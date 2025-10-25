Letitia James Says Her Prosecution Isn’t About Her, But ‘About All of Us’

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who was arraigned on Friday on charges of mortgage fraud, pleaded not guilty and said in a self-serving statement, "No one is above the law." No, that's not it … she joined the Democratic Party in saying that her arraignment wasn't about her; it was about all of us, and a justice system which has been used as a tool of revenge.

Advertisement

Revenge for what? This is a woman who campaigned on getting Donald Trump and took great pleasure in posting daily the interest accruing on his half-billion-dollar fine that was overturned by a state appeals court.

This isn’t about me. It’s about all of us.



It’s about a justice system which has been weaponized. A justice system which has been used as a tool of revenge.



My faith is strong. I have belief in the justice system and the rule of law. pic.twitter.com/rhOlswUlME — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) October 24, 2025

No, Letitia James — this is about you. You signed 13 falsified mortgages. That’s not “weaponization,” it’s fraud. The justice system didn’t target you — your own paperwork did. Looking forward to the next meltdown when the superseding indictments drop. https://t.co/FQtoh6wcuI — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) October 24, 2025

My faith is also strong… I believe @TishJames will get the justice she deserves. — Jake LaMonica (@fatjake300) October 24, 2025

Her only chance is to frame this as political. She knows it and it’s why she is spending all this time speaking about it.



If she was innocent, she wouldn’t need to say anything.



Still, let’s let the process work and justice be served. — Chris Weaver (@WeaverSpeaks) October 25, 2025

James is trying to project her many crimes away from herself. No can do. — Nanc (@n7_nanc) October 25, 2025

She wants to make it about big bad Trump because she can’t defend against the evidence. — Mars (@Mars01722137923) October 24, 2025

Let’s remind this Marlyn Mosley copy what she says over and over : pic.twitter.com/yHGurCdGmL — Miriam Riviera (@miriam_riviera) October 24, 2025

@TishJames cannot accept responsibility for her actions. Narcissists have a hard time doing that. — John (@TheRealN8LVA) October 24, 2025

What does “it’s about all of us” mean? 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Migdalia Cruz (@migdalia605) October 24, 2025

Back in August, The Atlantic's Conor Friedersdorf wrote that too many federal and state leaders had submitted home-loan applications with falsehoods in them to make felons of them all. Everybody does it! That's why it's about all of us.

Dear Letitia those long miserable cold nights year after year lying on hard concrete while enjoying nice tepid water from the sink on your toilet. Screams from your fellow prisoners all night long. The smells of desperation and fear. Thanks to Sam Antar. — Texas Papa (@TexasPapa5) October 24, 2025

No it’s about you dear. I did not commit mortgage fraud. — ✨ (@yeshua458) October 24, 2025

It's rich hearing James complain about a justice system that's been weaponized.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.