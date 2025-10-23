OH SNAP! Stephen Miller DOG-WALKS Entire Democrat Party By Asking X to Describe...
Democrats Shut Down Government to Fund Medicaid for Convicted Illegal Alien Child Predator...
Sen. Kennedy Talks His New Book, 'How to Test Negative for Stupid'
Bernie’s Nazi Problem, Cuomo’s Comeback & Newsom’s Meltdown — This Week Got Spicy
Scott Jennings' Two-Word Response to Hunter Biden Claiming He's Not 'Good TV' Is...
Ballroom Blitzed: White House Construction Hysteria Now Has Dems Evoking the American Revo...
Bro, Why So VIOLENT?! Hakeem Jeffries Threatens People Paying for the WH Ballroom...
DESPICABLE: Nick Freitas Going SCORCHED-EARTH on Jay Jones' Violent Texts Is a BEAUTIFUL...
Chuck Schumer's 'Picture Donald Trump Doesn't Want America to See' Is a Ratio-Worthy...
Take ALL the Seats! Justine Bateman Shuts Obama DOWN for Sticking His Nose...
Johnson Corners Schumer & Jeffries: Trillion Dollar Shutdown Scam
Senate Democrats Care SO MUCH About Federal Employees They Just BLOCKED Republicans From...
VIP
No Big Deal, Just Candace Owens Openly Blaming Trump for Charlie Kirk's Assassination...
Sen. Dick Durbin Blaming GOP for Shutdown vs. Video of His Vote to...

WH Press Tried Pushing Dem Talking Points on Karoline Leavitt About Trump's Renovation (BAD Idea)

Doug P. | 4:20 PM on October 23, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The Schumer shutdown continues today as the Senate Democrats keep blocking attempts to pass a clean CR to fund the government (the same one the Dems had voted for a few other times), and today they stopped a separate bill that would have paid the troops and other federal workers:

Advertisement

This is all on the Democrats, and perhaps that's why they're foaming at the mouth so much over President Trump's East Wing renovation and ballroom construction. It's a nice distraction for them.

During today's White House briefing, which takes place in an area where there used to be a pool (and Trump didn't do that), some of the gathered press tried to push the Democrats' preferred narratives about the project. It didn't go well: 

Leavitt had to break out the puppets and crayons to show the media that renovations aren't that unusual (the only thing unusual about this time is that it's being privately funded and taxpayers won't be on the hook for it). Watch:

Recommended

OH SNAP! Stephen Miller DOG-WALKS Entire Democrat Party By Asking X to Describe Their Conduct in 1 Word
Sam J.
Advertisement

Next week will likely bring with it a new outrage for the Dems and their media water carriers to try and panic everybody with. 

Trump just brought about a historic peace deal, has secured a border that Biden opened up and cleaned up the crime problem in DC and some other cities, and so naturally the WH press is flipping out about an East Wing renovation. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OH SNAP! Stephen Miller DOG-WALKS Entire Democrat Party By Asking X to Describe Their Conduct in 1 Word
Sam J.
Bro, Why So VIOLENT?! Hakeem Jeffries Threatens People Paying for the WH Ballroom and WOW, That Was DUMB
Sam J.
Scott Jennings' Two-Word Response to Hunter Biden Claiming He's Not 'Good TV' Is Comedy GOLD (Watch)
Sam J.
Democrats Shut Down Government to Fund Medicaid for Convicted Illegal Alien Child Predators and Perverts
justmindy
Take ALL the Seats! Justine Bateman Shuts Obama DOWN for Sticking His Nose in California's Business
Sam J.
Chuck Schumer's 'Picture Donald Trump Doesn't Want America to See' Is a Ratio-Worthy Backfire
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

OH SNAP! Stephen Miller DOG-WALKS Entire Democrat Party By Asking X to Describe Their Conduct in 1 Word Sam J.
Advertisement