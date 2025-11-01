Governor Newsom Press Office Posts Self-Own in Responding to JD Vance's Halloween Meme

As Twitchy reported earlier, Vice President JD Vance won Halloween by posting a photo of himself dressed as the fat-faced JD Vance meme. He also posted another Halloween greeting based on a meme with the caption, "Can you hear the screaming?"

The geniuses behind Gavin Newsom’s social media posts thought they had a witty retort.

Yeah it’s children running through strawberry fields to escape your goons. https://t.co/DFJdWSqsfC — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 31, 2025

No, there weren't screaming children running through strawberry fields. Illegal alien minors were working at Glass House Farms, which grows marijuana. The Department of Homeland Security put out a press release about children who were rescued by Vance's "goons."

On July 10, 2025, federal law enforcement officers executed criminal warrant operations at marijuana grow sites in Carpinteria and Camarillo. As of July 14, at least 14 migrant children have been rescued from potential exploitation, forced labor and human trafficking. ICE has transferred 10 of the children who are unaccompanied to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Federal officers also arrested at least 361 illegal aliens from both sites in Carpinteria and Camarillo. ICE and CBP arrested violent and dangerous criminal illegal aliens convicted of rape, child molestation and kidnapping during the operation who were working at the marijuana site.

How did unaccompanied minors end up working on a marijuana farm?

Odd way to say you’re pro child slavery but you do you. — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) November 1, 2025

The pitiful thing is they think this is an own on Vance and don't even realize what they're admitting here: https://t.co/DzI4ydltyr — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 1, 2025

Is strawberry a new strain of weed? — Liekitisn’t (@liekitisnot) November 1, 2025

Y'all are really bad at this. — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) November 1, 2025

You mean the child laborers who are getting rescued from the cartels? — Emerald Apple (@AI_EmeraldApple) November 1, 2025

Why do you want child slave labor?



Weird🤷‍♂️ — H. Huntsman (@HHuntsmanWrites) October 31, 2025

Just casually admitting you are pro-child labor. Interesting take. — Alex James (@alexjvmes) November 1, 2025

It was pot fields and why is there child labor in your state? — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) November 1, 2025

So, you are saying, "The children yearn for slave labor in the fields?" — Allegedly Jackson (@AllegedlyJack) November 1, 2025

Do many illegal children live on slave farms in California?



Asking for a friend. — Muh Freedom memes (@MuhFreedomMemes) November 1, 2025

What an amazing self own. — Dirk Jones (@dirk_jones48) November 1, 2025

Why are children working in fields in California? — TheRazorPigKid (@TheRazorPigKid) November 1, 2025

They should ask their boss, Gov. Gavin Newsom. He appears to be OK with unaccompanied minors working in the fields. DHS should have just left them alone instead of rescuing them.

