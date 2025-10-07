And? Stephen Miller’s Cousin Grieves What He’s Become

Remember back in 2020 when President Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, wrote a book and made the media circuit? Suddenly, she was a regular guest on cable news to talk trash about her uncle. Not shockingly, Trump's niece didn't necessarily share his political philosophy. She wasn't having a good day, for example, when it looked like the Supreme Court might overturn Roe v. Wade because of her uncle's appointments: "The illegitimate right-wing majority on the United States Supreme Court is pro-rape, pro-incest, anti-woman, and anti-child. Are you cool with that?” she posted. She may or may not still have a podcast … she did have one, but she, like so many washed-up singers from the '70s, pulled it from Spotify over it carrying Joe Rogan's podcast.

Stephen Miller has been crushing it as a member of the Trump administration. Just a day ago, he destroyed a CNN host:

CNN: It's just a demonstration that gets rowdy! MILLER: They have a sniper on top of a building firing a high caliber rifle at an ICE facility because it's a 'demonstration?' And they are engaged with vehicle ramming attacks because its a 'demonstration?' CNN: But National Guard isn't being sent to Dallas, Texas where that sniper was! MILLER: Wow, you walked right into that one. Because the Dallas police department and the governor of Texas have RESPONDED to EVERY call for assistance and help! "They gave a stand down order in Chicago and give a stand down order in Portland!" "We literally have the 911 audio of the stand down order in Chicago and we have documented inside of DHS every single un-responded to 911 call over the recent weeks and months!"

Now we have a photo of Stephen Miller with a blurred-out cousin who supposedly grieves for what her cousin has become: evil.

Stephen Miller’s own cousin Alisa Kasmer on Miller: “I am living with the deep pain of watching someone I once loved become the face of evil. I grieve what you’ve become, Stephen.” pic.twitter.com/l1NCaSxZ6e — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 6, 2025

OK. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) October 6, 2025

You freaks try so hard. Failed yet again. — JimmyB 🇺🇸 (@MOTT7) October 6, 2025

Definitely taking lessons on morality from "Hollywood's ultimate insider" and his friends. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) October 6, 2025

He became awesome what’s the problem? — 2Fast2Federalist (@LilJonAdams) October 7, 2025

Publicly denunciations of family members for ideological transgressions is something that is done in totalitarian communist societies.



That people in the US are excited to do it voluntarily represents a complete educational and cultural failure. https://t.co/1q7ML5AWGP — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) October 7, 2025

“Cousin”



My extended family is spread out across the United States. I have cousins I haven’t seen in decades. I wouldn’t know them if they were standing behind me in line at Walmart.



They certainly wouldn’t be in any position to speak about my life any more than I would theirs. — William Spencer Martin (@spencmar) October 7, 2025

Literally the kind of stuff Soviets cultivated and encouraged in the people. — Aki (@aki_being) October 7, 2025

I assure you, it represents a complete educational and cultural success. — Gabriel Syme (@GabrielSyme777) October 7, 2025

Caroline Kennedy denounced her cousin RFK publicly. Mary L. Trump denounced her Uncle Donald pubicly in two books (so far--it's probably a lifetime grift). As with violence, it's only the left. — Elizabeth Austin (@lazarusatgate) October 7, 2025

Encouraging their members to go “no contact” with friends and family who hold differing beliefs is what cults do. — Professor Artoo (@professorartoo) October 7, 2025

Wow, so much news here I don't think I can handle it? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 7, 2025

We all have those weird family member like Alisa that we dread having over for the holidays. — Proud Christian Nationalist (@texpatriot79) October 6, 2025

Hey everyone, Mike Singleton says that Stephen Miller's own cousin is "living with the deep pain of watching someone I once loved become the face of evil." Stop the presses. Get this woman on MSNBC, stat. When's the book coming out?

