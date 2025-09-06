ICE Turns Spectator Cover on 'Trump's Drug War' Into Awesome Recruiting Ad

Remember when "South Park" made fun of ICE, and the Department of Homeland Security took a screenshot and turned it into a recruitment ad? Director of Homeland Security Kristi Noem even took her image from "South Park" and made it her X avatar.

Freddy Gray is the U.S. editor of The Spectator, and he highlighted the new issue's cover, hyping a piece by Ben Domenech about President Donald Trump's drug war, "the military conflict that MAGA wants."

We have just sent our first fortnightly edition of The Spectator for the US market. And it's a gem. The cover piece, by @bdomenech, is on the military conflict that MAGA wants. It could not be more timely: pic.twitter.com/kGsZw4bfKj — Freddy Gray (@Freddygray31) September 5, 2025

"It could not be more timely," because the administration just blew up a boat of Venezuelan narco-terrorists, and the Left is sad about it.

I will be ornately framing this and hanging it front and center, it shall be the focal point of my home. My family will have lovely dinners by it, I will make love to my wife by it.



Thank you Freddy Gray, thank you. pic.twitter.com/gaiYs7KFBn — William Coleman (@meatheadmusings) September 5, 2025

The cover art is terrific. Great vibes. — Fen de Villiers (@FendeVilliers) September 5, 2025

Goes hard — Luciustheenternal (@LuciusTeternal) September 6, 2025

That is pimp recruiting fodder. Thanks! — Leonard Joyner (@LeonardMJoyner) September 5, 2025

ICE knows pimp recruiting fodder and did a little tinkering with the cover to make it into a recruitment ad:

"Media makes Trump look badass again."

Epic response 🔥 — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) September 6, 2025

Literally the most based thing ever — Badplus (@badplus017) September 6, 2025

Memes 🔥 on fire 🔥 — mememe (@mememe4eva) September 5, 2025

Can we see an anti-ship missile with "Thank you for your attention to this matter" hand painted on the side? ;) ❤️ Great job guys! — Katheryn S (@Katgirl3000) September 6, 2025

I’ll join if we get helmets like that — Buck (@Buck43x) September 5, 2025

The left just cannot meme. This art was supposed to be an insult and it turned out to be pretty cool. — Jesse Crenshaw (@Crenshaw47912) September 6, 2025

Why do the libs make such good propaganda unintentionally 😂 — Keye Duncan (@keye_duncan) September 5, 2025

Liberals make art that doesn’t make us look badass challenge: impossible. — Clyde Meanswell🌲 (@c0wb0yclyde) September 5, 2025

The artist. Incredible. Please do a feature on the talented person designing these. — Jason Premo • Acclaim Aerospace (@JasonPremoMFG) September 6, 2025

levels of shitposting never been seen before — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) September 5, 2025

How do we get this as a poster? — Zelensky’s Bookie (@FreemenOfVA) September 6, 2025

Remember when all of the pictures of "Dark Brandon" were supposed to convince us he was a force to be reckoned with? This is even better.

