Texas Democrat Jolanda Jones Makes Throat-Slashing Motion While Discussing Facing Off With...
VIP
Irish Politician Condemns Violent Disorder Following Sexual Assault of 10-Year-Old
Sen. Ted Cruz: Principal Agrees With Teacher Who Mocked Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
Demolished Dem: Hakeem Jeffries Has King-Size Meltdown Over Trump’s White House Ballroom A...
Teacher at Protest Says ICE Aren't the Only Ones With Guns in This...
Blame Game: Obama Lends His Gaslighting Talents to Newsom’s Gerrymandering Proposal Push i...
Report: Dozens of Children Zip-Tied by ICE at Family Night at Family-Oriented Picnic
Abigail Spanberger ‘Deeply Unhappy’ She Has to Spend a Moment Talking About Someone...
Senate Candidate With Nazi-Linked Tattoo Recruited Socialist Paramilitary Group in Maine
Senate Candidate Covers Nazi-Linked With Another Tattoo and It’s a Mess
What the Chuck? Schumer Says It Should 'Frighten Every American' That the Press...
Canal Street's Knockoff Kingdom Crashed: 9 Violent Illegals Busted, Biden's Border Blunder
Politico Does Heavy Lifting to Help Forward Dems' Fake Outrage at Trump's WH...
Sunny Hostin's Neighborly Nightmares: Everyone's a Racist Except Her Mansion's Mirror

Try to Spot the Subtle Differences Between CNN's Coverage of Obama vs. Trump's WH Renovations

Doug P. | 10:40 PM on October 22, 2025
Meme screenshot

Presidents have never done any major renovations to the White House during their time in office. Or, at least that's what Democrats and some of their media water carriers would like everybody to think. 

Advertisement

Trump's privately funded East Wing remodel that will culminate in a new White House ballroom is the latest outrage du jour for the TDS crowd and lefty media. The White House's X account had this to say after all the Dems' recent invented controversy was launched:

But of course that isn't going to stop the lefty media's news cycle until the next thing to get angry about.

CNN has even apparently rehashed their Covid death counter and repurposed it into a White House destruction-cam: 

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway had a "compare and contrast" of sorts with a White House renovation flashback to early in the Obama administration. This was a CNN report at the time: 

Recommended

Report: Dozens of Children Zip-Tied by ICE at Family Night at Family-Oriented Picnic
Brett T.
Advertisement

We're just guessing the Democrats were either applauding or not saying a word about this at the time: 

A LOT of taxpayer money was spent 15 years ago for some White House renovations under Barack Obama, but we don't recall any media hyperventilation about this

After getting settled in a new house, who doesn’t want to take on a home improvement project?

Parts of the White House have gotten a little creaky and out-of-date since the last overhaul five decades ago, so starting tomorrow the jackhammers and backhoes will be fired up to begin a four-year, $376 million project to improve the infrastructure in the East and West Wings.

“This is the biggest upgrade since the complete renovation of the executive mansion in the Truman era,” said Bob Peck, public buildings commissioner of the General Services Administration, the agency that manages federal facilities.

Advertisement

The Truman renovation of the executive mansion basically gutted the core of the White House. But now we're supposed to believe what Trump's doing with the East Wing is some sort of unprecedented violation of sacred ground. 

The Dems and of course some in the media are conveniently leaving that part out. 

One more tidbit:

It's almost like there's some sort of lib media/Democrat circle of life going on in DC.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Report: Dozens of Children Zip-Tied by ICE at Family Night at Family-Oriented Picnic
Brett T.
Sen. Ted Cruz: Principal Agrees With Teacher Who Mocked Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
Brett T.
Scott Jennings Tells Lying Ana Navarro and CNN NewsNight Panel the Real Reason They Oppose ICE
Warren Squire
Teacher at Protest Says ICE Aren't the Only Ones With Guns in This City
Brett T.
Demolished Dem: Hakeem Jeffries Has King-Size Meltdown Over Trump’s White House Ballroom Addition
Warren Squire
Texas Democrat Jolanda Jones Makes Throat-Slashing Motion While Discussing Facing Off With Republicans
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Report: Dozens of Children Zip-Tied by ICE at Family Night at Family-Oriented Picnic Brett T.
Advertisement