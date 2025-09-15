Jonathan Turley on Laurence Tribe Claiming Charlie Kirk’s Killer Was ‘Ultra MAGA’

VIP
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on September 15, 2025
ABC

As we reported earlier on Monday, Axios published a story about how internet searches for "Groypers" spiked after Charlie Kirk's assassination by people who thought his killer was an alt-right conservative. He did come from a Republican family, after all, so he must have been a fan of Kirk's who shot him because he wasn't conservative enough. At least that's what official police sources told former MSNBC journalist David Shuster.

Marc Caputo's story noted that the "online left" had quickly spread the theory. Among those on the online left were the head of the National Teachers' Union, Washington Post reporters, Atlantic staff writers, MSNBC and CNN contributors, and law professor Lawrence Tribe, who claimed that Kirk's assassin was "ultra-MAGA," a phrase popularized by President Joe Biden.

Another law professor who's not suffering from TDS is Jonathan Turley, who looked at Tribe's post.

The link Turley provides points to this story:

A distinguished Harvard Law professor and legal scholar was hammered on social media after spreading a debunked rumor that the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s assassination was "ultra-MAGA" and that Republicans were trying to "blame" liberals for the tragedy.

Laurence Tribe made the comment in a post on X that shared a lengthy post from an account called Occupy Democrats, which attempted to paint a picture of suspect Tyler Robinson’s political ideology.

"Kirk’s apparent assassin seems to have been ultra-MAGA, exploding the GOP/MAGA attempt to pin the blame for this tragedy on liberals," wrote Tribe, a professor at Harvard Law School from 1968 until his retirement in 2020.

Now, Tribe is trying to walk it back, while still saying that those who are calling Kirk's killer a liberal are exploiting his death for political gain.

It was premature, and you should be sorry. Look at this:

Yeah, his legal takes since 2016 or so have been rather sketchy. At least he's not in the classroom at Harvard anymore, although he's still associated with the university.

***


