Try to Spot the Subtle Differences Between CNN's Coverage of Obama vs. Trump's WH Renovations

Presidents have never done any major renovations to the White House during their time in office. Or, at least that's what Democrats and some of their media water carriers would like everybody to think.

Trump's privately funded East Wing remodel that will culminate in a new White House ballroom is the latest outrage du jour for the TDS crowd and lefty media. The White House's X account had this to say after all the Dems' recent invented controversy was launched:

THE FINEST BALLROOM EVER BUILT!



"We're doing it NO COST to the country... in order to do it properly, we had to take down the existing structure." - President Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5puxoB2HZS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 23, 2025

But of course that isn't going to stop the lefty media's news cycle until the next thing to get angry about.

CNN has even apparently rehashed their Covid death counter and repurposed it into a White House destruction-cam:

Fake News CNN has an "East Wing Destruction" live camera going on their chyron. These people are clinically deranged — beyond help. It's truly sick. pic.twitter.com/7N5vijOVn4 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 23, 2025

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway had a "compare and contrast" of sorts with a White House renovation flashback to early in the Obama administration. This was a CNN report at the time:

Very subtle, but if you pay extremely close attention, you can detect the slightest difference between CNN's treatment of Obama's White House renovations and CNN's treatment of Trump's White House renovations. https://t.co/akEKHXr386 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 23, 2025

We're just guessing the Democrats were either applauding or not saying a word about this at the time:

A CNN report from 2010:



$376 million White House renovation during the Obama Administration.



Where was the Democrat outrage then? pic.twitter.com/MvLVDFcTru — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) October 22, 2025

A LOT of taxpayer money was spent 15 years ago for some White House renovations under Barack Obama, but we don't recall any media hyperventilation about this:

After getting settled in a new house, who doesn’t want to take on a home improvement project? Parts of the White House have gotten a little creaky and out-of-date since the last overhaul five decades ago, so starting tomorrow the jackhammers and backhoes will be fired up to begin a four-year, $376 million project to improve the infrastructure in the East and West Wings. “This is the biggest upgrade since the complete renovation of the executive mansion in the Truman era,” said Bob Peck, public buildings commissioner of the General Services Administration, the agency that manages federal facilities.

The Truman renovation of the executive mansion basically gutted the core of the White House. But now we're supposed to believe what Trump's doing with the East Wing is some sort of unprecedented violation of sacred ground.

Another slight difference is that you and I paid for Obama’s renovations whereas Trump’s is privately funded — Brian Sabol (@BrianSabol) October 23, 2025

The Dems and of course some in the media are conveniently leaving that part out.

One more tidbit:

That reporter was Suzanne Malveaux, the former longtime partner of.....KJP — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 23, 2025

It's almost like there's some sort of lib media/Democrat circle of life going on in DC.

