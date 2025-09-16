Sen. Mazie Hirono Tells Kash Patel It Is ‘Harsh’ to Make Women Do...
Guy Benson Just Served Gov. Josh Shapiro a Heapin' Helpin' of STFU Juice...
Scumbag Who Helped Tyler Robinson Escape By Claiming HE Did It Just Ran...
Post Guild Supports Comrades, Journalism Not So Much
VIP
Who Wants to Tell Her? Decoding Fox News Account Claims Antifa Isn't a...
'You Are a DISGRACE!' Someone Better Call 9-1-1 Because, LOL, Kash Patel Just...
If You Thought Biden Was Corrupt, You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet! Just GUESS...
WHOA --> Check Out Which Group the FBI Is Investigating As Part of...
'This Is MY TIME': Don't Look Now, But Kash Patel Just Basically Made...
Greg Gutfeld OWNS the NYT for Taking Republicans POUNCE to a Whole New...
THERE It Is! WATCH Dick Durbin's Face As Kash Patel Fires BACK With...
Glenn Youngkin DROPS Abigail Spanberger for Refusing to Call for Dot Heffron's IMMEDIATE...
Top Terrorism Charges Against the Violent Left's Hero Luigi Mangione Thrown Out -...
Remember That Old White Guy We THOUGHT Was Charlie Kirk's Assassin At First?...

Charlie Kirk Killer Tyler Robinson Told Boyfriend ‘Some Hate Can’t Be Negotiated Out’

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on September 16, 2025
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File

Charlie Kirk's assassin, Tyler Robinson, doesn't have much of a case to plead not guilty, seeing as he confessed to the killing to his transgender roommate/boyfriend. Authorities say that Robinson left a written note under his computer keyboard telling his boyfriend, "I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I'm going to take it." The man who shot the 31-year-old father of two in the throat even gave a motive: he'd had enough of Kirk's hate.

Advertisement

It's pretty well known at this point.

Recommended

Scumbag Who Helped Tyler Robinson Escape By Claiming HE Did It Just Ran Head-First Into KARMA
Sam J.
Advertisement

How much did Robinson actually know about Kirk? It seems he didn't get his information firsthand. He was told that Kirk was full of hate and he believed it.

Because there wasn't any. Except his killer believed Kirk's "hate" couldn't be negotiated out. Maybe he could have given it a try since Kirk was right there offering to debate.

*** 

Editor’s Note: The hate is coming from the Left.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the dangers of leftist extremism. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scumbag Who Helped Tyler Robinson Escape By Claiming HE Did It Just Ran Head-First Into KARMA
Sam J.
Guy Benson Just Served Gov. Josh Shapiro a Heapin' Helpin' of STFU Juice for Pushing 'Both Sides' Card
Sam J.
'You Are a DISGRACE!' Someone Better Call 9-1-1 Because, LOL, Kash Patel Just ENDED Adam Schiff (Watch)
Sam J.
'This Is MY TIME': Don't Look Now, But Kash Patel Just Basically Made Cory Booker Cry Like a Girl (WATCH)
Sam J.
If You Thought Biden Was Corrupt, You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet! Just GUESS Who Biden's FBI Was Spying On
Sam J.
THERE It Is! WATCH Dick Durbin's Face As Kash Patel Fires BACK With Question HE'D Rather NOT Answer -Clip
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scumbag Who Helped Tyler Robinson Escape By Claiming HE Did It Just Ran Head-First Into KARMA Sam J.
Advertisement