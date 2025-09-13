Journo's Sources Tell Him Tyler Robinson Hated Charlie Kirk Because He Wasn't Conservative Enough

Leftist Bubble Burst? Charlie Kirk's Killer in Romantic Relationship With Transgender Room...
Brett T. | 5:00 PM on September 13, 2025
Journalism meme

Our own Fuzzy Chimp is working on a piece about the laughable way the Left is trying to link Charlie Kirk's assassin to the Right. After all, his parents were Republicans (though he was not). He grew up in a Republican household and was introduced to gun culture early in his life by his sheriff father. People have even tried Photoshopping Donald Trump onto his T-shirt in the security video.

David Shuster, who says in his X bio that he previously anchored for MSNBC and is a contributor to Rebel HQ, a YouTube channel that is part of The Young Turk's network, reported on Friday that, according to police interviews with his family, alleged assassin Tyler Robinson hated Kirk because he wasn't conservative enough.

There are currently nine suggested Community Notes to go with Shuster's post. Republicans are now scrubbing X posts about Democrats? First, name one. Second, how has Shuster not scrubbed this post yet?

"According to Utah officials …." Which officials would those be? Not the governor of Utah, for one.

According to his Wikipedia page, he'd worked for MSNBC, but was fired when they found out he was auditioning for a gig at CNN. Better yet, back in 2011, Keith Olbermann had hired Shuster to serve as "primary substitute anchor" for the re-launch of "Countdown with Keith Olbermann."

And this supposed professional journalist posted this on Friday afternoon, a full day after officials had found the engravings on Robinson's bullet casings.

He's not contributing to "Morning Joe" anymore (we don't think), but is Shuster really working with The Young Turks?

***

Editor's Note: The media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about conservatives.

