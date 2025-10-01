What Rep. Jason Crow Saw From Former Fox News Host at Quantico ‘Was a Disgusting Scene’

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the end of the "war on warriors" at an all-hands meeting at Quantico. The nation's top brass were told, "No more identity months, DEI offices, no more dudes in dresses. No more climate change worship. No more division, distraction, or gender delusions. We are DONE with that s**t."

Hegseth also probably made more than a few generals nervous when he said the department was bringing back height and weight standards, saying it was a bad look to have "fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon." "Today, at my direction, every member of the Joint Force at every rank is required to take the PT test twice a year, as well as meet height and weight requirements twice a year. EVERY year of service," Hegseth declared.

Remember, this comes just a couple of weeks after the dumbest member of Congress, Sen. Mazie Hirono, told FBI Director Kash Patel that it was "harsh" to make women applicants do a pull-up.

Rep. Jason Crow ran right to former ABC News troll Terry Moran to explain that hearing about grooming standards was "a disgusting scene."

Today at Quantico was a disgusting scene.



A draft dodger and former Fox News host lecturing military commanders about fitness & facial hair.



What the world saw was Trump projecting weakness, not strength.



My full statement: https://t.co/8pKtuYd5rs pic.twitter.com/Zv4lJe05rN — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) September 30, 2025

Yeah, we're not clicking on that full statement. We did notice that he did leave the part citing Hegseth's military experience out of his X post, and just went with "former Fox News host." At least he left on his own accord, unlike Moran.

Um, dipshit, what did he do before joining Fox?



Even your low-IQ constituents aren't buying your bullshit. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 1, 2025

Why do you feel it necessary to berate @PeteHegseth, and his service? That is called an ad hominem attack and it usually means you have no argument. Be better, dude. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) October 1, 2025

The Fox News host is a decorated military veteran, liar. — RonPaulblican (@ronpaulblican) October 1, 2025

The Fox News host that spent long enough in the military to outrank you? That one? — Joe (@joe2boogaloo) October 1, 2025

Hegseth saw more combat than you, he started as enlisted got a commission and achieved a higher rank than you. You are a pathetic disgrace to all service people past and present. — Knowledge Hammer (@WH_zilla) October 1, 2025

During WW2 there was 12.2 million personnel, resulting in a ratio of about 1 general or admiral per 6,000 troops. Today it's about 1.33 million personal with roughly 1 admiral or general to 1,590 troops. Talk about a waste. — Melanie🇺🇲 (@mefbama) October 1, 2025

You must’ve been a real peach to serve with. I’m glad I never had to. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 1, 2025

Thanks for your service. 🇺🇸

That said, sit on 🖕🏻 and spin around. 😠 — 🇺🇸 Sky's the Limit 🇺🇸 (@SCNorseman) October 1, 2025

All young men I know serving are absolutely fired up! They loved Pete’s speech … and are stoked. I’d say recruitment will sky rocket - well done @SecWar, Sir. — True North (@truenorth1539) October 1, 2025

Real warriors loved it. @TheDemocrats have always hated men and the military — US Army SFC (@USArmySFC_1) October 1, 2025

Simple: you’re the weakness

No further comment necessary — DutchImport (@dutch_import) October 1, 2025

Well said.

As far as a draft dodger, is he referring to President Donald Trump? The draft ended before Hegseth was born.

Y'all wanna call Trump a draft dodger, but did you know Biden got the same exact draft deferments, and got a medical deferment? — Andy T (@AndyT1776v2) October 1, 2025

Joe Biden's uncle served, though, and was shot down over New Guinea and eaten by cannibals.

This is weakness a total coward hiding under a chair. You are a clown show. pic.twitter.com/EXwVOkFhgK — Benny🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🦅🦅 (@Bostonbenny64) October 1, 2025

***

