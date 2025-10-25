Journalist Claims Jesus Was Born in a Muslim-Majority Country
Illegal Alien Trucker Who Killed Three Had His California CDL Upgraded to a...
Mehdi Hasan's Identity Politics Obsession: JD Vance's Family Reduced to a Race Checklist
Tater Assaults to Staffer Abuse: Katie Porter's Ex Spills the Beans on Her...
ABC News Shares 'Over a Century' of Historic Moments Associated With the East...
June Lockhart Star of Lassie and Lost in Space Dies at 100 Years...
State Sen. Scott Wiener Urges San Franciscans to Call the Rapid Response Network...
VIP
Guilt-Tripping Voters: Using 'Islamophobia' Narratives to Push Identity Politics in Campai...
MSNBC: Trump’s Strikes on Drug Boats Are a Warm-Up for Deploying the Military...
President Trump Takes Out 'Sacred' Trees for New White House Ballroom, Hysterical Media...
CNN: Pentagon Confirms Trump Is Possibly Illegally ’Funneling’ Donor’s Aid to Military
Calla Walsh: From Cozying Up to Warren and Markey to Simping for Hamas...
NY Times Publishes an Obituary of Sorts for the WH East Wing (When...
Kamala Harris Teases Presidential Run in BBC Interview

Letitia James Says Her Prosecution Isn’t About Her, But ‘About All of Us’

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on October 25, 2025
AP Photo/Olga Fedorova

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who was arraigned on Friday on charges of mortgage fraud, pleaded not guilty and said in a self-serving statement, "No one is above the law." No, that's not it … she joined the Democratic Party in saying that her arraignment wasn't about her; it was about all of us, and a justice system which has been used as a tool of revenge.

Advertisement

Revenge for what? This is a woman who campaigned on getting Donald Trump and took great pleasure in posting daily the interest accruing on his half-billion-dollar fine that was overturned by a state appeals court.

Recommended

Journalist Claims Jesus Was Born in a Muslim-Majority Country
Brett T.
Advertisement

Back in August, The Atlantic's Conor Friedersdorf wrote that too many federal and state leaders had submitted home-loan applications with falsehoods in them to make felons of them all. Everybody does it! That's why it's about all of us.

It's rich hearing James complain about a justice system that's been weaponized.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CRIME LAWSUIT LETITIA JAMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Journalist Claims Jesus Was Born in a Muslim-Majority Country
Brett T.
Illegal Alien Trucker Who Killed Three Had His California CDL Upgraded to a REAL ID
Brett T.
Tater Assaults to Staffer Abuse: Katie Porter's Ex Spills the Beans on Her 'Master Manipulator' Meltdowns
justmindy
Mehdi Hasan's Identity Politics Obsession: JD Vance's Family Reduced to a Race Checklist
justmindy
President Trump Takes Out 'Sacred' Trees for New White House Ballroom, Hysterical Media Loses Its Mind
justmindy
ABC News Shares 'Over a Century' of Historic Moments Associated With the East Wing
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Journalist Claims Jesus Was Born in a Muslim-Majority Country Brett T.
Advertisement