Somalia so much I want it to have its missing Somalians back. — Xenocosmography (@xenocosmography) November 1, 2025

I believe in sending them back there — They Live is a documentary (@Nada_1776) October 31, 2025

Then return to Somalia. Take Ilhan Omar with you. — Netcurious (@netcurious) October 31, 2025

They do know where they are.. right? — TruthBros (@TruthBrosHQ) October 31, 2025

I believe in Somalians going back to Somalia — Jubal (@punished_early) October 31, 2025

Upon taking office, you have to swear that you hold no allegiance or loyalty to any other country but the United States.



Which means this kind of rhetoric disqualifies them by default. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 31, 2025

Thought that was the Minnesota flag for a second — Waterlogged Quagsire (@Waterquag) October 31, 2025

Advertisement

It was just a couple of years ago that Minnesota changed its "offensive" state flag to one that looks a lot like the Somali flag.

Coming soon to a town/city near you — Ace of Based (@TCoff88) October 31, 2025

Matt Walsh posted a hard truth on Friday:

We should have never allowed immigration from Somalia at all. It has not benefited this country in the slightest way. Now they are taking over once-proud American cities, and will turn them into the same kind of failed dysfunctional hellscape that they fled. https://t.co/wxyUbdfBPj — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 31, 2025

Like they say, import the third world, become the third world.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.