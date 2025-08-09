ALPHA: Watch As Tiny Dog Shows a Curious Black Bear Who's Boss
Dr. Phil Smacks Down Bill Maher’s ICE Raid Whining: Hypocrisy Gets a Reality...
Trust the Experts! Economists Warn Labubu Craze Is REALLY a Sign of Coming...
Just for Fun, Let's Flash Back to MSNBC Hosts Trying to Talk Each...
Chicago’s ‘Crime Drop’ Miracle: Turns Out, Turning Off Gunshot Detectors Makes Crime Magic...
You'll Be NOT Shocked to Learn Gavin Newsom Is Lying About TX Democrats'...
Stephen A. Smith’s Blunt Take on Why Pete Buttigieg Struggles with Black Voters
Entitled Mom Has MELTDOWN Because EBT Will No Longer Pay for Popsicles (WATCH)
Photo of the Year Shows How the 'Say No to the Blue Angels'...
Let the Dragging Begin: Jessica Tarlov Takes an Epic Ratio for Moronic Take...
WNBA Coach Says Female Athletes Have Been Subjected to Adult Toy Projectiles for...
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Forgets Maps Exist When Slamming Anti-Democracy GOPers Over Redi...
'Did I Miss a Memo?' Adam Schiff's Lawyer Says Mortgage Fraud Allegations Have...
VIP
Journo Sharing Letter Kash Patel Sent to Fired FBI Agent Makes a Point...

Kristi Noem EMBRACES 'South Park' Portrayal by Adopting a New Avatar for Her X Account

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on August 09, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

A few days ago, Vice President J.D. Vance leaned into 'South Park' making fun of him. That's the way you do it.

You laugh along with the joke (unlike the Left who get offended by blue jeans ads). But Vance wasn't the only one to embrace the parody.

Advertisement

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem did the same, making her 'South Park' character her X avatar:

Well done.

They're so mad.

It's great.

Nailed it.

It's fantastic.

Lean in hard.

Well, we're not perpetually offended like the folks on the Left, so yeah.

Recommended

Just for Fun, Let's Flash Back to MSNBC Hosts Trying to Talk Each Other Off a Ledge on Election Night
Doug P.
Advertisement

Yes, it is.

Until morale improves.

Yeah, they do.

Sweet.

She apparently was mad at first, and then changed her tune. 

Embrace it from the outset.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONSERVATISM FREE SPEECH JD VANCE KRISTI NOEM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Just for Fun, Let's Flash Back to MSNBC Hosts Trying to Talk Each Other Off a Ledge on Election Night
Doug P.
Dr. Phil Smacks Down Bill Maher’s ICE Raid Whining: Hypocrisy Gets a Reality Check
justmindy
ALPHA: Watch As Tiny Dog Shows a Curious Black Bear Who's Boss
Amy Curtis
Entitled Mom Has MELTDOWN Because EBT Will No Longer Pay for Popsicles (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Stephen A. Smith’s Blunt Take on Why Pete Buttigieg Struggles with Black Voters
justmindy
Trust the Experts! Economists Warn Labubu Craze Is REALLY a Sign of Coming Recession
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Just for Fun, Let's Flash Back to MSNBC Hosts Trying to Talk Each Other Off a Ledge on Election Night Doug P.
Advertisement