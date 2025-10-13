MSNBC's Katy Tur Interviews Hakeem Jeffries for 15 Minutes, Never Mentions Peace Deal

AWFL TikToker Asks Why We Aren't 'Shooting Back' at ICE
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on October 13, 2025
Meme

There seem to be two strategies for the Democrats on Monday, the day the remaining living hostages were released and returned to Israel. One is to praise the hostage release while, like Elizabeth Warren, never mentioning President Donald Trump's name. Make that three strategies: the second is to claim, as Antony Blinken did, that Trump's peace deal was built on a framework left to him by President Joe Biden.

The third strategy is just to ignore the news altogether and try to keep the focus on the "Republican" government shutdown. MAZE tells us that MSNBC's Katy Tur just talked to Extreme Hakeem Jeffries for 15 minutes, and neither one mentioned the Middle East peace deal. It's just the biggest day of the Trump administration so far.

It's OK to praise Trump for the hostage release, or at least acknowledge him.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES MSNBC

