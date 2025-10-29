CBS Staffer Calls Layoffs a 'Bloodbath,' Race and Culture Unit 'Gutted'

My Hero! Gavin Newsom Says Biden Is One of the Most Successful Presidents...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on October 29, 2025

Some are blaming new CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, but they should be blaming CBS parent company Paramount for the massive layoffs at the network on Wednesday. Better yet, they should be blaming themselves for making CBS News so redundant. 

The Daily Mail reports:

Brutal layoffs are hitting CBS News after its parent company announced a plan to axe more than 2,000 staff across the organization.

New editor-in-chief Bari Weiss acknowledged the cuts on the network's morning editorial call Wednesday, Semafor's Max Tani reported.  

Weiss called it an 'enormously difficult day' for the network, according to Tani.

… 

The layoffs will include an initial round of cuts on Wednesday that will impact 1,000 staffers across various departments. Another 1,000 are soon to follow, the New York Times reported.

At CBS News, nearly 100 positions will be eliminated, a person familiar with the matter told CNN. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the cuts were planned before Weiss arrived at the network.

Oh no, the race and culture team has been disbanded.

Guardian media reporter Jeremy Barr says one staffer described the layoffs as a "bloodbath." Remember when it filled a whole week's news cycle when Donald Trump used the word bloodbath on the campaign trail to explain the future of the auto industry under a second Biden term? Rep. Dan Goldman played dumb and asked, "Since when does anybody use the term 'bloodbath' related to economic problems?"

It sounds like there was a lot of fat to trim at the Tiffany network. They can go to work picking vegetables or learning to code.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

