David Shuster Can’t Help You If You Can’t See the Difference Between Obama’s Renovations and Trump’s

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on October 23, 2025
Twitter

Many liberals are being triggered on Thursday by a video posted by Christian Collins — not Kaitlan Collins — of a 2010 CNN report on the $376 million renovation project under President Barack Obama. As Mollie Hemingway posted, "Very subtle, but if you pay extremely close attention, you can detect the slightest difference between CNN's treatment of Obama's White House renovations and CNN's treatment of Trump's White House renovations.

Former MSNBC anchor David Shuster says that if you can't tell the difference between the two projects, "you are beyond help."

First, President Trump's ballroom project will go through the National Capital Planning Commission as the law requires. As White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the press, very slowly so they could understand, a submission to the NCPC is only required for vertical construction, not demolition. And open bids weren't made for the construction of the new ballroom because Trump and other donors are paying for it out of pocket, but everyone knows that.

We're sure President Obama signed off on all of the blueprints personally.

But wait, there's more! That was Shuster being either disingenuous or ignorant on Wednesday. On Thursday, he posted a Substack article that you MUST READ.

Alternative point of view: This project is about events and hospitality. Presidents won't have to host state dinners under tents anymore.

***

