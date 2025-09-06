ICE Turns Spectator Cover on 'Trump's Drug War' Into Awesome Recruiting Ad

Remember when "South Park" made fun of ICE, and the Department of Homeland Security took a screenshot and turned it into a recruitment ad? Director of Homeland Security Kristi Noem even took her image from "South Park" and made it her X avatar.
Freddy Gray is the U.S. editor of The Spectator, and he highlighted the new issue's cover, hyping a piece by Ben Domenech about President Donald Trump's drug war, "the military conflict that MAGA wants."
We have just sent our first fortnightly edition of The Spectator for the US market. And it's a gem. The cover piece, by @bdomenech, is on the military conflict that MAGA wants. It could not be more timely: pic.twitter.com/kGsZw4bfKj— Freddy Gray (@Freddygray31) September 5, 2025
"It could not be more timely," because the administration just blew up a boat of Venezuelan narco-terrorists, and the Left is sad about it.
ICE knows pimp recruiting fodder and did a little tinkering with the cover to make it into a recruitment ad:
https://t.co/nZkBEj3GGi https://t.co/Zem0AayWUO pic.twitter.com/qJVpaAyJLb— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 5, 2025
"Media makes Trump look badass again."
The left just cannot meme. This art was supposed to be an insult and it turned out to be pretty cool.— Jesse Crenshaw (@Crenshaw47912) September 6, 2025
Why do the libs make such good propaganda unintentionally 😂— Keye Duncan (@keye_duncan) September 5, 2025
Liberals make art that doesn’t make us look badass challenge: impossible.— Clyde Meanswell🌲 (@c0wb0yclyde) September 5, 2025
Remember when all of the pictures of "Dark Brandon" were supposed to convince us he was a force to be reckoned with? This is even better.
