Mr. Kitty Goes to Washington: Cringey Dem Video Uses Cartoon Cats to Lie...
NPR Host Announces They’re Off the Taxpayer Gravy Train but Still Here, Strong...
Move Over, Maxine! ANOTHER Dem Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About...
Scott Jennings: Trump’s Sombrero Memes Are Funnier Than Anything From the Last Ten...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Maxine Waters Pushes Healthcare For Illegals, Trump Corners Hamas, & The View Melt's...
CNN's Dana Bash Flattered by Acronym for Jane Fonda's Hollywood Anti-Trump 'Resistance' Gr...
Mexican Standoff? JD Vance Promises Hakeem Jeffries Sombrero Videos Will Stop If He...
Chubb CEO Thinks Men in Women's Restrooms Saves Democracy, but His Company's Name...
Dem Talking Point Status: NUKED! JD Vance Destroys Dems' Denials About Illegal Aliens...
'Press 1 for Schumer Shutdown': The White House Is Even Trolling Dems on...
Elizabeth Warren Sounds Alarm About Cost of Health Care (Can a Journo PLEASE...
VIP
Chuck Schumer's Midnight Attempt to Blame the Shutdown on Republicans Got Ratioed Into...
ABC News Wanted to Make It VERY Clear This Hakeem Jeffries Meme Trump...

What Rep. Jason Crow Saw From Former Fox News Host at Quantico ‘Was a Disgusting Scene’

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on October 01, 2025
AP

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the end of the "war on warriors" at an all-hands meeting at Quantico. The nation's top brass were told, "No more identity months, DEI offices, no more dudes in dresses. No more climate change worship. No more division, distraction, or gender delusions. We are DONE with that s**t."

Advertisement

Hegseth also probably made more than a few generals nervous when he said the department was bringing back height and weight standards, saying it was a bad look to have "fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon." "Today, at my direction, every member of the Joint Force at every rank is required to take the PT test twice a year, as well as meet height and weight requirements twice a year. EVERY year of service," Hegseth declared.

Remember, this comes just a couple of weeks after the dumbest member of Congress, Sen. Mazie Hirono, told FBI Director Kash Patel that it was "harsh" to make women applicants do a pull-up.

Rep. Jason Crow ran right to former ABC News troll Terry Moran to explain that hearing about grooming standards was "a disgusting scene."

Yeah, we're not clicking on that full statement. We did notice that he did leave the part citing Hegseth's military experience out of his X post, and just went with "former Fox News host." At least he left on his own accord, unlike Moran.

Recommended

Scott Jennings: Trump’s Sombrero Memes Are Funnier Than Anything From the Last Ten Years of Kimmel‘s Show
Warren Squire
Advertisement
Advertisement

Well said.

As far as a draft dodger, is he referring to President Donald Trump? The draft ended before Hegseth was born.

Joe Biden's uncle served, though, and was shot down over New Guinea and eaten by cannibals.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

MILITARY PETE HEGSETH DEPARTMENT OF WAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings: Trump’s Sombrero Memes Are Funnier Than Anything From the Last Ten Years of Kimmel‘s Show
Warren Squire
Move Over, Maxine! ANOTHER Dem Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Gov't Shutdown
Doug P.
NPR Host Announces They’re Off the Taxpayer Gravy Train but Still Here, Strong and Vital
Brett T.
Mr. Kitty Goes to Washington: Cringey Dem Video Uses Cartoon Cats to Lie About the Schumer Shutdown
Warren Squire
CNN's Dana Bash Flattered by Acronym for Jane Fonda's Hollywood Anti-Trump 'Resistance' Group
Doug P.
'Press 1 for Schumer Shutdown': The White House Is Even Trolling Dems on Its Comment Line
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings: Trump’s Sombrero Memes Are Funnier Than Anything From the Last Ten Years of Kimmel‘s Show Warren Squire
Advertisement