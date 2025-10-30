Minneapolis Mayoral Candidate Pledges Loyalty to the Country (Just Not THIS Country)

Some have called Omar Fateh the "Mamdani of Minneapolis," and many of those people actually intend that to be a compliment to the candidate even though it should frighten voters.

After next Tuesday, that city in Minnesota will have a new mayor. Fateh is one of the four candidates:

Minneapolis voters will decide their next mayor on Tuesday 4 November. Fateh, a 35-year-old who became state senator by ousting an incumbent, has gained attention for comparisons to Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic socialist on track to win New York City’s mayoral contest. They’re both young, both part of the insurgent left, both Muslim, both state lawmakers. Their platforms, with a focus on affordability, align. Their campaigns tap into grassroots organizers with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Their races use ranked-choice voting, allowing for alliances against the incumbent. Instead of a primary, Minneapolis holds caucuses and a city convention. Fateh earned the endorsement of the Minneapolis Democratic-Farmer-Labor party, but it was then revoked by the state party after the electronic voting system failed to capture all votes in the contest, the Minneapolis DFL acknowledged, leaving the race without an endorsed candidate.

So how's Fateh's campaign going to try and be the next mayor of a large American city?

It's going like this, and no, if you're wondering he's not the "I am the captain now" guy from the movie "Captain Phillips":

🚨UMM — Mayor wannabe Omar Fateh pledges his loyalty to Somalia & tells Somalians to elect him ... all in a foreign language ... while waving a foreign flag.



This is at a rally in Minneapolis.pic.twitter.com/nzukeLkq5u https://t.co/paSORQlGVX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 30, 2025

What could possibly go wrong, America?

You can't maintain a country with people like this gaining power. There will be nothing left. https://t.co/CEexfLj0lw — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 30, 2025

It’s a socialist, Islamic takeover of America. https://t.co/X9w5DwZxxJ — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 30, 2025

Is there any other way to see it? More voters need to wake up before it's too late.

Bold Minneapolis strategy: campaign like youre running for Mogadishu city council



Great for foreign policy... less helpful for potholes and snowplows — Alex107 (@a_l_e_x_107) October 30, 2025

Omar Fateh was born in America. His parents were allowed to migrate to America and they raised their son to pledge his allegiance to a foreign nation.

This is not assimilation. This is the planned destruction of America. https://t.co/5XOaYuFJxL — Kate (@kate_p45) October 30, 2025

how can any American vote for this? THIS IS NOT SOMALIA - Minneapolis - wake the heck up https://t.co/BEKh9jzPbo — Denise Velarde (@denisecvelarde) October 30, 2025

James Woods had this to add:

This cancer has metastasized already from Minneapolis to New York and beyond, and now it’s just a matter of time. Obama injected the tumor into America’s heartland, Biden paid for it with your tax dollars, and it’s now an unstoppable juggernaut . pic.twitter.com/idsJ0f1O9R — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 30, 2025

Many on the Left who are cheering for it are the same ones pretending to be offended by Trump's White House renovations in the name of American tradition.

