AOC Doubles Down on Claim the Civil Rights Act Gave Blacks the Right to Vote

As Twitchy reported earlier on Saturday, Joe Manchin scorched Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her floor speech in which she smeared Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. "We should be clear about who Charlie Kirk was," she said. "His rhetoric and beliefs were ignorant, uneducated, and sought to disenfranchise millions of Americans."

Ignorant and uneducated, huh? As some noted, Ocasio-Cortez claimed in her tirade that blacks were granted the right to vote by the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

AOC thinks the Civil Right Act "granted black Americans the right to vote."



Umm ... https://t.co/r7iI6U1I8G — Eve Keneinan 𝛗☦️ن (@EveKeneinan) September 19, 2025

Ocasio-Cortez, or whichever intern runs her social media account, thought that was a stand-out quote and reposted the video from C-SPAN.

We should be clear about who Charlie Kirk was: a man who believed that the Civil Rights Act that granted Black Americans the right to vote was a “mistake,” who after the violent attack on Paul Pelosi claimed that “some amazing patriot out there” should bail out his assailant, and… https://t.co/zm6kxIxLZk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 19, 2025

Her post continues:

… accused Jews of controlling “not just the colleges – it’s the nonprofits, it’s the movies, it’s Hollywood, it’s all of it.” His rhetoric and beliefs were ignorant and sought to disenfranchise millions of Americans – far from “working tirelessly to promote unity” as asserted by the majority in this resolution.” We can condemn his horrific assassination and the scourge of political violence without uplifting these ideas.

There are already a handful of suggested Community Notes. "The Civil Rights Act did not grant the right for Black Americans to vote. That was the 15th Amendment nearly 100 years earlier," reads one.

No. He didn’t say that. Please, watch just one full clip of his before you continue smearing a dad man.



Also, Sandy, the Civil Rights Act did not give black people the right to vote.



GRRL, bye. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 20, 2025

Why is there no @CommunityNotes on this post? The right to vote wasn't granted by the Civil Rights Act of 1964 which is the law Charlie Kirk spoke about. It was granted by the 15th Amendment for blacks and 19th Amendment for women. — Wanjiru Njoya (@WanjiruNjoya) September 20, 2025

Never interrupt your enemy when they are making mistakes.



Keep talking AOC. — Jeremy Prime (@DDayCobra) September 19, 2025

Black Americans were granted the right to vote in 1870 with the ratification of the 15th Amendment — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) September 19, 2025

Civil Rights Act should be one page. Don’t discriminate based off the color of one’s skin or race. That’s what he said.



You’re too retarded to gaslight very well and we know this because you parrot the same talking lines as everyone else.



Also…men can’t be women. — TYLER® (@TylerO_90) September 19, 2025

Can you prove what you said about him endeavoring to "disenfranchise" million of black Americans? I feel like that would have been a bigger story. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 19, 2025

Then why did Charlie Kirk have the Turning Point USA Young Black Leadership Summit



We are Charlie! — Annie Tyzak (@AnnieTyzak) September 20, 2025

Remember: She’s lying and she knows she’s lying. She knows this will provoke the right.



She’s banking on progressives being dumb enough to believe her.



Not a bad bet, TBH.



She represents those who’d dance upon your grave now, and she knows it. — Skeletor 🧼🧽🫧 (@TheMuppetPastor) September 19, 2025

This is a lie. I hope the Kirk family sues you into bankruptcy — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 20, 2025

She can't be sued because she said it on the House floor. But she also published this post, so …

The only good thing about this situation is 1000’s of younger Democrat voters have the internet & have been doing their own research. They are now seeing the real videos & the truth — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 19, 2025

AOC is lying to America about Charlie Kirk in order to sow more political violence and division. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 20, 2025

I invite anyone to go watch Charlie Kirk’s actual words and see if she’s lying. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 19, 2025

Perhaps let his wife bury him before you slander his legacy. — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) September 20, 2025

you are ignoring countless hours of recorded history that proves he was in fact not a racist but a good faith champion of unity and democracy, because you are a bad faith manipulative liar. you know exactly what you are doing and so does everyone else — Mike Three (@enjoyoor) September 19, 2025

She's doing her part to radicalize the next Tyler Robinson.

