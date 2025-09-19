Late Night Libs Want to Blame Trump Hating 'Free Speech' for Their Demise...
AOC's Vile House Floor Smear: Defaming Conservative Charlie Kirk as Ignorant and Disenfranchising

justmindy
justmindy | 4:10 PM on September 19, 2025
Democratic National Convention via AP

So much for unity and bringing down the temperature. The Democrats will never ever ever care about that. 

She is literal pond scum. 

She's an awful person and she is stupid. 

When people actually listen to him and not just the cherry picked quotes, they are shocked by the reality of his message. 

Everyday and twice on Sunday. 

That is all that should be said, but AOC doesn't know when to keep her mouth closed. 

He would've mopped the floor with her. 

After her performance today, that is quite clear. 

That was precisely her plan.

