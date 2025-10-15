PBS News Team Turns in Its Press Credentials to the Pentagon

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier Wednesday, in an "extraordinary moment," reporters have been dropping by the Pentagon and surrendering their press passes. As we reported on Tuesday, it looked like One America News was the only media outlet that agreed to sign onto Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's rules:
Pentagon access is a privilege, not a right. So, here is @DeptofWar press credentialing FOR DUMMIES:— Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) October 13, 2025
✅ Press no longer roams free
✅ Press must wear visible badge
✅ Credentialed press no longer permitted to solicit criminal acts
DONE. Pentagon now has same rules as every…
As we reported, CNN, Fox News, NBC, ABC, and CBS issued a joint statement, and they, along with the Washington Post, NPR, The Atlantic, and other outlets, all posted statements to X, to which Hegseth responded with a waving goodbye emoji.
We wanted to pick on PBS in particular, because it's PBS. Sara Just is a senior executive producer of PBS NewsHour, PBS News Weekend, and Washington Week.
The PBS News team, including our foreign affairs and defense team, will not be signing the Defense Department's new press policy. It is a direct violation of our duties as journalists to cover this administration and the Department without fear or favor. 1/2— Sara Just (@sarajust) October 14, 2025
PBS News coverage of the military, service members, their families, and their missions and work on behalf of this country - and at the expense of the American taxpayer - will continue. 2/2— Sara Just (@sarajust) October 14, 2025
At the expense of the American taxpayer? We thought the government defunded you clowns.
I thought you shut down. Too bad.— Yadsruht (@BossPennyP) October 14, 2025
You aren't special.— Helen Crabtree 🇺🇲🏴 (@merecitizen1913) October 15, 2025
October 15, 2025
Okay great. I was sitting here all day worrying about what PBS was going to do.— Beeline (@BTCBULZ) October 15, 2025
You people are such off the chart losers. Your level of entitlement far exceeds your talent.— Summer Sun (@WinterRainStorm) October 15, 2025
Good. A propaganda outlet has no business near anyone in the Pentagon— Gordon 💥🇺🇸💥🇮🇱 (@StopTheCoup2020) October 15, 2025
So don't sign, don't cover the Pentagon.— Mary Romaniec (@MaryRomaniec) October 15, 2025
Classified information is directly controlled by The Need to Know.— RHO (@RHO5250) October 15, 2025
Period.
You don't need to know or even have access to it.
End of story.
🤣🤣🤣 “without fear or favor” give us a break.— Fairly right apparently (@Incessantindig1) October 15, 2025
October 15, 2025
We don't even want PBS, let alone their reporters.— Brian (@Rugbyfish33) October 15, 2025
Nobody cares if PBS even exists. America would be better off without them.— Jeff Avers (@avers_jeff) October 15, 2025
No more anonymous Deep State sources trying to undermine national security? That's a shame.
