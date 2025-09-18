WaPo Accuses Trump and His Allies of an 'Alarming Attempt to Stunt Freedom of Expression'

Chris Mowrey Is Starting a Snitch Website for People Making Fun of Jimmy...
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on September 18, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

This is incredible. We just witnessed an alarming (and successful) attempt at stunting freedom of expression when Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot in the throat and killed by a leftist assassin at the start of a college speaking tour. Kirk was murdered because some people didn't agree with what he had to say and found it necessary to kill him. On Monday night, late-night "comedian" Jimmy Kimmel claimed that MAGA conservatives had spent the weekend pretending that the shooter wasn't one of them.

Was Tyler Robinson a lone wolf? A lot of people on social media seemed to have foreknowledge of "something big" happening on September 10. The FBI said it was expanding its investigation into leftist groups in Utah, like the Armed Queers of Salt Lake City, which scrubbed its Instagram account after Kirk's killing.

The Washington Post is now reporting that President Donald Trump and his allies have launched an "alarming attempt to stunt freedom of expression" because Kimmel was pulled off the air. No, Trump didn't make a call to ABC and demand that Kimmel be canceled. Trump didn't call school districts and demand that teachers who celebrated Kirk's assassination on social media be fired.

Michael Birnbaum, Sarah Ellison, and Perry Stein report:

Trump is “very much wanting to use the tools of the government to try to silence the speech that he doesn’t like,” said Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the University of California at Berkeley School of Law and a leading First Amendment scholar. “It’s not a new playbook for people to use power in that way, but we’ve never seen a president do anything like this before.”

… 

Supporters of the White House campaign denied that it represents a threat to First Amendment rights and described it as a needed corrective to years in which they say they were targeted by the left for their political views.

NBC News has already reported that teachers are being fired for "sharing opinions" about Kirk's murder.

Does the Washington Post mean there might be consequences for shooting and killing Trump's friend for the crime of speaking on a college campus?

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

