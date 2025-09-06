Woman Says MAGA Hat Is Representative of Men Who Treat Women Terribly
Democrat Lies About the Second Amendment Do Not Change Reality
Bill Kristol’s New Love Affair: Swapping War Drums for Drug Cartel Cuddles Just...
DeSantis Ditches Vax Mandates: Parents Reclaim Control Of Kids’ Shots, Leaving Nanny State...
Victor Shi Posts Video of 'Jaw-Dropping Crowds' in DC Heading Toward the White...
Fine, We'll Pay More! U.K. Uber Warns Deporting Illegals Will Cause Prices to...
Appeals Court Overturns Trump Administration's Bid to Have Passports Reflect Biological Re...
Axios Helps Former Biden WH Staffers Engage In Some MASSIVE CYA Over Controversial...

ICE Turns Spectator Cover on 'Trump's Drug War' Into Awesome Recruiting Ad

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on September 06, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Remember when "South Park" made fun of ICE, and the Department of Homeland Security took a screenshot and turned it into a recruitment ad? Director of Homeland Security Kristi Noem even took her image from "South Park" and made it her X avatar.

Freddy Gray is the U.S. editor of The Spectator, and he highlighted the new issue's cover, hyping a piece by Ben Domenech about President Donald Trump's drug war, "the military conflict that MAGA wants."

"It could not be more timely," because the administration just blew up a boat of Venezuelan narco-terrorists, and the Left is sad about it.

ICE knows pimp recruiting fodder and did a little tinkering with the cover to make it into a recruitment ad:

"Media makes Trump look badass again."

Remember when all of the pictures of "Dark Brandon" were supposed to convince us he was a force to be reckoned with? This is even better.

***

