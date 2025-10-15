PBS News Team Turns in Its Press Credentials to the Pentagon

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier Wednesday, in an "extraordinary moment," reporters have been dropping by the Pentagon and surrendering their press passes. As we reported on Tuesday, it looked like One America News was the only media outlet that agreed to sign onto Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's rules:

Pentagon access is a privilege, not a right. So, here is @DeptofWar press credentialing FOR DUMMIES:



✅ Press no longer roams free



✅ Press must wear visible badge



✅ Credentialed press no longer permitted to solicit criminal acts



DONE. Pentagon now has same rules as every… — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) October 13, 2025

As we reported, CNN, Fox News, NBC, ABC, and CBS issued a joint statement, and they, along with the Washington Post, NPR, The Atlantic, and other outlets, all posted statements to X, to which Hegseth responded with a waving goodbye emoji.

We wanted to pick on PBS in particular, because it's PBS. Sara Just is a senior executive producer of PBS NewsHour, PBS News Weekend, and Washington Week.

The PBS News team, including our foreign affairs and defense team, will not be signing the Defense Department's new press policy. It is a direct violation of our duties as journalists to cover this administration and the Department without fear or favor. 1/2 — Sara Just (@sarajust) October 14, 2025

PBS News coverage of the military, service members, their families, and their missions and work on behalf of this country - and at the expense of the American taxpayer - will continue. 2/2 — Sara Just (@sarajust) October 14, 2025

At the expense of the American taxpayer? We thought the government defunded you clowns.

I thought you shut down. Too bad. — Yadsruht (@BossPennyP) October 14, 2025

You aren't special. — Helen Crabtree 🇺🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@merecitizen1913) October 15, 2025

Okay great. I was sitting here all day worrying about what PBS was going to do. — Beeline (@BTCBULZ) October 15, 2025

You people are such off the chart losers. Your level of entitlement far exceeds your talent. — Summer Sun (@WinterRainStorm) October 15, 2025

Good. A propaganda outlet has no business near anyone in the Pentagon — Gordon 💥🇺🇸💥🇮🇱 (@StopTheCoup2020) October 15, 2025

So don't sign, don't cover the Pentagon. — Mary Romaniec (@MaryRomaniec) October 15, 2025

Classified information is directly controlled by The Need to Know.



Period.



You don't need to know or even have access to it.



End of story. — RHO (@RHO5250) October 15, 2025

🤣🤣🤣 “without fear or favor” give us a break. — Fairly right apparently (@Incessantindig1) October 15, 2025

We don't even want PBS, let alone their reporters. — Brian (@Rugbyfish33) October 15, 2025

Nobody cares if PBS even exists. America would be better off without them. — Jeff Avers (@avers_jeff) October 15, 2025

No more anonymous Deep State sources trying to undermine national security? That's a shame.

