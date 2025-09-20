Manchin Scorches AOC's Repugnant Kirk Tirade, Warns Dems Are in a Catastrophic Insane Tailspin

Matthew Dowd, Fired for His Insensitive Charlie Kirk Take, Is Mad Kimmel Is...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on September 20, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Joe Manchin doesn't have much hope for the Democratic Party after listening to AOC's disgusting rant about Charlie Kirk.

These are not your old school Democrats who at least cared about trying to look like they wanted to get along.

He got out of the game before there was no more chance he'd ever get elected again. 

Let's hope that is the case. 

If they are ever in power again, they will.

The only normal Democrats left are the ones who don't pay much attention

Only time will tell how the wind blows, but that should certainly be the end of our career. 

It's basically a cult at this point.

