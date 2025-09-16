Ro Khanna Says Every Dem Is Horrified by Charlie Kirk’s Murder - Online...
Hot Take: Charlie Kirk's Assassin 'Was Always Generally Apolitical,' Not a Leftist

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on September 16, 2025
Twitchy

Liberals have been throwing their backs out trying to make the case that Charlie Kirk's assassin, Tyler Robinson, was "ultra-MAGA" and killed Kirk because he wasn't conservative enough. They want so very much for this not to be another case of leftist violence. After all, Robinson's mother and father were conservative Trump voters, so he must have been one too. Never mind that they've said he'd become more and more radicalized.

Ken Klippenstein has written a piece arguing that the accused shooter's politics are not what the media would have you believe. Actually, the media, in the form of MSNBC, suggested that maybe Kirk was shot by a supporter in a burst of "celebratory gunfire." They've been slow to call him what he is: a leftist extremist who thought Kirk had to be killed because "some hate can't be negotiated out."

Oh, an exclusive! Let's hear it:

Trump and company portray the alleged Utah shooter as left-wing and liberals portray him as right-wing. The federal conclusion will inevitably be that he was a so-called Nihilist Violent Extremist (NVE); meanwhile, the crackdown has already begun, as I reported yesterday. The country is practically ready to go to war.

“It’s been so terrible and seeing it from an inside perspective is so frustrating,” a friend of Robinson’s since middle school told me. The childhood friend, who asked not to be named for fear of threats, provided me with the above non-public photo of Robinson on a camping trip (a favorite activity of his) to corroborate their relationship.

“I think the main thing that’s caused so much confusion is that he was always generally apolitical for the most part,” the friend told me. “That's the big thing, he just never really talked politics which is why it's so frustrating.”

Yesterday, FBI Director Kash Patel said in an interview that Robinson “subscribed to left-wing ideology,” citing his family’s remarks to investigators. But those close to Robinson say there was a lot his family didn’t know about him.

“Their ideas are based on someone they didn't fully understand,” the childhood friend told me. Though the family was generally supportive of Robinson (a claim corroborated by his mother’s Facebook account, brimming with praise for Tyler) they didn’t seem to know about his relationship with a transgender person named Lance, the friend said.

Ro Khanna Says Every Dem Is Horrified by Charlie Kirk’s Murder - Online Celebratory Posts Show Otherwise
Warren Squire
So maybe Robinson wasn't a leftist; he just cared particularly about LGBTQ causes because he had a transgender boyfriend.

But his middle school friend says it's more complicated than that.

A lot of people in the replies who really don't want this to be another example of leftist violence are calling this "real journalism." Cherry-picked chats from Discord and an interview with a childhood friend who doesn't seem to know anything.

***

Editor's Note: The media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about leftist violence and hatred.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

