Canadian Minister of Families Tries to Walk Back Defamation of Charlie Kirk

As this editor has said, we could do hundreds of posts on people celebrating the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, 31. The only problem is that we still wouldn't be able to cover them all. As this editor wrote, it's amazing the jobs some of these people have ("emotional support teacher"?), and an outsized number of them are teachers. As we reported, NBC News even did a panicking report about teachers being fired just for "sharing opinions" about Kirk.

Here are just a few that have crossed this editor's timeline on Saturday:

Andrew Schweizer, a pilot for @united and @SkyWestAirlines, says he is glad Charlie Kirk is dead, because he was a “fucking Nazi,” stressing that he “chose those words deliberately.” Would you put your life in Andrew’s hands? pic.twitter.com/ucQmdlfnOK — MILO (@Nero) September 12, 2025

"There is no reality in which anybody is better off with him alive." Nice.

Dr. Michelle Bravo is a neurologist at the University of Miami (@umiamimedicine)



She shockingly posted to her Instagram her justification for the assassination of Charlie Kirk over his support for Israel.



How can this woman be entrusted with patients? pic.twitter.com/CHw7pQyYqv — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) September 12, 2025

"As Malcolm said, the chickens have come home to roost."

Financial aid advisor at @IowaStateU



“This jackass got what was coming and I’m happy he’s rotting in hell”



.@IowaStateU any comment? pic.twitter.com/BKWjxI9vGe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 12, 2025

More academia.

Meet Cynthia Rehberg, Associate Principal at West Side Elementary School (@EASDWestSide) in Elkhorn, Wisconsin.



On Facebook, Rehberg celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination—writing that he “deserves everything he got,” calling him a “bigot” and a “Christian nationalist,” and… pic.twitter.com/zK7dxhc89h — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 12, 2025

"…shaming anyone who would make him a martyr."

More educators!

Kelly Carmena, a Criminal Law Professor at @SouthernULaw, reportedly made posts on Facebook WISHING for the death of Charlie Kirk moments after he was shot.



This person teaches LAW at a PUBLIC UNIVERSITY.



We reached out to @SouthernULaw for comment, but they did not respond. pic.twitter.com/5G32pFrjf7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2025

"I wiill 1000% wish death on people like him. He is the epitome of evil and I have no compassion not even a minute ounce of it for people like him who go around spewing hate the way he does."

Meet Angelo Ganibi Padilla. He’s a nurse in the @USNavy and on the instagram where he posts in uniform, he is celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk, while insulting people who mourn him. He’s a Navy nursing dept. head but violent and biased? Would @PeteHegseth @DeptofWar approve? pic.twitter.com/UADgSgAEQn — Sólionath (@Anarseldain) September 12, 2025

More academics!

He is the Director of Race and Equity at UCLA. pic.twitter.com/kn2mbppb7C — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 13, 2025

Meet Kiara Harvey, pediatric RN, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta



404-785-KIDS@childrensatl How do you feel about a nurse on staff saying these things about innocent children? pic.twitter.com/GbnrHPIuRj — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) September 13, 2025

"'He has kids.' F**k his kids."

More academia! A "conduct and care" coordinator.

Meet Matt Talone, a @VCU Ph.D. student and “conduct and care” coordinator, a position that gives him broad authority over student conduct.



Here are two images from his Instagram story about Charlie Kirk.



Is this conduct becoming of a “conduct and care” coordinator? pic.twitter.com/0jSKMlVGNX — Matthew Hurtt (@matthewhurtt) September 13, 2025

"It is so revolting to watch a bipartisan wave of grief sweep over this hateful racist as if he was a neutral community servant."

OK, we still haven't gotten to the headline. As we've said, Kirk's assassination has made news around the world, and a Minister of Families in Manitoba joined in the hate.

HOLY SHLIT. Nahanni Fontaine, the Minister of Families in Manitoba, Canada made a post online CELEBRATING the ass*ssination of Charlie Kirk.



She is now attempting to walk back her statements. Too late. The internet is forever.



ABSOLUTE EVIL.



She must RESIGN! pic.twitter.com/dJTwKxeOLA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 12, 2025

"Charlie Kirk was a racist, xenophobic, transphobic, islamophobic, sexist, white nationalist mouthpiece who made millions of dollars inciting hatred in this country." What country, Canada?

This is Nahanni Fontaine, Manitoba’s Minister of Families who called Charlie Kirk a “racist, xenophobic, transphobic, Islamophobic, sexist, white nationalist mouthpiece” and said she has NO EMPATHY for him.



“When they show you who they are, believe them”

pic.twitter.com/d6rtzoXf1X — sammy 2.0 (@Sammy_canada2) September 12, 2025

Nahanni Fontaine, Minister of Families of Manitoba, posted an apology in her IG Stories.



“Political debate is achieved with words and discussion”

(Then proceeds to close comments on all her posts 😏)



She must be fired! https://t.co/XEGMrik1wg pic.twitter.com/rq9100wjgb — sammy 2.0 (@Sammy_canada2) September 12, 2025

Apology not accepted.

They're all showing us who they are, and it's unspeakably ugly.

