Stephanie Ruhle Goes on ALL-CAPS RANT About Emergency Medicaid for Illegals

We had to check her X bio to see if Stephanie Ruhle was still employed or if she had joined the Substack crowd. It turns out she does have her own show on MSNBC, and if her X post is any indication, you'd have to turn the volume way down, because all she does is shout.

EMERGENCY MEDICAID REIMBURSES HOSPITALS FOR CARE TO UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS BECAUSE BY LAW HOSPITALS CANNOT TURN AWAY ANYONE IN AN EMERGENCY.

RONALD REGAN SIGNED THIS INTO LAW. — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) October 2, 2025

Here are a couple of other crazy people who think that the vice president doesn't know that emergency rooms have to treat people.

Hey JD Vance.👋 You need to understand something. Physicians are never going to refuse emergency care to someone in an Emergency Department. No matter what you say behind that big boy podium.



We’re not like you.



We wake up every day to help people. pic.twitter.com/xESoD18JsR — Dr. Annie Andrews (@AnnieAndrewsMD) October 2, 2025

Emergency rooms are required by law to treat anyone. If JD wants to repeal that, he’s literally advocating for letting people die in the lobby. Real “pro-life” of him. https://t.co/VzXCcyuQTU — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 1, 2025

Vance already tried on Thursday to explain that federal funds are fungible — it's not that illegals won't get emergency treatment, it's just a lie for Sen. Chuck Schumer to say, "Not a single federal dollar goes to providing health insurance for undocumented immigrants. NOT. ONE. PENNY."

No, Democrats said this is a myth. — @amuse (@amuse) October 2, 2025

We were told by several people on here that this wasn't happening at all. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) October 2, 2025

WHY ARE YOU YELLING? — Cora Munro (@LongRiverRuns) October 2, 2025

Because the email she got from the DNC was in all caps, and she's just passing it along.

For those of you trying to keep up: The money doesn’t ever go to them, and it’s a good thing it does. — taliblond (@taliblond) October 2, 2025

Weird. Every Democrat on earth just told me this wasn’t happening. — Florida Dad 🇺🇸🐊 (@Corona3743) October 2, 2025

This is not how it works. We know why you're lying. — IAmMiami (@IAmMiamiFL) October 2, 2025

You are correct. Federal funds are in fact used to provide Medicaid benefits to illegal/undocumented immigrants. — Sanat Dixit MD FACS (@sdixitmd) October 2, 2025

TRUE, I think it should be modified. When an illegal/undocumented person goes to the ER for treatment give it to them that 1 time, then deport soon as the person is treated or able to leave. Nothing inhumane about that. — JesseJames1861 (@JesseJames1865) October 2, 2025

Stop trying to sell me on why we need to deport every illegal alien. I’m sold. — Brandon Alexi 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🎗️ (@Branhitsthesilk) October 2, 2025

That’s why Illegal’s use Emergency Rooms. Free Healthcare. — Shaggy Smith (@bajashaggy) October 2, 2025

Ruhle does make a strong point for deportation.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

