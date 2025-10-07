And? Stephen Miller’s Cousin Grieves What He’s Become

Illinois Gov JB Pritzker Incites Violence Against ICE and National Guard With Tired...
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on October 07, 2025

Remember back in 2020 when President Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, wrote a book and made the media circuit? Suddenly, she was a regular guest on cable news to talk trash about her uncle. Not shockingly, Trump's niece didn't necessarily share his political philosophy. She wasn't having a good day, for example, when it looked like the Supreme Court might overturn Roe v. Wade because of her uncle's appointments: "The illegitimate right-wing majority on the United States Supreme Court is pro-rape, pro-incest, anti-woman, and anti-child. Are you cool with that?” she posted. She may or may not still have a podcast … she did have one, but she, like so many washed-up singers from the '70s, pulled it from Spotify over it carrying Joe Rogan's podcast.

Stephen Miller has been crushing it as a member of the Trump administration. Just a day ago, he destroyed a CNN host:

CNN: It's just a demonstration that gets rowdy! 

MILLER: They have a sniper on top of a building firing a high caliber rifle at an ICE facility because it's a 'demonstration?' And they are engaged with vehicle ramming attacks because its a 'demonstration?' 

CNN: But National Guard isn't being sent to Dallas, Texas where that sniper was! 

MILLER: Wow, you walked right into that one. Because the Dallas police department and the governor of Texas have RESPONDED to EVERY call for assistance and help! 

"They gave a stand down order in Chicago and give a stand down order in Portland!" 

"We literally have the 911 audio of the stand down order in Chicago and we have documented inside of DHS every single un-responded to 911 call over the recent weeks and months!"

Now we have a photo of Stephen Miller with a blurred-out cousin who supposedly grieves for what her cousin has become: evil.

Hey everyone, Mike Singleton says that Stephen Miller's own cousin is "living with the deep pain of watching someone I once loved become the face of evil." Stop the presses. Get this woman on MSNBC, stat. When's the book coming out?

***

