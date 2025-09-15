They're Still Claiming Charlie Kirk's Assassin Was a 'White, Conservative, Mormon Man'

We have to cover this post by Axios White House reporter Marc Caputo, if only because Keith Olbermann of all people calls him a failure.

The online left quickly spread a baseless theory over the weekend that Charlie Kirk was killed by a rightwing Groyper



There's 0 real evidence of that, officials say the killer's a leftist & so many wondered "what's a Groyper" that internet traffic spikedhttps://t.co/QTVJwIYATY — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) September 15, 2025

As you are spreading baseless theories about leftists, you failure — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 15, 2025

"Baseless theories." No, we're talking about the leftists who spent the whole weekend claiming that Kirk grew up in a Republican household that voted for Donald Trump, so he must be "ultra-MAGA." They're still saying it:

His family all stated the alleged shooter was a white, conservative, Mormon man.



Where is any evidence do officials have that he’s a leftist? Sounds like you’re on the team that’s OK with lying to people. — Angela Ryan (@Ryan2011Angela) September 15, 2025

His family stated that he was becoming a more and more radicalized leftist via the internet. And she shames Caputo for being OK with lying to people.

Sure, nothing is confirmed but there's literally photos of him dressed as a groyper meme. Zero everyday l evidence of any leftist beliefs. — Scott Baiowulf (@BaiowulfScott) September 15, 2025

This is referenced in the story you didn’t read https://t.co/io1d18iD0T — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) September 15, 2025

Ed Krassenstein. Now there's a reliable source.

Caputo writes:

Soon after Charlie Kirk's assassination, some on the political left quickly spread a baseless theory that the conservative podcaster was killed by a follower of the ultra-right-wing group called Groypers. The big picture: Internet searches for Groypers skyrocketed last week as critics tried to connect Kirk's suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, and the group's leader, Nick Fuentes, a podcaster known for edgy, racist and socially transgressive content.

It wasn't just the "online left".



It was the Head of the National Teachers' Union, Washington Post reporters, Atlantic Staff Writers, CNN contributors, people with real influence in politics and media. https://t.co/3OT9ALdL1m — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 15, 2025

I think if Kirk's death was just celebrated by the online dirtbag left like they have done with everyone from John McCain to Herman Cain to Barbara Bush, the public push back we're seeing would not happen.



We have never seen something like this. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 15, 2025

Randi Weingarten isn’t just the teachers union president, she was a member of the Democratic National Committee for more than 12 years until this year. — Three feet to infinity (@hyperfocal) September 15, 2025

Don’t forget MSNBC talking heads and anchors. — Herodotus (@btmlineman) September 15, 2025

As Twitchy reported, MSNBC's Katy Tur and the now-fired Matthew Dowd talked about the possibility of Kirk being killed by a supporter in a burst of "celebratory gunfire."

“Online left…”



Is that the new euphemism for MAINSTREAM MEDIA? Because nearly every outlet reported some version of that, starting with @MSNBC speculating it was a “shot in celebration.” — Eric Hellwig (@Coach_Hellwig) September 15, 2025

The @TMZ newsroom that broke out in laughter at the news. — Dr. Martha (@IMissRWReagan_) September 15, 2025

Don’t forget Wikipedia — SomeTweeter (@tomwesleyson) September 15, 2025

And whatever you call Larry Tribe at this point. Washed up and comic book clown, one time constitutional law expert — Jmarloe (@Jmarloe1608) September 15, 2025

Yes, Laurence Tribe had posted that the shooter was "ultra-MAGA."

About half of the replies to Caputo are asking what proof he has that Kirk's assassin was a leftist, and saying that "officials say" is doing a lot of heavy lifting. They're still clinging to the idea that he wasn't a Groyper, but just a Trump-voting conservative, like his parents.

***

