Hot Take: Charlie Kirk's Assassin 'Was Always Generally Apolitical,' Not a Leftist

Liberals have been throwing their backs out trying to make the case that Charlie Kirk's assassin, Tyler Robinson, was "ultra-MAGA" and killed Kirk because he wasn't conservative enough. They want so very much for this not to be another case of leftist violence. After all, Robinson's mother and father were conservative Trump voters, so he must have been one too. Never mind that they've said he'd become more and more radicalized.

Ken Klippenstein has written a piece arguing that the accused shooter's politics are not what the media would have you believe. Actually, the media, in the form of MSNBC, suggested that maybe Kirk was shot by a supporter in a burst of "celebratory gunfire." They've been slow to call him what he is: a leftist extremist who thought Kirk had to be killed because "some hate can't be negotiated out."

New Tyler Robinson posts leaked to me tell a very different story than you've heard before:https://t.co/kI8EhweRwO — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) September 16, 2025

Oh, an exclusive! Let's hear it:

Trump and company portray the alleged Utah shooter as left-wing and liberals portray him as right-wing. The federal conclusion will inevitably be that he was a so-called Nihilist Violent Extremist (NVE); meanwhile, the crackdown has already begun, as I reported yesterday. The country is practically ready to go to war. “It’s been so terrible and seeing it from an inside perspective is so frustrating,” a friend of Robinson’s since middle school told me. The childhood friend, who asked not to be named for fear of threats, provided me with the above non-public photo of Robinson on a camping trip (a favorite activity of his) to corroborate their relationship. “I think the main thing that’s caused so much confusion is that he was always generally apolitical for the most part,” the friend told me. “That's the big thing, he just never really talked politics which is why it's so frustrating.” … Yesterday, FBI Director Kash Patel said in an interview that Robinson “subscribed to left-wing ideology,” citing his family’s remarks to investigators. But those close to Robinson say there was a lot his family didn’t know about him. “Their ideas are based on someone they didn't fully understand,” the childhood friend told me. Though the family was generally supportive of Robinson (a claim corroborated by his mother’s Facebook account, brimming with praise for Tyler) they didn’t seem to know about his relationship with a transgender person named Lance, the friend said.

So maybe Robinson wasn't a leftist; he just cared particularly about LGBTQ causes because he had a transgender boyfriend.

A furry Anteefa who knows the brother of the trans lover said the murderer was a big Charlie Kirk fan and a member of the Proud Boyz. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) September 16, 2025

Ken, his mother told police he had become more left-leaning in recent years. He said Kirk was spreading evil and hate. He said his dad had become “die-hard MAGA”. He was actively dating a transgender woman.



This one isn’t too complicated. — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) September 16, 2025

But his middle school friend says it's more complicated than that.

No, they're telling the story we all expected.



You all can't gaslight and spin your way out of this one. You created a Frankenstein monster that you can no longer control. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 16, 2025

The family said he was recently radicalized in the last year to 6 months. Pulling up conversations from 5+ years ago is irrelevant, so are childhood friends. — Krystie (@krystie27) September 16, 2025

What about the 7 social media accounts under investigation for having foreknowledge, @kenklippenstein? Have you looked into this at all? — Peter Laffin (@petermlaffin) September 16, 2025

What you just posted doesn't prove anything. Those are from years ago. Can you show something more recent? — Geoff Martin is wrong about everything Groyper (@Am3ricanM4n) September 16, 2025

Writes “Balla Ciao” and “Hey Fascist, Catch” on shell casings. In love with a transgender. Calls Charlie Kirk “too hateful,” assassinates Charlie Kirk.



“hErE’s WhY hE’s a RigHt WingEr DuR dUr…” — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) September 16, 2025

You are trying to force something and it is pathetic — Abri (@abriNotMe77) September 16, 2025

Quotes from 2020, prior to his radicalization, are meaningless in showing current motives. — Jay Walker (@FideCounsel) September 16, 2025

Doesn’t change anything. Let me know if you get anything better than, “hey fascist, catch”?



Otherwise, this has zero bearing on the case in court. — Hugotee (@Hugotee17700) September 16, 2025

Begging you not to delete this L pic.twitter.com/ltXvxdTaBW — GoshuAAAA (@Skipper1913) September 16, 2025

This doesn’t refute anything. — V4Vendetta🛡️ (@v4_vendetta81) September 16, 2025

Read his text messages, idiot. It's clear why he did this. — Mike Shelby (@grayzoneintel) September 16, 2025

Every single thing about piece was just proven wrong.



This is what a disinformation super-spreader event looks like. — Peter Laffin (@petermlaffin) September 16, 2025

Weak attempt.

You intentionally lead people to believe that he was just a nihilist gamerboy, leaving out obvious ideological evidence. — Intalekshewal (@intalekshewal) September 16, 2025

A lot of people in the replies who really don't want this to be another example of leftist violence are calling this "real journalism." Cherry-picked chats from Discord and an interview with a childhood friend who doesn't seem to know anything.

How are you not embarrassed? — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 16, 2025





***

Editor's Note: The media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about leftist violence and hatred.

