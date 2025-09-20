Manchin Scorches AOC's Repugnant Kirk Tirade, Warns Dems Are in a Catastrophic Insane Tailspin

Joe Manchin doesn't have much hope for the Democratic Party after listening to AOC's disgusting rant about Charlie Kirk.

Former Democrat Senator Joe Manchin TORCHES AOC over her vile rhetoric about Charlie Kirk during a vote to condemn his assassination:



“If that’s the way the Democrat Party is going, it’s getting worse, not better.” pic.twitter.com/D7W18ohKlN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 19, 2025

@AOC shame on you! Charlie was absolutely brilliant…you have nerve to speak so ill of a young person with a young family assassinated … are you missing your heart or just have no common sense-my dad would have called you “educated idiot”…. He was old school from Univ of Ill. https://t.co/IityUZ37MP — Sue 🙏🏻🇺🇸🙏🏻Illinois (@SueSpencerCat) September 20, 2025

When you choose to be on the 20 side of every 80/20 issue eventually you end up with just that. Politics where one side will eventually get 80% of the vote and the other will get 20%. ( Cc @ScottJenningsKY )



This is not your mom and dad‘s Democrats versus Republicans anymore.… https://t.co/6SZiyA7R4p — FrankTown (@FrankTown) September 20, 2025

These are not your old school Democrats who at least cared about trying to look like they wanted to get along.

Too bad Manchin didn't figure out the Dem party was a criminal operation years earlier and flipped to the Republican Party. If he had, he could have saved the Dem Party from going down this completely insane radical Leftist party it has become. https://t.co/uC9NE3T4Am — Golden MAGA Glenn (@Glenn99352879) September 20, 2025

He got out of the game before there was no more chance he'd ever get elected again.

@AOC keep up with your rhetoric and hate speech. https://t.co/C941gjlAxt — Chas Busch (@ZULUMALE) September 20, 2025

First, AOC is WRONG about the civil rights comment, secondly, I have said it for years now, the DEM party is in self-destruct mode, they pressed the nuke button this past week on that downward slide, you will be amazed at the blow out come the next election if they don't change https://t.co/qQvodE1337 — Neal Cox (@nealcox1234) September 20, 2025

Let's hope that is the case.

Well no shi+. They are insane and are trying to destroy America https://t.co/PPPUyTSlIJ — GaryfromKY (@GaryfromKY) September 20, 2025

If they are ever in power again, they will.

Most normal Americans will agree with him - they have lost us https://t.co/7F7ZrnK9Oh — Shawnda (@ShawndaMajors) September 20, 2025

The only normal Democrats left are the ones who don't pay much attention

She has used her repudiation of Kirk and support for murd3r to announce her planned run in 2028.

just so you know. https://t.co/8uPzX7KHOK — RoseDragon (@Rosedragon108_) September 20, 2025

“Who wants to burn up their career on the House floor today like a burning bag of dog poop thrown on a porch?”

AOC’S hand shoots up. — Doug Bright (@DougBright1) September 19, 2025

Only time will tell how the wind blows, but that should certainly be the end of our career.

It’s obvious to everyone. The way to the top for the democrats is to dig themselves further into a bottomless hole. — Abdul Mohammed (@Omoteni) September 20, 2025

It's not a even a political party anymore. — Johnny Poppers (@Poppers_Johnny) September 20, 2025

It's basically a cult at this point.

