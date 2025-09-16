Charlie Kirk Killer Tyler Robinson Told Boyfriend ‘Some Hate Can’t Be Negotiated Out’

Charlie Kirk's assassin, Tyler Robinson, doesn't have much of a case to plead not guilty, seeing as he confessed to the killing to his transgender roommate/boyfriend. Authorities say that Robinson left a written note under his computer keyboard telling his boyfriend, "I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I'm going to take it." The man who shot the 31-year-old father of two in the throat even gave a motive: he'd had enough of Kirk's hate.

"Why did I do it?" Robinson wrote to his trans roommate/romantic partner about murdering Charlie Kirk for political reasons. "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out." pic.twitter.com/tqtfikIC1i — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 16, 2025

Charlie Kirk's killer told his trans boyfriend that he killed him because "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out." pic.twitter.com/QP3jhxFqt1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 16, 2025

This is 100% the critical theory lens through which the far -left sees the world.



Words are violence and a Christian man preaching what they believe to be “hate” can’t be “negotiated out.”



Therefore, murder is “justified.” This is literally the ideology. https://t.co/XJbLpKfjlK — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 16, 2025

I thought the motive was unknown? — Rich Arnold (@rcarnold1) September 16, 2025

It's pretty well known at this point.

Clearly, the individual who possessed a form of nonnegotiable hate was Tyler Robinson. — The Swine Parrot (@TheSwineParrot) September 16, 2025

If he can rationalize murdering him, what does that say about rationalizing murdering the rest of us? 😡 Stay strapped my friends. — Ron (@RonStan44933983) September 16, 2025

Everything they believe is inverted…the total opposite of reality — Harry C. Hunt (@rep_hunt) September 16, 2025

How could anyone who listens to the totality of what Kirk ever said, determine that he is a hateful bigot? It literally proves that they never heard anything first-hand, and ran with the media narrative of him. He died for nothing... — Jerry Finkel (@finkel_jerry) September 16, 2025

How much did Robinson actually know about Kirk? It seems he didn't get his information firsthand. He was told that Kirk was full of hate and he believed it.

That's really disturbing irony.. — Billy The Unheard (@Nomadhidinghere) September 16, 2025

I have never seen any hate from Charlie Kirk — Lumbricus Terrestris (@Wormwarone) September 16, 2025

Because there wasn't any. Except his killer believed Kirk's "hate" couldn't be negotiated out. Maybe he could have given it a try since Kirk was right there offering to debate.

***

Editor’s Note: The hate is coming from the Left.

