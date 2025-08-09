Kristi Noem EMBRACES 'South Park' Portrayal by Adopting a New Avatar for Her X Account

A few days ago, Vice President J.D. Vance leaned into 'South Park' making fun of him. That's the way you do it.
You laugh along with the joke (unlike the Left who get offended by blue jeans ads). But Vance wasn't the only one to embrace the parody.
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem did the same, making her 'South Park' character her X avatar:
https://t.co/SoBO0HH9Yc pic.twitter.com/o8eY1V1ggp— Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) August 8, 2025
Well done.
Look at the seething replies.— Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) August 8, 2025
YOU'RE SUPPOSED TO BE MAD!
WHY ARENT YOU MAD???
DONT YOU KNOW THEY ARE MAKING FUN OF YOU?? pic.twitter.com/f9YXU8Xklj
They're so mad.
It's great.
The greatest difference between the Right and the Left is that the Right can laugh at itself....— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 9, 2025
but the Left will try to make you lose EVERYTHING in your entire life for making a joke about them
Nailed it.
🔥😂— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 9, 2025
It's fantastic.
THIS IS THE WAY! 🤣— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 8, 2025
Lean in!
Lean in hard.
Conservatives have the best sense of humor.— James Hirsen (@thejimjams) August 8, 2025
Well, we're not perpetually offended like the folks on the Left, so yeah.
This is how to handle being made fun of properly, instead of complaining about how they were attacking you for "how you look as a woman" https://t.co/oi3xxDOUkp— FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) August 9, 2025
Yes, it is.
THE DEPORTATIONS WILL CONTINUE. https://t.co/nZkBEj4evQ https://t.co/QNU3ELHoPU— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 8, 2025
Until morale improves.
This admin understands how to internet. https://t.co/zuo9tHSleO— Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) August 8, 2025
Yeah, they do.
Just so everyone knows, this is going in the National Archives. https://t.co/wlAohcsigO— Miles Titan Irvin (@miles_irvin) August 8, 2025
Sweet.
The best part about this isn't that she embraced it. Though that's great too.— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 8, 2025
No, the best part is all of the screeching harpies DEMANDING that she be pissed off. https://t.co/jPqkOQ1hia
She apparently was mad at first, and then changed her tune.
Embrace it from the outset.
