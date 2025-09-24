Former ABC Journo Terry Moran Says 'It's an Administration of Trolls, Led by Trolls'

Terry Moran has a lot of room to talk, considering his trolling of Stephen Miller lost him his job at ABC News. CNN's Jake Tapper thinks it's time to "show a little grace," the irony of saying this to Moran completely lost on him. Tapper was leading a very important discussion of the White House's Presidential Wall of Fame, which features a framed picture of an autopen where Joe Biden would normally be. Yes, President Trump has admitted that his administration does a little trolling. Vice President JD Vance got Joy Reid good today by replying to her accusation that he was a DEI admission to Yale with a meme of himself.

Moran's worried about "trolling" when people like Charlie Kirk are being assassinated for trying to hold a good-faith debate?

Fired ABC host Terry Moran seethes at Trump: “It’s an administration of trolls, led by trolls… because we’re a nation of trolls now” pic.twitter.com/DcU7r56QWi — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) September 24, 2025

CNN played its role in dehumanizing Charlie Kirk, leading to him being assassinated in front of his wife and kids.



Nothing CNN does or says is going to change what they are, which is a despicable organization that gets conservatives killed. — Biff Gruffly (@BitingNews) September 24, 2025

Their flippant attitude toward Charlie Kirk's assassination tells you everything.



When people tell/show you who are they, believe them. — Alex (@Alex510x2) September 24, 2025

We don't know what's worse: Moran or Tapper asking to "show a little grace." How about stopping inciting people to kill us?

