AOC Doubles Down on Claim the Civil Rights Act Gave Blacks the Right to Vote

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on September 20, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy reported earlier on Saturday, Joe Manchin scorched Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her floor speech in which she smeared Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. "We should be clear about who Charlie Kirk was," she said. "His rhetoric and beliefs were ignorant, uneducated, and sought to disenfranchise millions of Americans."

Ignorant and uneducated, huh? As some noted, Ocasio-Cortez claimed in her tirade that blacks were granted the right to vote by the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Ocasio-Cortez, or whichever intern runs her social media account, thought that was a stand-out quote and reposted the video from C-SPAN.

Her post continues:

… accused Jews of controlling “not just the colleges – it’s the nonprofits, it’s the movies, it’s Hollywood, it’s all of it.”

His rhetoric and beliefs were ignorant and sought to disenfranchise millions of Americans – far from “working tirelessly to promote unity” as asserted by the majority in this resolution.”

We can condemn his horrific assassination and the scourge of political violence without uplifting these ideas.

There are already a handful of suggested Community Notes. "The Civil Rights Act did not grant the right for Black Americans to vote. That was the 15th Amendment nearly 100 years earlier," reads one.

She can't be sued because she said it on the House floor. But she also published this post, so …

She's doing her part to radicalize the next Tyler Robinson.

***

