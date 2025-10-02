Stephanie Ruhle Goes on ALL-CAPS RANT About Emergency Medicaid for Illegals

Mamdani Says He Ain't No Commie: The Democratic Socialist Just Embraces Communist Ideology
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on October 02, 2025
Townhall Media

We had to check her X bio to see if Stephanie Ruhle was still employed or if she had joined the Substack crowd. It turns out she does have her own show on MSNBC, and if her X post is any indication, you'd have to turn the volume way down, because all she does is shout. 

Here are a couple of other crazy people who think that the vice president doesn't know that emergency rooms have to treat people.

Vance already tried on Thursday to explain that federal funds are fungible — it's not that illegals won't get emergency treatment, it's just a lie for Sen. Chuck Schumer to say, "Not a single federal dollar goes to providing health insurance for undocumented immigrants. NOT. ONE. PENNY."

Because the email she got from the DNC was in all caps, and she's just passing it along.

Ruhle does make a strong point for deportation. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

