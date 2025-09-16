Sen. Mazie Hirono Tells Kash Patel It Is ‘Harsh’ to Make Women Do a Pull-Up

Here's some breaking news from the dumbest member of Congress, a member of the party that thinks it's only fair that biological males who "identify" as girls be allowed to compete on girls' sports teams. Democrats have been backed up by both scientists and the media. In 2022, The Atlantic published a piece called “Separating Sports by Sex Doesn’t Make Sense,” in which the author argued that maybe boys didn't have a biological advantage in sports; maybe it was just that girls lacked the support to reach their potential. The science journal Nature wrote that research on sex differences was "rife with bias."

We don't have a clip of Hirono accusing Patel of sexual assault, but she did make it clear that it was "harsh" to make women do a pull-up to be hired by the FBI.

🚨 JUST IN: Dem. Sen. Mazie Hirono is WHINING to Kash Patel, saying it’s “HARSH” to require women do pull-ups (like men) to join the FBI



So Hirono just ADMITTED there are physical difference between men and women??! INCREDIBLE 🤣



KASH: “If you wanna chase down a bad guy and put… pic.twitter.com/ErNiKFncrw — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 16, 2025

The post continues:

… him in handcuffs, you better be able to do a pull-up.” MAZIE: “The reason I ask is that there are concerns about whether or not being able to do these kinds of harsh pull-ups is really required of FBI agents.” PATEL: “Doing one pull-up is not harsh.” Mazie is easily the dumbest member of Congress.

This is a proven fact.

Hirono: “… a lot of women cannot (do pull-ups) because of physiological differences…”. 🤔



When you have ideology that makes no sense, it’s only a matter of time before its disciples stumble into a sea of hypocrisy.



Even the smart ones (which isn’t Hirono) can’t avoid it. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 16, 2025

It’s harsh to require women to do pull ups for the military but it’s fair to have men compete on women’s sports teams? That’s liberal reasoning! — *USA* (@DianePalumbo2) September 16, 2025

Sounds like they shouldn't be FBI agents if they cannot do the required fitness tests. — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) September 16, 2025

Looks like Sen. Hirono just stumbled upon Biology 101! Let's applaud her for finally catching up with the rest of us—men and women are different, who knew? Keep speaking the truth, Kash Patel! — ᶠᵃⁿ Karoline Leavitt (@KLeavittNews) September 16, 2025

So after years of chanting “men and women are exactly the same,” Hirono finally stumbles into biology 101.



And all it took was the horror of...a single pull-up. — Tush (@TushSapa) September 16, 2025

She runs on victimization of everything. — Surflick (@Surflick) September 16, 2025

My imagination will not come up with anything worse than having to listen to this woman lecture me about how to do my job. — naturalborntx (@naturalborntx) September 16, 2025

If a person does not have the physical ability to do a single pull-up, they have absolutely no business in law enforcement or in life saving roles. — West Wire Pulse (@Craig31057) September 16, 2025

Pull-ups are basic job requirements for the FBI. Excuses won’t change the facts. — WAR (@warsurveillance) September 16, 2025

She really is an embarrassment. Suppose an FBI field agent has to climb a fence in pursuit of a suspect. They'd better be able to do more than one pull-up.

So the dumbest member of Congress agrees that men and women are different.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel, the FBI is to be taken seriously again.

