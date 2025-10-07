And? Stephen Miller’s Cousin Grieves What He’s Become

Remember back in 2020 when President Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, wrote a book and made the media circuit? Suddenly, she was a regular guest on cable news to talk trash about her uncle. Not shockingly, Trump's niece didn't necessarily share his political philosophy. She wasn't having a good day, for example, when it looked like the Supreme Court might overturn Roe v. Wade because of her uncle's appointments: "The illegitimate right-wing majority on the United States Supreme Court is pro-rape, pro-incest, anti-woman, and anti-child. Are you cool with that?” she posted. She may or may not still have a podcast … she did have one, but she, like so many washed-up singers from the '70s, pulled it from Spotify over it carrying Joe Rogan's podcast.
Stephen Miller has been crushing it as a member of the Trump administration. Just a day ago, he destroyed a CNN host:
CNN: It's just a demonstration that gets rowdy!
MILLER: They have a sniper on top of a building firing a high caliber rifle at an ICE facility because it's a 'demonstration?' And they are engaged with vehicle ramming attacks because its a 'demonstration?'
CNN: But National Guard isn't being sent to Dallas, Texas where that sniper was!
MILLER: Wow, you walked right into that one. Because the Dallas police department and the governor of Texas have RESPONDED to EVERY call for assistance and help!
"They gave a stand down order in Chicago and give a stand down order in Portland!"
"We literally have the 911 audio of the stand down order in Chicago and we have documented inside of DHS every single un-responded to 911 call over the recent weeks and months!"
Now we have a photo of Stephen Miller with a blurred-out cousin who supposedly grieves for what her cousin has become: evil.
Stephen Miller’s own cousin Alisa Kasmer on Miller: “I am living with the deep pain of watching someone I once loved become the face of evil. I grieve what you’ve become, Stephen.” pic.twitter.com/l1NCaSxZ6e— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 6, 2025
OK.— 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) October 6, 2025
You freaks try so hard. Failed yet again.— JimmyB 🇺🇸 (@MOTT7) October 6, 2025
Recommended
Definitely taking lessons on morality from "Hollywood's ultimate insider" and his friends.— Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) October 6, 2025
He became awesome what’s the problem?— 2Fast2Federalist (@LilJonAdams) October 7, 2025
Publicly denunciations of family members for ideological transgressions is something that is done in totalitarian communist societies.— Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) October 7, 2025
That people in the US are excited to do it voluntarily represents a complete educational and cultural failure. https://t.co/1q7ML5AWGP
“Cousin”— William Spencer Martin (@spencmar) October 7, 2025
My extended family is spread out across the United States. I have cousins I haven’t seen in decades. I wouldn’t know them if they were standing behind me in line at Walmart.
They certainly wouldn’t be in any position to speak about my life any more than I would theirs.
Literally the kind of stuff Soviets cultivated and encouraged in the people.— Aki (@aki_being) October 7, 2025
I assure you, it represents a complete educational and cultural success.— Gabriel Syme (@GabrielSyme777) October 7, 2025
Caroline Kennedy denounced her cousin RFK publicly. Mary L. Trump denounced her Uncle Donald pubicly in two books (so far--it's probably a lifetime grift). As with violence, it's only the left.— Elizabeth Austin (@lazarusatgate) October 7, 2025
Encouraging their members to go “no contact” with friends and family who hold differing beliefs is what cults do.— Professor Artoo (@professorartoo) October 7, 2025
Wow, so much news here I don't think I can handle it?— Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 7, 2025
We all have those weird family member like Alisa that we dread having over for the holidays.— Proud Christian Nationalist (@texpatriot79) October 6, 2025
Hey everyone, Mike Singleton says that Stephen Miller's own cousin is "living with the deep pain of watching someone I once loved become the face of evil." Stop the presses. Get this woman on MSNBC, stat. When's the book coming out?
***
Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member