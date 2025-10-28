Nearly Naked Trucker Quizzed on Ability to Read Basic Traffic Signs, Fails

We have been writing a lot recently about illegal immigrants receiving commercial driver's licenses from California. As our own Just Mindy reported last week, Harjinder Singh, the Indian illegal alien truck driver charged with killing three people while making an illegal U-turn in Florida in August, failed his CDL test 10 times in a two-month window. Jashanpreet Singh, the semi-truck driver suspected of killing three people in a DUI crash in California just last week, is an Indian illegal alien who was caught and released at the California border by the Biden administration in March 2022. He, too, had received a CDL from California.

We don't know if this trucker is an illegal alien or not, but it's troubling that he can't read basic road signs.

🚨Another California truck driver pulled over—this time in Arkansas—unable to speak basic English or read common traffic signs.



California's treasonous Non-Domicile CDL standards are endangering motorists nationwide. How long before other states revoke all reciprocity for… pic.twitter.com/ISrbwNg3PU — American Truckers 🚛🦅 (@atutruckers) October 28, 2025

The post continues:

… California CDLs? Demand safer roads. Demand accountability.

A near-naked California trucker, who doesn't speak English, was confronted by Arkansas police and TESTED on his ability to read BASIC traffic signs.



He FAILED.



Gavin Newsom is responsible for this. pic.twitter.com/qfnGstwqwI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 28, 2025

Of course he’s out of California. How many more of these videos do we have to see before they bring the hammer down? This is dangerious. — alexandra (@Seven7Alexandra) October 28, 2025

When I think of the hours of studying I had to do, and the tests I had to take to get a class A CDL, and all I had to do is go to California. pic.twitter.com/LzBElA9Kn2 — NACHO-GNATS (@JerryGantz) October 28, 2025

The one sign the trooper said he understood was No Parking. He knew what it was called, but I don't think he knew what it meant. In fact I think he thought it meant Yes Parking — Super Chicken (@SuperDuperHen) October 28, 2025

The motor carrier that hired him should be shut down immediately and whoever owns it barred from ever owning another. — Mr. Rando (@RandomuserJD20) October 28, 2025

Impound the truck. The companies hiring these guys will figure it out real quick when they have to run around bailing out all the trucks. — Cougar (@Cougar_Laymon) October 28, 2025

The trooper has the patience of a saint!



He absolutely made sure that the guy shouldn’t be behind the wheel of 80,000 pound truck. It’s terrifying that blue states are helping these people get a CDL putting everyone in danger.



People helping them should be put in jail. — Ken W. (@tampa_npa) October 28, 2025

I want every weigh station in the United States screening these truckers. — The Marine Master Sergeant Ret. (@Kalor1965) October 28, 2025

I can't believe we are still talking about this, and there hasn't been one arrest of any California politician or official responsible for this. — Jeff (@greatlakes4818) October 28, 2025

They are making the roads extremely dangerous! Us legal truckers have to go through hell for our CDL and they give people that can’t even speak the language a license. People that allow this need jail time. — magatroy (@Troycam50021785) October 28, 2025

They only have to correctly identify 3 out of 4 signs? That's ridiculous. They should be able to correctly identify all 35 in just a few minutes. — Kevin (@GFY_Trucking) October 28, 2025

It's time to make the CA CDL null and void. Every last trucker who has one should have to take a test before being allowed back on the road. CA should be fined for each driver issued what is basically a forged document, and the state fined a million bucks for each infraction. — Raymond Ward (@magnasrex) October 28, 2025

Why are the companies that hire these individuals not responsible? Are there no repercussions, penalties, pull their business license, anything? — Charles McGhee (@Charles_McGhee_) October 28, 2025

Back in March, President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring English the official language of the United States. So how are immigrants who can't even speak the language or read road signs given CDLs?

