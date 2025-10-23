WH Press Tried Pushing Dem Talking Points on Karoline Leavitt About Trump's Renovation (BAD Idea)

The Schumer shutdown continues today as the Senate Democrats keep blocking attempts to pass a clean CR to fund the government (the same one the Dems had voted for a few other times), and today they stopped a separate bill that would have paid the troops and other federal workers:

Senate votes 54-45 to block bill to pay federal workers who are working without paychecks. But needed 60 yeas. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 23, 2025

This is all on the Democrats, and perhaps that's why they're foaming at the mouth so much over President Trump's East Wing renovation and ballroom construction. It's a nice distraction for them.

During today's White House briefing, which takes place in an area where there used to be a pool (and Trump didn't do that), some of the gathered press tried to push the Democrats' preferred narratives about the project. It didn't go well:

.@PressSec has to speak slowly so that angry Leftist reporters can understand:



"NCPC rules when it comes the tearing down of the current east wing..a submission is not required..Only for vertical construction will a submission be required. thats a legal opinion we're following" pic.twitter.com/DGe1bjrAXS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 23, 2025

Leavitt had to break out the puppets and crayons to show the media that renovations aren't that unusual (the only thing unusual about this time is that it's being privately funded and taxpayers won't be on the hook for it). Watch:

.@PressSec ALSO has to bring out PICTURES for the angry Leftist reporters.



"Presidents in the past have made their mark on this beautiful White House. This briefing room, was once a swimming pool. Presidents have torn down the executive mansion."



The ballroom will be BEAUTIFUL! https://t.co/IfMXdKlCII pic.twitter.com/xKlrlh7BNH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 23, 2025

Next week will likely bring with it a new outrage for the Dems and their media water carriers to try and panic everybody with.

They act like fools as if this has never been done in the past — Kai Hypko (@KaiHypko) October 23, 2025

Trump just brought about a historic peace deal, has secured a border that Biden opened up and cleaned up the crime problem in DC and some other cities, and so naturally the WH press is flipping out about an East Wing renovation.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

