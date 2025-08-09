Kristi Noem EMBRACES 'South Park' Portrayal by Adopting a New Avatar for Her X Account

A few days ago, Vice President J.D. Vance leaned into 'South Park' making fun of him. That's the way you do it.

You laugh along with the joke (unlike the Left who get offended by blue jeans ads). But Vance wasn't the only one to embrace the parody.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem did the same, making her 'South Park' character her X avatar:

Well done.

Look at the seething replies.



YOU'RE SUPPOSED TO BE MAD!

WHY ARENT YOU MAD???

DONT YOU KNOW THEY ARE MAKING FUN OF YOU?? pic.twitter.com/f9YXU8Xklj — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) August 8, 2025

They're so mad.

It's great.

The greatest difference between the Right and the Left is that the Right can laugh at itself....



but the Left will try to make you lose EVERYTHING in your entire life for making a joke about them — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 9, 2025

Nailed it.

🔥😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 9, 2025

It's fantastic.

THIS IS THE WAY! 🤣



Lean in! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 8, 2025

Lean in hard.

Conservatives have the best sense of humor. — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) August 8, 2025

Well, we're not perpetually offended like the folks on the Left, so yeah.

This is how to handle being made fun of properly, instead of complaining about how they were attacking you for "how you look as a woman" https://t.co/oi3xxDOUkp — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) August 9, 2025

Yes, it is.

Until morale improves.

This admin understands how to internet. https://t.co/zuo9tHSleO — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) August 8, 2025

Yeah, they do.

Just so everyone knows, this is going in the National Archives. https://t.co/wlAohcsigO — Miles Titan Irvin (@miles_irvin) August 8, 2025

Sweet.

The best part about this isn't that she embraced it. Though that's great too.



No, the best part is all of the screeching harpies DEMANDING that she be pissed off. https://t.co/jPqkOQ1hia — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 8, 2025

She apparently was mad at first, and then changed her tune.

Embrace it from the outset.