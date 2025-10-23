David Shuster Can’t Help You If You Can’t See the Difference Between Obama’s Renovations and Trump’s

Many liberals are being triggered on Thursday by a video posted by Christian Collins — not Kaitlan Collins — of a 2010 CNN report on the $376 million renovation project under President Barack Obama. As Mollie Hemingway posted, "Very subtle, but if you pay extremely close attention, you can detect the slightest difference between CNN's treatment of Obama's White House renovations and CNN's treatment of Trump's White House renovations.

A CNN report from 2010:



$376 million White House renovation during the Obama Administration.



Where was the Democrat outrage then? pic.twitter.com/MvLVDFcTru — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) October 22, 2025

Former MSNBC anchor David Shuster says that if you can't tell the difference between the two projects, "you are beyond help."

Obama went through the National Capital Planning Commission as the law requires. Plans were submitted, reviewed, revised. Open bids were made/considered. If you can’t see the difference between that and what Trump is doing, you are beyond help. https://t.co/GZUahS6M3W — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) October 22, 2025

First, President Trump's ballroom project will go through the National Capital Planning Commission as the law requires. As White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the press, very slowly so they could understand, a submission to the NCPC is only required for vertical construction, not demolition. And open bids weren't made for the construction of the new ballroom because Trump and other donors are paying for it out of pocket, but everyone knows that.

Yes, you're beyond help. And employment. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 23, 2025

"If you can’t see the difference between that and what Trump is doing"



You mean Obama making the taxpayers foot the bill while Trump is paying for it himself? You're right: the difference is clear, you pustule on the ass of humanity. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 23, 2025

Look up the law. The NCPC has no jurisdiction. — @amuse (@amuse) October 23, 2025

The NCPC has an advisory role only. No direct authority to approve or deny. — Chris Weaver (@WeaverSpeaks) October 23, 2025

What law requires NCPC permission for demolition? — Thomas Jipping (@TomJipping) October 23, 2025

NCPC doesn't govern demolition... — AJT (@AJT4X) October 23, 2025

This is wrong—the law does not require White House renovations to go through the National Capital Planning Commission. If you don’t believe me, look it up yourself—I did. — Brad Smith (@CommishSmith) October 23, 2025

If you can’t see that David is whining about bureaucracy, you are beyond help. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) October 23, 2025

Please, stop pretending that you believe this story is a big deal. You know it’s not. This is so tiring. — jim iuorio (@jimiuorio) October 23, 2025

If your biggest complaint is that he didn't go through a years-long multi-committee process like the one required to rebuild a fire-gutted home in the Palisades, don't be shocked when most Americans fail to share your outrage — Matt Osborne (@OsborneInk) October 23, 2025

Previously anchored for MSNBC? That's all I needed to know from your bio. Your opinion is disregarded. — Homer Stinson (@HomerStinson89) October 23, 2025

It’s not that we can’t see the difference, it’s how triggered team blue gets that is ridiculous. Everything being a constitutional crisis makes nothing a constitutional crisis. — Lauren (@rottengirl) October 23, 2025

Someone who builds.



You are criticizing like he doesn’t know what he is doing.



The endless anti Trump tirade is so trite — Dave (@DollarVanDave) October 23, 2025

We're sure President Obama signed off on all of the blueprints personally.

But wait, there's more! That was Shuster being either disingenuous or ignorant on Wednesday. On Thursday, he posted a Substack article that you MUST READ.

“This project is not about events or hospitality. It is about permanence. The ballroom is an architectural IOU to Trump’s own ego — a monument not to America, but to a man who has never loved anything but his own reflection.” MUST READ

https://t.co/tDGCIIDQ2x — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) October 23, 2025

Alternative point of view: This project is about events and hospitality. Presidents won't have to host state dinners under tents anymore.

Cry harder, guy who couldn’t even keep a job with NBC “News.” — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) October 23, 2025

Your angst is delightful, Shu — P3 Driver 🇺🇲 DEPORT (@p3driver) October 23, 2025

