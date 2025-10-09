Sean Davis Shares Some Letitia James Projection About Trump That's Aging Worse by...
Vox Correspondent Says More Hostages Would Come Home Alive If Israel Had Made...
BREAKING: Karma's Checkmate: Trump Nemesis Letitia James Indicted for the Bank Fraud
Axelrod’s Outrageous Fabrication: ICE Zip-Tying Tots, Democrat’s Lies Obliterated
NY Times Seems Concerned About This 'Big Risk' Hamas Is Taking With the...
Mamdani-Endorser Rep. Jerry Nadler Calls on Congress to Condemn RFK’s ‘Antisemitic Remark’
Media Medusa: Dem Katie Porter’s Staffers Scurry to Avoid Her Deadly Stare During...
Forever a Meathead: Hollywood’s Rob Reiner Has Been Stuck on Repeat for Almost...
BRO, Take the L! Governor 'Fat Bastard' Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick...
VIP
Senator Chuck Says Mike Johnson Will Be Responsible for Louisiana Deaths Caused by...
Remember When Abigail Spanberger's Volunteer Held Up That Jim Crow Sign? Turns Out...
VIP
Hakeem Jeffries Was SOOO Butt-Hurt After Mike Lawler OWNED Him That He Went...
Trump Peace Deal Sparks Media War? Shutdown Drama!
BRUTAL: Hakeem Jeffries Tried to Push Shutdown Talking Points to CNBC's Joe Kernen...

ABC News: Emergency Medicaid for Illegals Counts for Less Than 1 Percent of Spending

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on October 09, 2025
Journalism meme

Though Democrat House Leader Hakeem Jeffries denies that one single penny of Medicaid goes to illegal aliens, the government remains closed for a ninth day because Democrat senators want free healthcare for illegals in the continuing resolution. As we reported the other day, the White House upped its meme game with SpongeBob SquarePants in a sombrero:

Advertisement

Last week, Stephanie Ruhle went on an ALL-CAPS RANT because "EMERGENCY MEDICAID REIMBURSES HOSPITALS FOR CARE TO UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS BECAUSE BY LAW HOSPITALS CANNOT TURN AWAY ANYONE IN AN EMERGENCY." Plenty thanked her for pointing out that yes, Medicaid goes to fund health care for illegal aliens, with others pointing out that this is why so many illegal aliens use the emergency room instead of a private physician: free health care.

ABC News decided to wade into the fray by reporting on a study that found that less than 1 percent of state spending goes to provide emergency Medicaid for illegals.

ABC News reports:

Emergency Medicaid for undocumented immigrants made up only 0.4% of total Medicaid spending in 2022, a new study finds.

Of the 38 states that had data and Washington, D.C., the team found that emergency Medicaid spending for undocumented immigrants amounted to about $9.63 for every resident in those states, according to the research letter published Thursday morning in JAMA.

Supporters of the 2025 Budget Reconciliation law say the cuts to Medicaid will only affect care for groups whom they believe should not be receiving it to begin with, such as undocumented immigrants.

However, undocumented immigrants are unable to receive comprehensive Medicaid, Medicare and Marketplaces options under the Affordable Care Act under federal law, the researchers note.

Recommended

BRO, Take the L! Governor 'Fat Bastard' Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick a Push-Up Fight With Pete Hegseth
Sam J.
Advertisement

Reporters Liz Neporent and Mary Kekatos seem to have buried the lede, however:

In case that gets cut off, the very last paragraph of the story reads:

The authors added that the study has limitations including that 11 states did not report emergency Medicaid spending and that the analysis did not account for other public spending on undocumented immigrants.

Oh.

California and New York are among them, perhaps?

Advertisement

It's less than 1 percent! It's practically nothing.

Advertisement

We're at the "it's happening, but it's not a big deal" stage.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HEALTHCARE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MEDICAID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BRO, Take the L! Governor 'Fat Bastard' Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick a Push-Up Fight With Pete Hegseth
Sam J.
Sean Davis Shares Some Letitia James Projection About Trump That's Aging Worse by the Minute
Doug P.
Vox Correspondent Says More Hostages Would Come Home Alive If Israel Had Made a Peace Deal Sooner
Brett T.
BREAKING: Karma's Checkmate: Trump Nemesis Letitia James Indicted for the Bank Fraud
justmindy
Axelrod’s Outrageous Fabrication: ICE Zip-Tying Tots, Democrat’s Lies Obliterated
justmindy
Media Medusa: Dem Katie Porter’s Staffers Scurry to Avoid Her Deadly Stare During Zoom Call
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BRO, Take the L! Governor 'Fat Bastard' Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick a Push-Up Fight With Pete Hegseth Sam J.
Advertisement