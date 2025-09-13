NYT, ABC News Report That President Trump Has Escalated Attacks on His Political Opponents

NYT Publishes What Streamer Who Was to Debate Charlie Kirk 'Would Have Said'
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on September 13, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated by a crazed leftist, no matter how hard the media tries to make it sound like he was a right-winger from a Republican family who voted for Donald Trump. Speaking of Donald Trump, he was almost assassinated in Butler, Pennsylvania, during the 2024 campaign, so he knows a little bit about the topic.

As we reported, Trump spoke about Kirk's murder from the Oval Office on Wednesday night. And he had a message: “For years, the radical left has compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis … this type of language is directly responsible for the terrorism we’re seeing in our country today. And it must stop RIGHT NOW!”

ABC News quickly pointed out that, "While President Trump has called for an end to political violence following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, he did not recognize or acknowledge the recent threats, violent attacks and killings of Democrats." That was a lie. Reporter Ivan Pereira pointed to the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses, which Trump did acknowledge as "horrible." ABC News itself reported on June 17 that "condemned the violence." Did Trump call Gov. Tim Walz? No. Did he acknowledge the murders? Yes, absolutely. ABC News' reporters don't watch their own network, apparently.

ABC News then reported on Friday, "Trump doubles down on blaming 'radical left' after vow to go after political violence." No, ABC News, you don't have to put quotation marks around radical Left.

The New York Times also reported that Trump had "escalated attacks" on his political opponents. Um, name one.

Yeah, Trump's political opponents never stopped calling him a fascist and a danger to democracy, even after some nut tried to shoot him in the head. "Trump's Political Opponents Escalate Attacks on President After Failed Assassination Attempt" — where is that headline?

