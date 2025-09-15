Jonathan Turley on Laurence Tribe Claiming Charlie Kirk’s Killer Was ‘Ultra MAGA’

As we reported earlier on Monday, Axios published a story about how internet searches for "Groypers" spiked after Charlie Kirk's assassination by people who thought his killer was an alt-right conservative. He did come from a Republican family, after all, so he must have been a fan of Kirk's who shot him because he wasn't conservative enough. At least that's what official police sources told former MSNBC journalist David Shuster.

Marc Caputo's story noted that the "online left" had quickly spread the theory. Among those on the online left were the head of the National Teachers' Union, Washington Post reporters, Atlantic staff writers, MSNBC and CNN contributors, and law professor Lawrence Tribe, who claimed that Kirk's assassin was "ultra-MAGA," a phrase popularized by President Joe Biden.

If you are wondering why so many lawyers are infected with the woke mind virus, perhaps it is because the professors who teach them boldly peddle lies to serve a political agenda. Harvard … https://t.co/Lb0h5SNRSU — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) September 14, 2025

Another law professor who's not suffering from TDS is Jonathan Turley, who looked at Tribe's post.

It remains impressive how liberals can spread disinformation with impunity while supporting censorship in the name of combating disinformation. https://t.co/UAojD6zl8b Laurence Tribe's claim that Kirk's shooter was MAGA takes disinformation to a new delusional level... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 14, 2025

The link Turley provides points to this story:

A distinguished Harvard Law professor and legal scholar was hammered on social media after spreading a debunked rumor that the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s assassination was "ultra-MAGA" and that Republicans were trying to "blame" liberals for the tragedy. Laurence Tribe made the comment in a post on X that shared a lengthy post from an account called Occupy Democrats, which attempted to paint a picture of suspect Tyler Robinson’s political ideology. "Kirk’s apparent assassin seems to have been ultra-MAGA, exploding the GOP/MAGA attempt to pin the blame for this tragedy on liberals," wrote Tribe, a professor at Harvard Law School from 1968 until his retirement in 2020.

Now, Tribe is trying to walk it back, while still saying that those who are calling Kirk's killer a liberal are exploiting his death for political gain.

Re Kirk’s grotesque murder:

1. Nothing could possibly justify it.

2. Those calling the suspected assassin trans, liberal, or a radical leftist are exploiting a tragedy for political gain by making stuff up.

3. My reaction saying he was to Kirk’s right was premature, and I’m sorry… — Laurence Tribe 🇺🇦 ⚖️ (@tribelaw) September 14, 2025

It was premature, and you should be sorry. Look at this:

When he thought Republicans killed Charlie Kirk he tried to score political points



Now that it’s known the killer was a leftist, he says:



“Those calling the suspected assassin trans, liberal, or a radical leftist are exploiting a tragedy for political gain by making stuff up” https://t.co/OzGjB4HktS pic.twitter.com/FnWaZjRWQy — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 14, 2025

Do they not hear themselves — Jeannie Ballentine (@goodbyegirl1012) September 15, 2025

Tribe is not credible anymore. If he ever was — Stroonzy (@Stroonzy1) September 14, 2025

It’s easy to see how all these lefties think the killer was MAGA tho. Almost every MAGA person I know fantasized continuously about murdering Charlie Kirk and lived in romantic relationships with trans furries. — Grampy Rick (@Grampy_Rick) September 15, 2025

One of America's foremost intellectuals, right? — LLManning (@laowaiatlarge) September 15, 2025

America dodged a bullet each time Larry Tribe got passed over for SCOTUS. — Michael Goolsby (@MichaelGoolsbyV) September 14, 2025

Was Lawrence Tribe ever really a brilliant legal mind, @JonathanTurley?



I’ve seen several instances this past year that say, nay scream, absolutely not. — Lithium Werx (@LithiumWerx) September 14, 2025

Yeah, his legal takes since 2016 or so have been rather sketchy. At least he's not in the classroom at Harvard anymore, although he's still associated with the university.

***





