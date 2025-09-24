Had It Coming: MSNBC Appears to Blame Charlie Kirk and ICE for Deadly...
The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA...
VIP
Dem Deflection: Chuck Schumer Touts ‘Both Sides’ and Gun Control After Lefty Opens...
Greg Gutfeld Explodes at Jessica Tarlov for Rolling Out Tired ‘Both Sides’ Deflection...
Jake Tapper Struck by Sudden Convenient Amnesia That Memory-Holes Decade of Dem Lawfare...
Left on Left ACTION! Kamala Harris' Book Tour Got Off to an AWKWARD...
VIP
UK Asylum-Seeker Gets Lighter Sentence for Sexual Assault Than for Posting Mean Tweet
MAZE: Jen Psaki Calls Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension 'A Pretty Watershed Moment' and a...
VIP
Unchallenged Lies: Why Ignoring Misinformation on Social Media Is a Dangerous Mistake
‘This Is Vile’: DHS Tells the AP to Stop With the Pro-Criminal Propaganda
Vance Torches Obama Bro Favreau in ICE Shooting Clash, Slaps Him with a...
John Brown Gun Club Recruits on Campus Saying It's the Only Group That...
Brian Stelter Claims Jimmy Kimmel ‘Is at the Peak of His Powers’ Right...
CNN's Kimmel Viewership Analysis 'Said the Quiet Part Out Loud and Didn't Even...

Former ABC Journo Terry Moran Says 'It's an Administration of Trolls, Led by Trolls'

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on September 24, 2025
meme

Terry Moran has a lot of room to talk, considering his trolling of Stephen Miller lost him his job at ABC News. CNN's Jake Tapper thinks it's time to "show a little grace,"  the irony of saying this to Moran completely lost on him. Tapper was leading a very important discussion of the White House's Presidential Wall of Fame, which features a framed picture of an autopen where Joe Biden would normally be. Yes, President Trump has admitted that his administration does a little trolling. Vice President JD Vance got Joy Reid good today by replying to her accusation that he was a DEI admission to Yale with a meme of himself.

Advertisement

Moran's worried about "trolling" when people like Charlie Kirk are being assassinated for trying to hold a good-faith debate?

Recommended

The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA College Campus Debate Event
Warren Squire
Advertisement

We don't know what's worse: Moran or Tapper asking to "show a little grace." How about stopping inciting people to kill us?

***

Tags:

CNN DONALD TRUMP JAKE TAPPER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA College Campus Debate Event
Warren Squire
Greg Gutfeld Explodes at Jessica Tarlov for Rolling Out Tired ‘Both Sides’ Deflection for ICE Shooter
Warren Squire
Vance Torches Obama Bro Favreau in ICE Shooting Clash, Slaps Him with a Hilarious New Spicy Moniker
justmindy
Left on Left ACTION! Kamala Harris' Book Tour Got Off to an AWKWARD Start
Doug P.
Joy Reid Explains How JD Vance Got Into Yale Through Affirmative Action; Vance Responds With Meme
Brett T.
CNN's Kimmel Viewership Analysis 'Said the Quiet Part Out Loud and Didn't Even Notice!'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA College Campus Debate Event Warren Squire
Advertisement