'Wait for It!' WH Unveils Presidential Walk of Fame (Pay Close Attention to the Picture of Biden)

Doug P. | 3:12 PM on September 24, 2025
AngieArtist

Recently President Trump made it known that he was having a "Presidential Walk of Fame" put in at the White House

President Donald Trump has made more changes to the White House adding a Presidential Walk of Fame, in an “employee-of-the-month” style, along a prominent walkway outside the West Wing. 

Sheets of brown paper appeared as placeholders for picture frames last week on the wall of the West Wing colonnade, which runs along the Rose Garden. Above the brown paper, written in gold paint, are the words “Presidential Walk of Fame.” 

It will feature black-and-white portraits of Trump and previous presidents hung in gold picture frames, the president told The Daily Caller.

 We now have our first look at the presidential photos.

This includes a more accurate portrayal of the country's 46th president. Watch: 

That sums it up perfectly!

Yep, they nailed it. 

*****

