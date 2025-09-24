Former ABC Journo Terry Moran Says 'It's an Administration of Trolls, Led by Trolls'

Terry Moran has a lot of room to talk, considering his trolling of Stephen Miller lost him his job at ABC News. CNN's Jake Tapper thinks it's time to "show a little grace," the irony of saying this to Moran completely lost on him. Tapper was leading a very important discussion of the White House's Presidential Wall of Fame, which features a framed picture of an autopen where Joe Biden would normally be. Yes, President Trump has admitted that his administration does a little trolling. Vice President JD Vance got Joy Reid good today by replying to her accusation that he was a DEI admission to Yale with a meme of himself.
Moran's worried about "trolling" when people like Charlie Kirk are being assassinated for trying to hold a good-faith debate?
Fired ABC host Terry Moran seethes at Trump: “It’s an administration of trolls, led by trolls… because we’re a nation of trolls now” pic.twitter.com/DcU7r56QWi— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) September 24, 2025
September 24, 2025
I voted so hard for this 😂— Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) September 24, 2025
i'm glad CNN had him on so he could share such interesting take 🤣— Thomas Harvey (@Harveypty) September 24, 2025
Team troll all day!!!— Angry Elephant (@Craptocracy) September 24, 2025
Eat it nerd.— Plebeian (@76Gargoyle) September 24, 2025
CNN is a station of tools. Led by tools.— 🍷 (@harley4319) September 24, 2025
CNN played its role in dehumanizing Charlie Kirk, leading to him being assassinated in front of his wife and kids.— Biff Gruffly (@BitingNews) September 24, 2025
Nothing CNN does or says is going to change what they are, which is a despicable organization that gets conservatives killed.
Their flippant attitude toward Charlie Kirk's assassination tells you everything.— Alex (@Alex510x2) September 24, 2025
When people tell/show you who are they, believe them.
Coping issues.. see a therapist— coup d'etat (@JerseyGridlock) September 24, 2025
We don't know what's worse: Moran or Tapper asking to "show a little grace." How about stopping inciting people to kill us?
