MSNBC Wonders If Trump Will Use Charlie Kirk Shooting as 'Justification for Something'

As Twitchy reported, Charlie Kirk was shot on Wednesday afternoon at a Turning Point USA event on the campus of Utah Valley University. MSNBC immediately covered itself in glory: Matthew Dowd suggested that Kirk's shooting was inevitable from his "awful words" and actions coming back to him. MSNBC also suggested that a "celebratory" supporter shot Kirk — MSNBC reporters must picture conservatives like Yosemite Sam firing his pistols into the ground and shouting "Yee-Haw!"

These people are horrible. Host Katy Tur recalled DOGE member Ed "Big Balls" Coristine being savagely beaten trying to stop a carjacking in Washington, D.C., and how President Donald Trump used that as an excuse to federalize the D.C. police force and send in the National Guard to get crime under control. Now, MSNBC is concerned about what Trump will do to justify the shooting of Kirk in Utah.

MSNBC: "The Trump administration will use this as a justification for something."



Absolutely vile. pic.twitter.com/RGLdpM7kvJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 10, 2025

These are horrible people.

They really ought to stop talking immediately and just go off the air until we know some facts. Run a test pattern until they can get the wild speculation out of their heads and cover the story as a news story.

Seriously, they should just not cover the story until they can do so responsibly, which might never happen.

