Journo's Sources Tell Him Tyler Robinson Hated Charlie Kirk Because He Wasn't Conservative Enough

Our own Fuzzy Chimp is working on a piece about the laughable way the Left is trying to link Charlie Kirk's assassin to the Right. After all, his parents were Republicans (though he was not). He grew up in a Republican household and was introduced to gun culture early in his life by his sheriff father. People have even tried Photoshopping Donald Trump onto his T-shirt in the security video.

David Shuster, who says in his X bio that he previously anchored for MSNBC and is a contributor to Rebel HQ, a YouTube channel that is part of The Young Turk's network, reported on Friday that, according to police interviews with his family, alleged assassin Tyler Robinson hated Kirk because he wasn't conservative enough.

According to Utah officials + police interviews with his family, Tyler Robinson hated Charlie Kirk because Kirk wasn't conservative enough. (Robinson reportedly admired Nick Fuentes). GOPer's now scrubbing X posts about dems faster than DOJ erases Trump name in Epstein files. — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) September 12, 2025

There are currently nine suggested Community Notes to go with Shuster's post. Republicans are now scrubbing X posts about Democrats? First, name one. Second, how has Shuster not scrubbed this post yet?

I heard this exact thing from the Gaza Health Ministry. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) September 12, 2025

unless you have an actual source on this i think you should reflect on the fact that you're spreading unverified nonsense for clout at a time when people are scared and searching for answers — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) September 12, 2025

"According to Utah officials …." Which officials would those be? Not the governor of Utah, for one.

Tyler Robinson, the alleged murderer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was “deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology,”…according to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox



…Robinson’s political leanings had since become “very clear to us and to the investigators”https://t.co/GYyZvRtU6z — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) September 13, 2025

You're such an embarrassment. Cannot believe you had a real job once. — sabrecav (@sabrecav) September 12, 2025

According to his Wikipedia page, he'd worked for MSNBC, but was fired when they found out he was auditioning for a gig at CNN. Better yet, back in 2011, Keith Olbermann had hired Shuster to serve as "primary substitute anchor" for the re-launch of "Countdown with Keith Olbermann."

We literally know this isn't true, so why do you feel so comfortable lying about it? — Theophilus Chilton (Scots-Irish Supremacist) 🇺🇲 (@Theo_Chilton) September 13, 2025

Post a source — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) September 12, 2025

Pretty irresponsible to say this without any sourcing — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) September 12, 2025

No Utah official, police statement, or FBI report so far has said that Tyler Robinson hated Charlie Kirk because he wasn't conservative enough or that he admired Nick Fuentes — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) September 13, 2025

And this supposed professional journalist posted this on Friday afternoon, a full day after officials had found the engravings on Robinson's bullet casings.

He's not contributing to "Morning Joe" anymore (we don't think), but is Shuster really working with The Young Turks?

***

Editor's Note: The media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about conservatives.

