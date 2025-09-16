Texas Suspending Certifications of More Than 100 Teachers Who Cheered Charlie Kirk’s Murde...
Fani Willis Disqualified From Prosecuting President Trump for Election Interference
Computer Love: Luigi Mangione Supporter Says She’s Married to His AI Doppelgänger and...
Charlie Kirk Killer Tyler Robinson Told Boyfriend ‘Some Hate Can’t Be Negotiated Out’
Guy Benson Just Served Gov. Josh Shapiro a Heapin' Helpin' of STFU Juice...
Scumbag Who Helped Tyler Robinson Escape By Claiming HE Did It Just Ran...
Post Guild Supports Comrades, Journalism Not So Much
VIP
Who Wants to Tell Her? Decoding Fox News Account Claims Antifa Isn't a...
'You Are a DISGRACE!' Someone Better Call 9-1-1 Because, LOL, Kash Patel Just...
If You Thought Biden Was Corrupt, You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet! Just GUESS...
WHOA --> Check Out Which Group the FBI Is Investigating As Part of...
'This Is MY TIME': Don't Look Now, But Kash Patel Just Basically Made...
Greg Gutfeld OWNS the NYT for Taking Republicans POUNCE to a Whole New...
THERE It Is! WATCH Dick Durbin's Face As Kash Patel Fires BACK With...

Sen. Mazie Hirono Tells Kash Patel It Is ‘Harsh’ to Make Women Do a Pull-Up

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on September 16, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Here's some breaking news from the dumbest member of Congress, a member of the party that thinks it's only fair that biological males who "identify" as girls be allowed to compete on girls' sports teams. Democrats have been backed up by both scientists and the media. In 2022, The Atlantic published a piece called “Separating Sports by Sex Doesn’t Make Sense,” in which the author argued that maybe boys didn't have a biological advantage in sports; maybe it was just that girls lacked the support to reach their potential. The science journal Nature wrote that research on sex differences was "rife with bias."

Advertisement

We don't have a clip of Hirono accusing Patel of sexual assault, but she did make it clear that it was "harsh" to make women do a pull-up to be hired by the FBI.

The post continues:

… him in handcuffs, you better be able to do a pull-up.”

MAZIE: “The reason I ask is that there are concerns about whether or not being able to do these kinds of harsh pull-ups is really required of FBI agents.”

PATEL: “Doing one pull-up is not harsh.”

Mazie is easily the dumbest member of Congress.

This is a proven fact.

Recommended

Scumbag Who Helped Tyler Robinson Escape By Claiming HE Did It Just Ran Head-First Into KARMA
Sam J.
Advertisement
Advertisement

She really is an embarrassment. Suppose an FBI field agent has to climb a fence in pursuit of a suspect. They'd better be able to do more than one pull-up.

So the dumbest member of Congress agrees that men and women are different.

***

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel, the FBI is to be taken seriously again.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

FBI KASH PATEL MAZIE HIRONO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scumbag Who Helped Tyler Robinson Escape By Claiming HE Did It Just Ran Head-First Into KARMA
Sam J.
Texas Suspending Certifications of More Than 100 Teachers Who Cheered Charlie Kirk’s Murder
Brett T.
Guy Benson Just Served Gov. Josh Shapiro a Heapin' Helpin' of STFU Juice for Pushing 'Both Sides' Card
Sam J.
'This Is MY TIME': Don't Look Now, But Kash Patel Just Basically Made Cory Booker Cry Like a Girl (WATCH)
Sam J.
Fani Willis Disqualified From Prosecuting President Trump for Election Interference
Brett T.
'You Are a DISGRACE!' Someone Better Call 9-1-1 Because, LOL, Kash Patel Just ENDED Adam Schiff (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scumbag Who Helped Tyler Robinson Escape By Claiming HE Did It Just Ran Head-First Into KARMA Sam J.
Advertisement