Governor Newsom Press Office Posts Self-Own in Responding to JD Vance's Halloween Meme

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on November 01, 2025
Imgflip

As Twitchy reported earlier, Vice President JD Vance won Halloween by posting a photo of himself dressed as the fat-faced JD Vance meme. He also posted another Halloween greeting based on a meme with the caption, "Can you hear the screaming?"

The geniuses behind Gavin Newsom’s social media posts thought they had a witty retort.

No, there weren't screaming children running through strawberry fields. Illegal alien minors were working at Glass House Farms, which grows marijuana. The Department of Homeland Security put out a press release about children who were rescued by Vance's "goons."

On July 10, 2025, federal law enforcement officers executed criminal warrant operations at marijuana grow sites in Carpinteria and Camarillo. As of July 14, at least 14 migrant children have been rescued from potential exploitation, forced labor and human trafficking. ICE has transferred 10 of the children who are unaccompanied to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Federal officers also arrested at least 361 illegal aliens from both sites in Carpinteria and Camarillo. ICE and CBP arrested violent and dangerous criminal illegal aliens convicted of rape, child molestation and kidnapping during the operation who were working at the marijuana site.

How did unaccompanied minors end up working on a marijuana farm?

They should ask their boss, Gov. Gavin Newsom. He appears to be OK with unaccompanied minors working in the fields. DHS should have just left them alone instead of rescuing them.

***

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

