Nearly Naked Trucker Quizzed on Ability to Read Basic Traffic Signs, Fails

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on October 28, 2025
AngieArtist

We have been writing a lot recently about illegal immigrants receiving commercial driver's licenses from California. As our own Just Mindy reported last week, Harjinder Singh, the Indian illegal alien truck driver charged with killing three people while making an illegal U-turn in Florida in August, failed his CDL test 10 times in a two-month window. Jashanpreet Singh, the semi-truck driver suspected of killing three people in a DUI crash in California just last week, is an Indian illegal alien who was caught and released at the California border by the Biden administration in March 2022. He, too, had received a CDL from California.

We don't know if this trucker is an illegal alien or not, but it's troubling that he can't read basic road signs.

The post continues:

… California CDLs?

Demand safer roads.

Demand accountability.

Back in March, President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring English the official language of the United States. So how are immigrants who can't even speak the language or read road signs given CDLs?

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here.

