'That S*** Is Dead!' Greg Gutfeld Drops a Rhetorical NUKE on Jessica Tarlov...
VIP
Leftists Clutch Pearls as Conservative Wave Wrecks Their Woke Empire
Katy Tur's MSNBC Bias Bonanza: Hiding Her Own Dad's Trans Drama While Bashing...
Trump Considering Designating ANTIFA a Terrorist Group, Dems Have Claimed It’s an 'Idea'...
Victor Shi Celebrates That ICE Agents in CA Can’t Wear Masks, Gets Schooled
VIP
Peter Baker: Trump Should Bury Anger Over Friend Being Murdered and Seek Unity...
Jasmine Crockett’s Massive Meltdown: Cancel Culture vs. Consequence Culture Leaves Her Big...
Scott Wiener's Tone-Deaf Post-Murder Smear: Condemning Charlie Kirk's Death While Dehumani...
NYT: Trump Officials Using Charlie Kirk's Assassination 'To Threaten Liberal Groups'
Justice Prevails! NJ Nurse Reinstated - and Surgeon RESIGNS - Over Doc's Repulsive...
Karen Attiah 'Decolonized' From The Washington Post
Kash Patel Responds to Lying Blowhard Sen. Adam Schiff's Video About His Testimony...
Report: Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Placing a Bomb Under a Fox News...
Jasmine Crockett's Pastor Puts Finger Quotes Around 'White Christian' While Describing Cha...

They're Still Claiming Charlie Kirk's Assassin Was a 'White, Conservative, Mormon Man'

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on September 15, 2025
Utah Governor's Office via AP

We have to cover this post by Axios White House reporter Marc Caputo, if only because Keith Olbermann of all people calls him a failure.

Advertisement

"Baseless theories." No, we're talking about the leftists who spent the whole weekend claiming that Kirk grew up in a Republican household that voted for Donald Trump, so he must be "ultra-MAGA." They're still saying it:

His family stated that he was becoming a more and more radicalized leftist via the internet. And she shames Caputo for being OK with lying to people.

Ed Krassenstein. Now there's a reliable source.

Caputo writes:

Soon after Charlie Kirk's assassination, some on the political left quickly spread a baseless theory that the conservative podcaster was killed by a follower of the ultra-right-wing group called Groypers.

The big picture: Internet searches for Groypers skyrocketed last week as critics tried to connect Kirk's suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, and the group's leader, Nick Fuentes, a podcaster known for edgy, racist and socially transgressive content.

Recommended

'That S*** Is Dead!' Greg Gutfeld Drops a Rhetorical NUKE on Jessica Tarlov and the 'Both Sides' Lie
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

As Twitchy reported, MSNBC's Katy Tur and the now-fired Matthew Dowd talked about the possibility of Kirk being killed by a supporter in a burst of "celebratory gunfire."

Advertisement

Yes, Laurence Tribe had posted that the shooter was "ultra-MAGA."

About half of the replies to Caputo are asking what proof he has that Kirk's assassin was a leftist, and saying that "officials say" is doing a lot of heavy lifting. They're still clinging to the idea that he wasn't a Groyper, but just a Trump-voting conservative, like his parents.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK KEITH OLBERMANN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'That S*** Is Dead!' Greg Gutfeld Drops a Rhetorical NUKE on Jessica Tarlov and the 'Both Sides' Lie
Grateful Calvin
Katy Tur's MSNBC Bias Bonanza: Hiding Her Own Dad's Trans Drama While Bashing Charlie Kirk
justmindy
Victor Shi Celebrates That ICE Agents in CA Can’t Wear Masks, Gets Schooled
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Jasmine Crockett’s Massive Meltdown: Cancel Culture vs. Consequence Culture Leaves Her Big Mad
justmindy
Justice Prevails! NJ Nurse Reinstated - and Surgeon RESIGNS - Over Doc's Repulsive Charlie Kirk Comment
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'That S*** Is Dead!' Greg Gutfeld Drops a Rhetorical NUKE on Jessica Tarlov and the 'Both Sides' Lie Grateful Calvin
Advertisement