MSNBC’s Ken Dilanian Claims Chuck Grassley Has No Evidence Biden’s DOJ Was Weaponized
Trump Predicts TDS Media's Health Spin While Taking Qs Aboard a Turbulent Air...
'They INVERTED Animal Farm': Walter Kirn Calls Out Hollywood's (and Wikipedia's) Orwell Re...
Illegals on SNAP (While Dems Swore They Weren't) Now Mad It's Cut Permanently—Cry...
NRA Announces Restructuring, Delivers Balanced Budget
Democrat Rep. Bynum Blames Republican 'Poison Pill' in CR, Can't Name It—Votes for...
VIP
Obama Touts ‘New Forms of Journalism’ Which Sounds Like a Return to Democrat-Controlled...
MAZE Cues Up Reminders That Gavin Newsom Is REALLY Into Recycling (This Anti-Trump...
Johnson, Thune Shatter Schumer's Coalition: Dems Cracking?
Cracker Barrel Weighs in on the WH East Wing Remodel With the Self-Deprecating...
VIP
It's Been Noticed That for SOME Reason Alvin Bragg Isn't Mentioning His Best...
The 'Dolls' Are MEN: JK Rowling Blasts Glamour Magazine's Male 'Women' of the...
Revelations About the Biden Admin's Arctic Frost Operation Aren't Exactly Front Page Lib...
Senatorial Smackdown: John Thune SNAPS on Dems Refusing to Open the Government

Minneapolis Mayoral Candidate Pledges Loyalty to the Country (Just Not THIS Country)

Doug P. | 4:20 PM on October 30, 2025
meme

Some have called Omar Fateh the "Mamdani of Minneapolis," and many of those people actually intend that to be a compliment to the candidate even though it should frighten voters. 

Advertisement

After next Tuesday, that city in Minnesota will have a new mayor. Fateh is one of the four candidates: 

Minneapolis voters will decide their next mayor on Tuesday 4 November. 

Fateh, a 35-year-old who became state senator by ousting an incumbent, has gained attention for comparisons to Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic socialist on track to win New York City’s mayoral contest. They’re both young, both part of the insurgent left, both Muslim, both state lawmakers. Their platforms, with a focus on affordability, align. Their campaigns tap into grassroots organizers with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Their races use ranked-choice voting, allowing for alliances against the incumbent. 

Instead of a primary, Minneapolis holds caucuses and a city convention. Fateh earned the endorsement of the Minneapolis Democratic-Farmer-Labor party, but it was then revoked by the state party after the electronic voting system failed to capture all votes in the contest, the Minneapolis DFL acknowledged, leaving the race without an endorsed candidate.

So how's Fateh's campaign going to try and be the next mayor of a large American city? 

Recommended

'They INVERTED Animal Farm': Walter Kirn Calls Out Hollywood's (and Wikipedia's) Orwell Revisionism
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It's going like this, and no, if you're wondering he's not the "I am the captain now" guy from the movie "Captain Phillips": 

What could possibly go wrong, America? 

Is there any other way to see it? More voters need to wake up before it's too late. 

Advertisement

James Woods had this to add: 

Many on the Left who are cheering for it are the same ones pretending to be offended by Trump's White House renovations in the name of American tradition. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'They INVERTED Animal Farm': Walter Kirn Calls Out Hollywood's (and Wikipedia's) Orwell Revisionism
Grateful Calvin
Illegals on SNAP (While Dems Swore They Weren't) Now Mad It's Cut Permanently—Cry Harder, Lib Liars
justmindy
Trump Predicts TDS Media's Health Spin While Taking Qs Aboard a Turbulent Air Force One Flight
Doug P.
Democrat Rep. Bynum Blames Republican 'Poison Pill' in CR, Can't Name It—Votes for Shutdown Anyway
justmindy
The 'Dolls' Are MEN: JK Rowling Blasts Glamour Magazine's Male 'Women' of the Year
Grateful Calvin
Cracker Barrel Weighs in on the WH East Wing Remodel With the Self-Deprecating Corporate Post of the Year
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'They INVERTED Animal Farm': Walter Kirn Calls Out Hollywood's (and Wikipedia's) Orwell Revisionism Grateful Calvin
Advertisement