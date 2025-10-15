VIP
PBS News Team Turns in Its Press Credentials to the Pentagon

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on October 15, 2025

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier Wednesday, in an "extraordinary moment," reporters have been dropping by the Pentagon and surrendering their press passes. As we reported on Tuesday, it looked like One America News was the only media outlet that agreed to sign onto Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's rules:

As we reported, CNN, Fox News, NBC, ABC, and CBS issued a joint statement, and they, along with the Washington Post, NPR, The Atlantic, and other outlets, all posted statements to X, to which Hegseth responded with a waving goodbye emoji.

We wanted to pick on PBS in particular, because it's PBS. Sara Just is a senior executive producer of PBS NewsHour, PBS News Weekend, and Washington Week.

At the expense of the American taxpayer? We thought the government defunded you clowns.

No more anonymous Deep State sources trying to undermine national security? That's a shame.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

