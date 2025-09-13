Canadian Minister of Families Tries to Walk Back Defamation of Charlie Kirk

The Hate Hour: Don Lemon Munches on Popcorn as He Watches His Podcast...
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on September 13, 2025
Meme screenshot

As this editor has said, we could do hundreds of posts on people celebrating the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, 31. The only problem is that we still wouldn't be able to cover them all. As this editor wrote, it's amazing the jobs some of these people have ("emotional support teacher"?), and an outsized number of them are teachers. As we reported, NBC News even did a panicking report about teachers being fired just for "sharing opinions" about Kirk.

Here are just a few that have crossed this editor's timeline on Saturday:

"There is no reality in which anybody is better off with him alive." Nice.

"As Malcolm said, the chickens have come home to roost."

More academia.

"…shaming anyone who would make him a martyr."

More educators!

"I wiill 1000% wish death on people like him. He is the epitome of evil and I have no compassion not even a minute ounce of it for people like him who go around spewing hate the way he does."

More academics!

"'He has kids.' F**k his kids."

More academia! A "conduct and care" coordinator.

"It is so revolting to watch a bipartisan wave of grief sweep over this hateful racist as if he was a neutral community servant."

OK, we still haven't gotten to the headline. As we've said, Kirk's assassination has made news around the world, and a Minister of Families in Manitoba joined in the hate.

"Charlie Kirk was a racist, xenophobic, transphobic, islamophobic, sexist, white nationalist mouthpiece who made millions of dollars inciting hatred in this country." What country, Canada?

Apology not accepted.

They're all showing us who they are, and it's unspeakably ugly.

***

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK

