Joy Reid Explains How JD Vance Got Into Yale Through Affirmative Action; Vance Responds With Meme

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on September 24, 2025
Twitter

Here's an alternate headline for this news story, from X: "JD Vance Posts Stoic Photo Countering Joy Reid's Affirmative Action Claim".

Stoic photo? That's one way to call a meme.

If you were wondering why Reid was in the news, it was because of her high-profile appearance on Don Lemon's podcast. Our thanks to the Chief Nerd for watching it so we don't have to. In one segment, which seemed to really amuse Lemon, Reid claimed that Ketanji Brown Jackson, who doesn't know what a woman is, is smart on a level she's never seen before. While Jackson got into school on her intelligence alone, Vice President JD Vance was the product of affirmative action: Yale was looking for an Appalachian white male. These schools wanted mediocre white people like Vance and Justice Amy Coney Barrett as part of their DEI programs.

Vance or someone on his social media team caught wind of the podcast and posted this "stoic photo" in response:

That is some grade-A trolling right there.

There are so many Vance memes in the replies that it would be impossible to post all of them. But yes, Reid is mad because Vance outworked the elites. Yeah, Yale was desperately looking for mediocre Appalacian whites to admit, she's sure of it.

***

