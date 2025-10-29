CBS Staffer Calls Layoffs a 'Bloodbath,' Race and Culture Unit 'Gutted'

Some are blaming new CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, but they should be blaming CBS parent company Paramount for the massive layoffs at the network on Wednesday. Better yet, they should be blaming themselves for making CBS News so redundant.

2,000 journalists axed at CBS -- possibly including woke icon Gayle King.



I'd say learn to code but given H1b's maybe learn to flip burgers 👍https://t.co/CvUU1uVAVi — Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) October 29, 2025

The Daily Mail reports:

Brutal layoffs are hitting CBS News after its parent company announced a plan to axe more than 2,000 staff across the organization. New editor-in-chief Bari Weiss acknowledged the cuts on the network's morning editorial call Wednesday, Semafor's Max Tani reported. Weiss called it an 'enormously difficult day' for the network, according to Tani. … The layoffs will include an initial round of cuts on Wednesday that will impact 1,000 staffers across various departments. Another 1,000 are soon to follow, the New York Times reported. At CBS News, nearly 100 positions will be eliminated, a person familiar with the matter told CNN. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the cuts were planned before Weiss arrived at the network.

Oh no, the race and culture team has been disbanded.

New: I’ve confirmed that CBS News disbanded its race and culture team as part of the newsroom-wide layoffs today. The head of the unit, Alvin Patrick, remains on staff.https://t.co/weFkbeujLU — Corbin Bolies (@CorbinBolies) October 29, 2025

Not the Race and Cutlure unit. 😂 — •Nic• (@AsTheWorldBurnz) October 29, 2025

Not the Race and Culture unit! pic.twitter.com/7ETOQ87TiW — Polybius Champion🐂💨🇺🇸 (@PolybiusChamp) October 29, 2025

What are the chances that the “Race and Culture” unit had any purpose (or intention) beyond pushing Leftist identity politics? — George From NY (@GeorgeFromNY1) October 29, 2025

“Race and Culture Unit” aka “Special Victims Unit “



🙄 — Orpheus (@Antoine01686702) October 29, 2025

Society when every organization has a Race and Culture Unit pic.twitter.com/DMATdZkCtJ — die goldene horde (@david_streever) October 29, 2025

Guardian media reporter Jeremy Barr says one staffer described the layoffs as a "bloodbath." Remember when it filled a whole week's news cycle when Donald Trump used the word bloodbath on the campaign trail to explain the future of the auto industry under a second Biden term? Rep. Dan Goldman played dumb and asked, "Since when does anybody use the term 'bloodbath' related to economic problems?"

Some details on what was cut in the CBS News layoffs: the network has cancelled the "CBS Mornings Plus" streaming show and the "CBS Evenings Plus" show. Also, the network's Johannesburg bureau is closing. And the Saturday morning show is undergoing a format change... — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) October 29, 2025

One CBS News staffer described the cuts as a “blood bath.”



I’ve also heard that the Race and Culture unit was “gutted.” https://t.co/P3tPH618OL — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) October 29, 2025

Please delete this violent tweet. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 29, 2025

Thank you for this terrific news, Jeremy! Put a smile on my face after a hard day. — Dex (@Dex_InTheRed) October 29, 2025

Make 60 mins 30 mins, fire everyone, and have that half hour be dogs in bow ties from a wide angle lens while Yakety sax plays. — ragekage (@KG76554) October 29, 2025

Canceling two streaming shows and closing a South African news bureau constitutes a “blood bath”? — John Cinnamon (@JohnCinnamon) October 29, 2025

It sounds like there was a lot of fat to trim at the Tiffany network. They can go to work picking vegetables or learning to code.

***

